Richardson ISD, Plano ISD superintendents discuss academic gap, teacher shortages during chamber luncheon
From left: Plano ISD Superintendent Theresa Williams and Richardson ISD Superintendent Tabitha Branum speak at a Nov. 1 Richardson Chamber of Commerce luncheon. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Richardson ISD Superintendent Tabitha Branum and Plano ISD Superintendent Theresa Williams addressed teacher shortages and increasing workforce opportunities during a State of the District...
dallasexpress.com
New DISD Superintendent Critiqued for Prior Job Performance
Dallas Independent School District’s (DISD) Board of Trustees hired a familiar face to assume the superintendent post this academic year: Stephanie Elizalde. No stranger to Dallas, Elizalde previously served in several administrative roles at DISD, including chief school officer and director of mathematics in the district’s teaching and learning division.
fox4news.com
Dallas ISD high school damaged by tornado to become state-of-the-art learning center
The Dallas ISD campus underwent a multi-million dollar expansion and renovation after an EF-3 tornado struck the school in Oct. 2019. Students are expected to return to the campus after winter break.
Prosper preschool teacher arrested after 4 students exposed to THC
PROSPER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A preschool teacher in Prosper has been arrested for allegedly exposing students to tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the main psychoactive found in marijuana. On Oct. 31 at about 4:35 p.m., Prosper police received a call about a medical emergency at the Primrose School of Prosper. Four students from the same classroom suddenly became ill.Evidence revealed that the four students, all toddlers, were exposed to THC. Prosper police have arrested Anisah Burks, a Primrose staff member. Burks faces multiple charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance and four counts of injury to a child. A spokesperson from Primrose said...
SMU Daily Campus
Power Outage Cancels Classes, Sends Athletes off Campus for Practice.
A mass power outage at Southern Methodist University’s main Dallas campus disrupted student activities Tuesday leading to temporary cancellation of classes and disruptions in dining operations and athletic meetings. An arc from an ONCOR autotransformer in one of its major switching transmission stations in the area caused the widespread...
ktoy1047.com
Former teacher released on $50,000 bond
40-year-old Jason Delezen was arrested in Richardson, Texas, after allegations that he had a relationship with a student in 2019 while teaching at Texarkana. Delezen’s bond was set at $50,000. He faces two to 20 years in prison if convicted. Governor Greg Abbot will be in Texarkana today as...
dallasexpress.com
‘Secure Protocol’ Implemented at Area Schools During Car Chase
The Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office arrested at least one person in relation to a stolen car pursuit near a public school Monday morning. According to a memo sent out to parents from Rockwall ISD, Maurine Cain Middle School and Dorothy Smith Pullen Elementary were briefly placed on a “secure protocol” for ten minutes due to unrelated police activity taking place near Cain Middle School.
Watch A Horrific Accident Between Two Pickups In An Arlington, Texas Intersection
Sit at just about any traffic light in East Texas and you'll see it, people running red lights. It's an epidemic that is happening all across East Texas, not just in Tyler and Longview, Texas but in Jacksonville, Marshall, Henderson, Gilmer, Palestine, and Athens too. Eventually, those who run red lights are going to cause a horrific accident that could lead to catastrophic results.
ketr.org
Hunt County, Northeast Texas remember GOP’s Flynn
Longtime state representative Dan Flynn has died. A statement from his family said Flynn passed peacefully last Friday. He was 79. Flynn represented Texas House of Representatives District 2 in Austin for almost two decades. The district includes Hunt, Hopkins, and Van Zandt counties. A Republican, Flynn won his first term in the state legislature in 2002 when he defeated Democrat Danny Duncan. Flynn went on to win eight more general elections. Out of those eight races, Flynn only faced a Democratic opponent in two of them. Flynn’s run in Austin came to an end in 2020, when fellow Republican Bryan Slaton defeated Flynn in a GOP party primary that went to a runoff.
Local school districts reschedule this week’s football games
Local school districts announced Tuesday that they are rescheduling this week’s varsity football games. Due to stormy weather in the forecast for Friday, Argyle ISD announced that the 9-0 Argyle Eagles will end the regular season against Carrollton Creekview on Thursday, not Friday, at 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium.
Tarrant County Elections Office responds to claims circulating on social media
A letter circulating on social media is claiming there are some “anomalies” in the data for early voting in Tarrant County ahead of the November 8th general election. T
KTBS
Former TISD teacher arrested for improper relationship with student released on bond
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A former Texarkana ISD art teacher was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Bi-state jail for improper relationship between educator and student and was released on a $50,000 bond on Wednesday, according to Bowie County jail records. Jason Ashley Delezen, 40, currently an art teacher at...
Frisco resident spends thousands of hours preparing his house for Halloween
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Most of us spend $10-$20 on Halloween candy for trick-or-treaters. But a Frisco father has spared no expense and is spending a lot time making sure the kids in his neighborhood have a special night. A homeowner in Frisco has take Halloween to a whole new level by building and staffing a first rate haunted house. The corner house on Santee Lane offers a lot more than candy to brave trick or treaters, like Riley Cox and Zanna Osborn. The Frisco teenagers are among the hundreds who lined up tonight outside the home of Rik Montgomery. "My goal is this, a...
Grandson of Legendary Entrepreneur Mary Kay Ash to Lead Global Cosmetics Giant
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- On the eve of the company’s 60 th anniversary, leadership of one of the world’s largest and most iconic cosmetics companies will pass to the third generation of its founder’s family. Following in the footsteps of his legendary trailblazing grandmother, Mary Kay Ash, and his father Richard R. Rogers, Ryan Rogers will become Chief Executive Officer of Dallas, Texas based Mary Kay Inc. starting January 1, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006098/en/ Following in the footsteps of his legendary trailblazing grandmother, Mary Kay Ash, and his father Richard R. Rogers, Ryan Rogers will become Chief Executive Officer of Dallas, Texas based Mary Kay Inc. starting January 1, 2023. (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)
themonitor.net
Gun Barrel City declines HSCCL contract
Gun Barrel City Assistant Fire Chief Jason Raney (from left), displays the plaque presented to him during the Oct. 25 city council meeting. His wife, Mickie Raney and son Captain Jake Raney help display the plaque. City Manager Jeff Arsnwald stated that he did not believe that HSCCL acted fairly...
Man left paralyzed by botched surgery awarded $9.2M by North Texas jury
FORT WORTH, Texas — A 52-year-old man was awarded $9.2 million after a North Texas jury determined the negligence of a surgeon led to him becoming paralyzed. In a press release, spokespeople for the Law Offices of Laird & McCloskey said a jury in Tarrant County heard the case regarding a botched surgery in 2017.
Click2Houston.com
Texas Secretary of State John Scott says our elections are secure, but he sometimes muddles that message
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. Speaking in July to a group of concerned conservative voters in Dallas, Texas Secretary of State John Scott declared that Texas elections were the nation’s most secure.
Fears of Fraud Leads to Severe Drop in Mail-in Ballots
Voter turnout has declined and counties across North Texas have tied it to fears of voter fraud.Joshua Woroniecki/Unsplash. Early voting wrapped up in North Texas and now many counties have reported a sharp drop in mail-in ballots, compared with the numbers from the 2018 midterm elections. Texas Republicans are normally a fan of mail-in voting but now it appears that has shifted in 2022 with Democrats now encouraging voters to vote by mail. Dallas News reports that the reason being is the fear that mail-in voting is open to voter fraud. University of Houston political scientist Brandon Rottinghaus told Dallas News:
keranews.org
One death at a time, gun violence claimed more than 400 lives in just three North Texas counties
Guns take a deadly toll in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Just in three counties — Dallas, Collin and Tarrant — more than 400 men, women and children perished in gun-related incidents during the first six months of 2022. That included 217 victims whose deaths were ruled a homicide...
McKinney homeowner's camera captures someone placing candy into bowl on front porch
MCKINNEY, Texas — A man dressed in all black walked onto a homeowner's porch on Halloween night and put candy into a bowl, based on video obtained by the McKinney Police Department. McKinney Police shared the video Tuesday afternoon, which shows a man dressed in all black with gloves...
