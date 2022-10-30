ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Huge Record Show at The Wherehouse in Newburgh

Even in this digital age, I’m happy to see a renewed interest in vinyl record albums. For some of us, the interest was always there, but I was afraid that the music lovers of the 21st century wouldn’t even know what a vinyl album was. And now you can buy not only albums, but state of the art turntables, too. There’s just something about vinyl…
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Mahopac Restaurant To Appear On 'Man V. Food'

A Hudson Valley restaurant is set to be featured on the Cooking Channel's 'Man v. Food,' where host Casey Webb will try popular menu items. The show, featuring Putnam County's Countryside Kitchen in Mahopac at 493 Route 6, will air on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 9 p.m., according to the Cooking Channel.
MAHOPAC, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Spooky Bear Sightings Near Hudson Valley Home, New York Park

On Halloween, Hudson Valley residents were spooked by potentially "aggressive" bear sightings near homes and parks. On Monday, officials from two Hudson Valley hometowns warned residents about bear sightings. Black Bear Spotted Near Westchester County, New York Home. On Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, the Yonkers Police Department received reports of...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?

New York State is experiencing a homeless crisis. According to the United States Interagecy Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers do not have are homeless. I don't get out to this are very often but there always seems to be several RV's camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
MONROE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Amazing Hidden Feature in $45k Dutchess County Home

It's no secret that it's getting harder and harder to buy a home in the Hudson Valley. In addition to high demand, new record-high interest rates have only made things more difficult. But that's what makes the cheapest house for sale in Dutchess County so special: it's under $50,000 and comes with an amazing hidden feature.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Alarming Rabid Skunk Warning Issued in One Hudson Valley Town

Be extra careful and take precautions if you're in the area. It seems like the Hudson Valley has become a traveling zoo with all the recent animal sightings we've had. If you're out walking your dog, going for a run or just enjoying some time outside you have to be cautious of the wildlife around you. This is crazy, one Hudson Valley town has been forced to issue a rabid skunk warning and they are alerting residents of a major problem that's going on.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York City Learns About ‘Under-the-radar Hudson Valley Hotspot’

An "under-the-radar Hudson Valley hotspot" is helping others discover "the beauty of upstate New York." A recent New York Post article highlighted a town in the Upper Hudson Valley. Germantown, New York Called An Under-the-radar Hudson Valley Hotspot. Germantown is an under-the-radar Hudson Valley hotspot, according to the New York...
GERMANTOWN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Poughkeepsie Ice Cream Shop to Stay Open Year Round

I never thought of myself as the business owner type, but if I was going to own a business I would want it to be one that makes people happy. Like a cool home shop or a toy store. Or how about an ice cream shop? That’s a business that makes people really happy. That's exactly how the folks at Ally's Ice Cream & Grill Cafe on Overlook Road in Poughkeepsie feel.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Metro-North Passenger Indicted for Photographing Up Woman’s Skirt

A Metro-North passenger has been indicted after officials say he was caught taking pictures up the skirt of a woman also riding on the train. Commuting back and forth from New York City through the Hudson Valley can be hard enough. Whether it's drunk passengers getting sick on the train, rowdy sports fans or loud talkers unaware of their surroundings, Metro-North can sometimes be a very unpleasant way to travel.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
