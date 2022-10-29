Read full article on original website
z1077fm.com
Human Remains Found In Johnson Valley
What are believed to be human remains were found in a remote area of Johnson Valley on Monday (October 31). The suspected human remains were found by a civilian near Rock Corral Rd and Larrea Rd, approximately four miles southwest of Old Woman Springs Road. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has said they are investigating the remains.
nbcpalmsprings.com
County Investigators Warning of Local Uptick in Stolen Public Benefits
A warning to those who depend on the state welfare system. County investigators say there has been a startling increase of thieves draining Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) accounts, leaving people who depend on programs like CalFresh and CalWORKs without any means to buy food or meet their basic needs. “This...
Evacuations continue in San Jacinto from strong pool chemical smell
A leak of pool chemicals from a shipping container emitted a strong smell in a San Jacinto residential neighborhood Saturday, forcing the evacuation of some homes.
Fontana Herald News
Sheriff's Department arrests 33 people at 16 locations, including one in Fontana
During a recent week-long period, investigators seized 30 firearms and arrested 33 people at a total of 16 locations, including one in Fontana, as part of an ongoing crime suppression effort called Operation Consequences, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Between Oct. 22 and Oct. 28, personnel...
paininthepass.info
3 Vehicle Crash Blocked The Bypass Lane Southbound I-15 In Hesperia Halloween Afternoon
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A three-vehicle crash had traffic backed up from the bypass lane on southbound Interstate 15 Freeway for miles in Hesperia sent one to the hospital, officials said. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic collision involving three...
NBC Los Angeles
Phones Stolen at Escape Music Festival Recovered by Pair of Friends
Downey Police recovered nearly 100 cell phones, all believed to have been stolen from the same event this weekend. Dozens of people came to Downey to recover stolen phones Tuesday. They were all pick-pocketed Friday night, and many believed they’d never see their phone again, but thanks to some detective work from a pair of friends, a lot of people have their phones back.
Fontana Herald News
Fundraiser is held for family of Colton officer, formerly of Fontana, who died tragically
A fundraiser is being held for the family of a Colton Police Department officer who died tragically on Oct. 27. Officer Lorenzo Morgan, 29, accidentally shot himself to death while off-duty in his car in Oro Grande, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Morgan, a resident of...
2 Killed in 3-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 210 Freeway
San Bernardino, CA: Two people were killed in a traffic collision involving three vehicles early Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, on the 210 Freeway in the city of San Bernardino. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a three car traffic collision with two people trapped inside a vehicle on the eastbound 210 Freeway just before Waterman Avenue at approximately 1:19 a.m.
A power outage reported in the Yucca Valley area Sunday night
There are reports of a power outage in the Yucca Valley area. Southern California Edison confirms the outage started around 6:30 Sunday night and it is affecting more than 3,500 customers. They expect power to be restored at 1:30 a.m. Monday. No word on the cause of the outage. Stay with News Channel 3 for The post A power outage reported in the Yucca Valley area Sunday night appeared first on KESQ.
A paraglider hospitalized after falling to the ground in San Jacinto
A paraglider whose lightweight recreation inflatable aircraft fell to the ground in San Jacinto today was hospitalized, fire officials said. Firefighters responded at 11:02 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Soboba Road, according to Cal Fire Riverside. The paraglider was found 250 feet up a hillside and taken to a hospital. His condition was The post A paraglider hospitalized after falling to the ground in San Jacinto appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Evacuations lifted for San Jacinto chemical spill
SAN JACINTO, Calif. - Evacuations in San Jacinto in Riverside County have been lifted after several families were forced out of their homes over the weekend due to a chemical spill in the area. Fire officials in Riverside County reported a "strong chemical smell" near the 800 block of Shaver...
Winter storms bears down on California
A First Alert Weather Alert in place for tomorrow through early Thursday as a storm approaches. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. this afternoon through midnight Wednesday for the mountains of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties, along with areas adjacent. Wind gusts will peak on Wednesday, but it will remain The post Winter storms bears down on California appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
High school student killed at Bloomington Halloween party
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A high school sophomore was shot and killed at a Halloween party in Bloomington in San Bernardino County Monday night, according to school officials. Robert Plyley, 15, a sophomore at Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga, was shot and killed on Halloween night at a...
The Lemon Bowl
Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa
Located in the San Bernardino mountains in California, the Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa is serene, peaceful, and the ultimate stop for relaxation. I recently had the absolute pleasure of visiting the San Bernardino mountains in southern California and staying in the beautiful little resort town of Lake Arrowhead. This trip was all about rejuvination, and the Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa did not disappoint. Not even two hours from Los Angeles, it feels like a completely different world from the surrounding area, and transports you to a place of relaxation. Despite it’s proximity to LA, I’d recommend flying in and out of Ontario International Airport for the best access.
citynewsgroup.com
Words from a Donkey Whisperer
Donkeys are reputed to have been ridden by humans long before they rode horses. Reportedly, donkeys were first brought to the western hemisphere on the second ship of Christopher Columbus. At the end of the 17th century, donkeys migrated to the United States; they were used less; however, their capacity to go far distances without water continued to make donkeys very useful to humans. This was especially true across long desert stretches where no roads existed. As we humans have too often done with our animals, we began to abandon donkeys. Rather than creating a neutering program to prevent an overpopulation of donkeys, we often did nothing.
Missing minor among 2 arrested after stolen vehicle chase in SoCal
Two minors, including one who was reported missing, were arrested Thursday by El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents following a chase, authorities said.
z1077fm.com
Knife-Wielding Woman Suspected of Armed Robbery, Attempting to Hijack Two Trucks in Downtown Joshua Tree
A knife-wielding woman is suspected of attempting to hijack two different trucks and robbing a residence in Downtown Joshua Tree on Friday morning (October 28). Just before 8 a.m, Sheriffs report that an unidentified woman attempted to open the door of a truck in the parking lot of Casteneda’s restaurant in Joshua Tree. The truck belonged to one of the restaurant’s employees, and when the employee confronted the woman, she threatened them with a 3-inch pocket knife and demanded the keys to car, which the employee did not have. Another employee came outside and attempted to intervene, and the woman asked the second employee for keys they did not have. The woman then left on foot, heading east.
Nine arrested following a parole check
Nine people were arrested during a parole check within the areas of Calimesa, Beaumont, Banning and Cabazon according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. On Oct. 27 at 9 a.m., the Riverside County Region Gang Task Force – Region 2 conducted a parole and probation compliance operation consisting of compliance checks at various locations within The post Nine arrested following a parole check appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
San Bernardino County Measure D – What You Need To Know
The controversial San Bernardino County Measure D, on which Morongo Basin residents will vote upon in November, is a manifestation of a long-simmering campaign by the County’s ruling body, the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors to overturn a salary cap and term limits. 2022’s Measure D has its...
