Up North Voice
Camp Grayling Range Report: October 31 – November 6, 2022
CAMP GRAYLING HAS FOUR (4) MAJOR RANGE COMPLEX AREAS. SOUTH CAMP (small arms ranges): W of Lake Margrethe, E of the pipeline; on Howe, Murphy and Daniels Roads. RANGE 13 COMPLEX & Light Demo Ranges 20-21 (mortars & demolition range): Respectively located at the S end of Beaver Road in Crawford County and W of Engineer Valley in Kalkaska County.
Up North Voice
‘Witches Day Out’ held in Houghton Lake
HOUGHTON LAKE- The “Witches Day Out” was held the weekend of October 21st with the Psychic Fair and Shopping Bizarre held at the Northern Center.
Up North Voice
Randy Lamont, 67, of Au Gres
Randy (Randall) Lamont passed away peacefully on Friday, October 28, 2022. He was born on December 20, 1954 in Saginaw, Michigan to the late Carole J. (Harrington) Zanner and Richard W. Lamont. Randy was raised by his mother Carole and step-“dad” Louis H. (Bud) Zanner in Au Gres, Michigan.
Up North Voice
Hale Color Run a huge success
HALE – Beginning with one of Michigan’s chillier days, the Hale Color Run turned out to be a huge success! With 91 runners leaving the event covered in color and smiling faces, the community was able to raise over $5,514 for our teachers to put towards their classrooms and monthly recognitions! Thank you to our Hale Fire Department, Iosco County Fairground board, Township department, Rose City Office, Hale NHS kids, Hale Cross Country, dunkees, parent volunteers, I Want that Kettle Corn, Fresh Kitchen, and Hale staff. This event could not have been possible without everyone!
Up North Voice
Man stabbed in attempt to free woman
HIGGINS LAKE – On Saturday evening, October 29, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m. a woman called Roscommon County Dispatch saying she was driving a man who had been stabbed to the hospital in Grayling. Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post responded to the hospital to...
abc12.com
30-year-old dies in skid steer accident at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital
TAWAS CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Pinconning man died after a skid steer accident at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City last week. Police responded to the hospital maintenance garage around 9:30 a.m. Thursday to investigate a report of someone trapped. The Tawas City Police Department found hospital maintenance...
Up North Voice
Carol Rang, 82, of Mio
Carol Lynn Rang age 82, passed away unexpectedly October 28th at Grayling Mercy Hospital, She was surrounded by family. Carol was born September 4, 1940, in Caro, Michigan, to Estelle and Orville Wilson. Carol was an only child. Carol was a 1957 graduate of Mio AuSable School, in which she...
WGMD Radio
Boat Beaches After Hitting the Rocks Near Bay City
A boating accident Saturday evening is under investigation by DNREC marine police. Indian River Emergency personnel were called just before 7:30 after a Parker boat ran into the rocky rip rap near Bay City and ended up on the grassy area in the beach area. The three mariners on board refused additional medical attention.
WNEM
Man dies in workplace incident at Tawas hospital, police say
TAWAS CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 30-year-old man is dead after a workplace incident at a Tawas hospital. The Tawas City Police Department responded to a call reporting there was a person stuck inside a maintenance garage at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 27. Police Chief...
Up North Voice
Robert Venable, 87, of Luzerne
Robert was a proud US Marine and Veteran of the Korean War. He also had the honor of being elected Grand Knight by his fellow Knights of Columbus. He was the owner of Bob’s Barber Shop, first in Mio, then relocating to Luzerne. Bob loved being a volunteer driver for DHS and Hospice of Michigan. He received the Volunteer of the Year Award from Hospice of Michigan.
Morning Sun
Service set for CMU student killed in Gratiot crash
Funeral arrangements are set for a Central Michigan University student who died after a crash on US-127 in Gratiot County a week ago. Amanda Grace Kish, 18 and a freshman at CMU, was on her way home from Mt. Pleasant last Friday when she crossed the median and hit an oncoming car, state police said.
Up North Voice
New bookstore opens in Grayling
GRAYLING – The Hidden Nook Book Sellers in Grayling is now open and ready to read. Rae and Liam Gosling would like to see you in the near future at their new store. They will feature a little something for everyone, with family story hour on Saturday mornings and those books you just can’t stop reading. Hours will start out Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are located at 207 E Michigan Avenue, Grayling and call with your book emergencies 989-745-6464.
WNEM
Police seek help identifying vehicle theft suspects
Mt. Pleasant, Mich. (WNEM) - The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two male suspects in a vehicle theft and credit/debit card retail fraud case. On Oct. 8, a purse was stolen out of a vehicle in Mt. Pleasant. The credit/debit cards that were...
UpNorthLive.com
Police need help identifying retail fraud suspect in Mt. Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in an alleged retail fraud investigation from Friday afternoon. The alleged incident occurred on October 28 at the Big Rapids Walmart.
Mt. Pleasant MSP Asks for Help in Identifying Theft Suspect
Michigan State Police in Mt. Pleasant are asking for help in identifying this man. He is a suspect in a theft investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Mt. Pleasant division at 989-773-5951.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Gaylord community leaders give updates on economy, tornado recovery
It’s been almost six months since Gaylord endured a devastating EF-3 tornado. While the immediate danger is long past, recovery is ongoing for many families and businesses. Local leaders met Wednesday at the Otsego Resort for the Gaylord Chamber of Commerce annual State of the Community Breakfast. They mostly focused on good news relating to tourism growth and infrastructure projects.
Up North Voice
Hale Middle School volleyball 2022
HALE – This year’s middle school volleyball team had new coaches Chelsie Trombaly and Candace Young. They weren’t the only ones new at it; some 7th and 8th graders were new and said they had many skills set to learn for this year’s season. The returning players had many great strides and growth made from last season.
17-Year-Old Boy Died After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Ogemaw County (Ogemaw County, MI)
The Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Rau Road near Stillwagon Road southwest of West Brand around 12:50 p.m.
Two people & horse injured in Amish buggy crash in Michigan
The truck was unable to stop before hitting the buggy.
Morning Sun
Funeral arrangements set for CMU freshman killed in crash
Funeral arrangements are set for a Downriver woman who lost her life in a car crash. A visitation service for 18-year-old Amanda Grace Kish is set for 2:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 at Molnar Funeral Homes (Nixon Chapel), 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. A time for family and friends to...
