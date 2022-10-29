ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

10TV

2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Ohio

OHIO, USA — No one took home Halloween's billion-dollar Powerball jackpot Monday, but be sure to check those tickets. A number of players across the country, including two in Ohio, won at least $1 million in this drawing. Monday's winning numbers were 13-19-36-39-59, Powerball 13 and Powerplay 3. The...
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Columbia Gas of Ohio announces near $20 monthly hike on customers

Columbia Gas of Ohio has announced a stipulation on Monday that it would charge all customers $56.15 a month regardless of how much gas they use that month. That's nearly $20 more than what customers are paying now. The hike will be staggered out over the next five years. This...
OHIO STATE
wcn247.com

Medical marijuana firms lead donors for legal weed campaigns

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Donors associated with companies holding medical marijuana licenses are providing most of the funding for ballot measures that would legalize recreational marijuana in several states. An analysis of campaign finance data by The Associated Press shows that marijuana legalization campaigns have raised about $23 million in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota. Entities associated with the existing marijuana industry have provided the bulk of the money in every state except North Dakota, where a national cannabis advocacy group is the top donor. The New Approach advocacy group also is the main backer of a Colorado initiative to legalize psychedelic mushrooms.
MISSOURI STATE
whbc.com

Former Canton Firefighter Sentenced to Honor Court in Assault Case

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Canton firefighter who police say attacked a co-worker in the victim’s home will avoid incarceration. 27-year-old Victoria Carafelli was sentenced to the county’s Honor Court program for veterans on Tuesday. It’s a one- to two-year program of intense...
CANTON, OH
wosu.org

Columbia Gas of Ohio reaches preliminary agreement for rate raise in 2023

After months of negotiations, Columbia Gas of Ohio reached a preliminary compromise with some state regulators and some consumer advocates to raise its rates. Columbia Gas asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio in June 2021 to increase its fees to generate an additional $212 million each year from Ohio customers. This proposal would generate less than that, at $68 million, but more than a report from state regulators and consumer advocates suggested.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Trailer burns on I-80 in Mercer County

I-80 westbound traffic is back to normal near the Ohio state line in Mercer County after a truck trailer caught on fire Saturday afternoon. PSP Mercer Dispatchers tell 21 News the incident happened at the 1 1/2 mile marker. Traffic resumed after the fire was put out. There were no...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
mahoningmatters.com

Youngstown mother, daughter turn lemonade business into sweet success

Aurielle Irizarry and her 10-year-old daughter, Amari Washington, are putting a twist on lemonade. Their business, Mommy & Me Lemonade, offers 15 flavors of lemonade beverages for residents. “I noticed that there weren’t many places and businesses that sold fresh lemonade besides the fairs in the summer or the flea...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Gas prices once again rising in Northeast Ohio

Gas prices in Northeast Ohio are slowly increasing once again with this week's local average being seven cents higher than last week's average. This week, Northeast Ohio's average is $3.682 per gallon compared to last week's $3.611 per gallon. During this time last year, the local average was $3.167 per gallon. The national average this week is $3.76 per gallon.

