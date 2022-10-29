Read full article on original website
In the fourth episode of ‘Blue Lock’ titled ‘Premonition and Intuition,’ Isagi and his dormmates sit together to analyze their strengths in order to prepare themselves for their must-win upcoming game with team Y. When the match is eventually played, team Z struggles to find a loophole in their opponents’ defense while they themselves are overwhelmed by the counterattack on them. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Blue Lock’ episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the fourth episode of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ or ‘Bleach: Sennen Kessen-hen’ titled ‘Kill The Shadow,’ the battle in the soul society becomes intense as the Sternritters brutally murder every squad they come across. When the Soul Reapers are cornered with nothing to lose, they decide to use their Bankai- only to realize that the enemy has been waiting for this moment from the start. While Seireitei is falling, Ichigo is putting his life on the life to fight Quilge in Hueco Mundo. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD!
