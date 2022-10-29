ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forney, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson ISD, Plano ISD superintendents discuss academic gap, teacher shortages during chamber luncheon

From left: Plano ISD Superintendent Theresa Williams and Richardson ISD Superintendent Tabitha Branum speak at a Nov. 1 Richardson Chamber of Commerce luncheon. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Richardson ISD Superintendent Tabitha Branum and Plano ISD Superintendent Theresa Williams addressed teacher shortages and increasing workforce opportunities during a State of the District...
RICHARDSON, TX
dallasexpress.com

New DISD Superintendent Critiqued for Prior Job Performance

Dallas Independent School District’s (DISD) Board of Trustees hired a familiar face to assume the superintendent post this academic year: Stephanie Elizalde. No stranger to Dallas, Elizalde previously served in several administrative roles at DISD, including chief school officer and director of mathematics in the district’s teaching and learning division.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Prosper preschool teacher arrested after 4 students exposed to THC

PROSPER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM)  – A preschool teacher in Prosper has been arrested for allegedly exposing students to tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the main psychoactive found in marijuana. On Oct. 31 at about 4:35 p.m., Prosper police received a call about a medical emergency at the Primrose School of Prosper. Four students from the same classroom suddenly became ill.Evidence revealed that the four students, all toddlers, were exposed to THC. Prosper police have arrested Anisah Burks, a Primrose staff member. Burks faces multiple charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance and four counts of injury to a child. A spokesperson from Primrose said...
PROSPER, TX
SMU Daily Campus

Power Outage Cancels Classes, Sends Athletes off Campus for Practice.

A mass power outage at Southern Methodist University’s main Dallas campus disrupted student activities Tuesday leading to temporary cancellation of classes and disruptions in dining operations and athletic meetings. An arc from an ONCOR autotransformer in one of its major switching transmission stations in the area caused the widespread...
DALLAS, TX
ktoy1047.com

Former teacher released on $50,000 bond

40-year-old Jason Delezen was arrested in Richardson, Texas, after allegations that he had a relationship with a student in 2019 while teaching at Texarkana. Delezen’s bond was set at $50,000. He faces two to 20 years in prison if convicted. Governor Greg Abbot will be in Texarkana today as...
TEXARKANA, TX
dallasexpress.com

‘Secure Protocol’ Implemented at Area Schools During Car Chase

The Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office arrested at least one person in relation to a stolen car pursuit near a public school Monday morning. According to a memo sent out to parents from Rockwall ISD, Maurine Cain Middle School and Dorothy Smith Pullen Elementary were briefly placed on a “secure protocol” for ten minutes due to unrelated police activity taking place near Cain Middle School.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Watch A Horrific Accident Between Two Pickups In An Arlington, Texas Intersection

Sit at just about any traffic light in East Texas and you'll see it, people running red lights. It's an epidemic that is happening all across East Texas, not just in Tyler and Longview, Texas but in Jacksonville, Marshall, Henderson, Gilmer, Palestine, and Athens too. Eventually, those who run red lights are going to cause a horrific accident that could lead to catastrophic results.
ARLINGTON, TX
ketr.org

Hunt County, Northeast Texas remember GOP’s Flynn

Longtime state representative Dan Flynn has died. A statement from his family said Flynn passed peacefully last Friday. He was 79. Flynn represented Texas House of Representatives District 2 in Austin for almost two decades. The district includes Hunt, Hopkins, and Van Zandt counties. A Republican, Flynn won his first term in the state legislature in 2002 when he defeated Democrat Danny Duncan. Flynn went on to win eight more general elections. Out of those eight races, Flynn only faced a Democratic opponent in two of them. Flynn’s run in Austin came to an end in 2020, when fellow Republican Bryan Slaton defeated Flynn in a GOP party primary that went to a runoff.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Frisco resident spends thousands of hours preparing his house for Halloween

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Most of us spend $10-$20 on Halloween candy for trick-or-treaters. But a Frisco father has spared no expense and is spending a lot time making sure the kids in his neighborhood have a special night. A homeowner in Frisco has take Halloween to a whole new level by building and staffing a first rate haunted house. The corner house on Santee Lane offers a lot more than candy to brave trick or treaters, like Riley Cox and Zanna Osborn. The Frisco teenagers are among the hundreds who lined up tonight outside the home of Rik Montgomery. "My goal is this, a...
FRISCO, TX
The Associated Press

Grandson of Legendary Entrepreneur Mary Kay Ash to Lead Global Cosmetics Giant

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- On the eve of the company’s 60 th anniversary, leadership of one of the world’s largest and most iconic cosmetics companies will pass to the third generation of its founder’s family. Following in the footsteps of his legendary trailblazing grandmother, Mary Kay Ash, and his father Richard R. Rogers, Ryan Rogers will become Chief Executive Officer of Dallas, Texas based Mary Kay Inc. starting January 1, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006098/en/ Following in the footsteps of his legendary trailblazing grandmother, Mary Kay Ash, and his father Richard R. Rogers, Ryan Rogers will become Chief Executive Officer of Dallas, Texas based Mary Kay Inc. starting January 1, 2023. (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)
DALLAS, TX
themonitor.net

Gun Barrel City declines HSCCL contract

Gun Barrel City Assistant Fire Chief Jason Raney (from left), displays the plaque presented to him during the Oct. 25 city council meeting. His wife, Mickie Raney and son Captain Jake Raney help display the plaque. City Manager Jeff Arsnwald stated that he did not believe that HSCCL acted fairly...
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
Larry Lease

Fears of Fraud Leads to Severe Drop in Mail-in Ballots

Voter turnout has declined and counties across North Texas have tied it to fears of voter fraud.Joshua Woroniecki/Unsplash. Early voting wrapped up in North Texas and now many counties have reported a sharp drop in mail-in ballots, compared with the numbers from the 2018 midterm elections. Texas Republicans are normally a fan of mail-in voting but now it appears that has shifted in 2022 with Democrats now encouraging voters to vote by mail. Dallas News reports that the reason being is the fear that mail-in voting is open to voter fraud. University of Houston political scientist Brandon Rottinghaus told Dallas News:
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
