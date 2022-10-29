In the fourth episode of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ or ‘Bleach: Sennen Kessen-hen’ titled ‘Kill The Shadow,’ the battle in the soul society becomes intense as the Sternritters brutally murder every squad they come across. When the Soul Reapers are cornered with nothing to lose, they decide to use their Bankai- only to realize that the enemy has been waiting for this moment from the start. While Seireitei is falling, Ichigo is putting his life on the life to fight Quilge in Hueco Mundo. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD!

1 DAY AGO