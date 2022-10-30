Read full article on original website
Related
Hudson Valley Park Listed In Unsavory Report for “Threatened and At Risk Landscapes”
A local Orange County park was recently listed in a report from a National Organization that may spell trouble for the future of the park. In addition, particular social factors may also be playing a role in the future plans for the park. History of the Park. In the town...
Huge Record Show at The Wherehouse in Newburgh
Even in this digital age, I’m happy to see a renewed interest in vinyl record albums. For some of us, the interest was always there, but I was afraid that the music lovers of the 21st century wouldn’t even know what a vinyl album was. And now you can buy not only albums, but state of the art turntables, too. There’s just something about vinyl…
Mahopac Restaurant To Appear On 'Man V. Food'
A Hudson Valley restaurant is set to be featured on the Cooking Channel's 'Man v. Food,' where host Casey Webb will try popular menu items. The show, featuring Putnam County's Countryside Kitchen in Mahopac at 493 Route 6, will air on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 9 p.m., according to the Cooking Channel.
Spooky Bear Sightings Near Hudson Valley Home, New York Park
On Halloween, Hudson Valley residents were spooked by potentially "aggressive" bear sightings near homes and parks. On Monday, officials from two Hudson Valley hometowns warned residents about bear sightings. Black Bear Spotted Near Westchester County, New York Home. On Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, the Yonkers Police Department received reports of...
What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?
New York State is experiencing a homeless crisis. According to the United States Interagecy Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers do not have are homeless. I don't get out to this are very often but there always seems to be several RV's camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
5 Hudson Valley Towns That Used to be Called Something Else
Did your ancestors help play a role in naming a Hudson Valley town?. Some of us who were born in the Hudson Valley may have had ancestors who helped settle the towns that we reside in now. Some towns date back to the early 1600's. Your ancestors could have played a role in how the Hudson Valley was shaped.
Golden Krust opens its first location in Orange County
A well-known Caribbean restaurant chain has opened its first location in Orange County.
Bizarre Roadkill Trend Resurfaces in Hudson Valley, NY
This past Saturday I was driving on Route 300 in New Windsor when I passed what appeared to be a dead deer on the side of the road. Just off the shoulder, it looked as though it must have been hit by a car but there was obviously more going on which you can see in the picture.
Enjoy Hudson Valley Made Hard Cider Thousands of Feet in The Air
Have you ever enjoyed a locally made adult beverage thousands of feet in the air? If your answer was no, well your time has come! Angry Orchard hard cider has headed to the top of New York City with its latest installment. Angry Orchard in Walden shared phenomenal news earlier...
Amazing Hidden Feature in $45k Dutchess County Home
It's no secret that it's getting harder and harder to buy a home in the Hudson Valley. In addition to high demand, new record-high interest rates have only made things more difficult. But that's what makes the cheapest house for sale in Dutchess County so special: it's under $50,000 and comes with an amazing hidden feature.
Alarming Rabid Skunk Warning Issued in One Hudson Valley Town
Be extra careful and take precautions if you're in the area. It seems like the Hudson Valley has become a traveling zoo with all the recent animal sightings we've had. If you're out walking your dog, going for a run or just enjoying some time outside you have to be cautious of the wildlife around you. This is crazy, one Hudson Valley town has been forced to issue a rabid skunk warning and they are alerting residents of a major problem that's going on.
94.3 Lite FM
New York City Learns About ‘Under-the-radar Hudson Valley Hotspot’
An "under-the-radar Hudson Valley hotspot" is helping others discover "the beauty of upstate New York." A recent New York Post article highlighted a town in the Upper Hudson Valley. Germantown, New York Called An Under-the-radar Hudson Valley Hotspot. Germantown is an under-the-radar Hudson Valley hotspot, according to the New York...
New York Man Shot Inside Hudson Valley Home, Shooter At Large
A Hudson Valley man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home. Police say the shooter is still on the loose. Over the weekend the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed one resident was shot inside a home. Newburgh, New York Man Shot Inside Orange County,...
Weird “Illegal” Note Left On Car Divides The Hudson Valley
It's official: comments that used to live on Facebook have come to real-life, and so has the drama. A lengthy note recently left on one New Paltz resident's car has sparked a massive debate as to who exactly is in the wrong. Strange Note in New Paltz, NY. "Why do...
Is This Crystal The “Oldest Piece Of Rhinebeck History?”
More than ever, the idea of healing crystals is being understood by many. While some may consider this to be a trend, it is also a lifestyle for many. Holistic health and alternative medicine is ever increasing with their popularity. New Age practices and beliefs have also become popular. How...
Popular Poughkeepsie Ice Cream Shop to Stay Open Year Round
I never thought of myself as the business owner type, but if I was going to own a business I would want it to be one that makes people happy. Like a cool home shop or a toy store. Or how about an ice cream shop? That’s a business that makes people really happy. That's exactly how the folks at Ally's Ice Cream & Grill Cafe on Overlook Road in Poughkeepsie feel.
Spectacular Rhinebeck Restaurant Reveals New Outdoor Dining Plan
We can't always find something good that came out of the pandemic but one thing I believe that changed for the better was people's willingness to enjoy a meal outdoors and our favorite Hudson Valley restaurants being able to make that happen. I think that a lot of people thought...
Nationwide Company Closing Hudson Valley Plant, Many Out Of Work
After just about a year a nationwide company is closing a Hudson Valley location that was supposed to create many "good-paying jobs." On Oct 25, 2021, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Strides Pharma Inc. will expand its manufacturing and marketing operations from New Jersey and Florida to Chestnut Ridge, Rockland County, New York.
Metro-North Passenger Indicted for Photographing Up Woman’s Skirt
A Metro-North passenger has been indicted after officials say he was caught taking pictures up the skirt of a woman also riding on the train. Commuting back and forth from New York City through the Hudson Valley can be hard enough. Whether it's drunk passengers getting sick on the train, rowdy sports fans or loud talkers unaware of their surroundings, Metro-North can sometimes be a very unpleasant way to travel.
focusmediausa.com
From Jamaica to Poughkeepsie: Project Designer Dwayne Hibbert Joins Tinkelman Architecture
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (Oct. 31, 2022) – Dwayne Hibbert, a project designer who has gained a broad range of experience at firms in Jamaica, on Long Island and in the Hudson Valley, has joined Tinkelman Architecture as a project designer. Hibbert began his career in Kingston, Jamaica, where is a...
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0