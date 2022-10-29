Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Local clash between Struthers & West Branch to advance in the playoffs
West Branch is after their third straight outright league championship. Salem has different ideas.
‘A friend to everyone:’ Girard parish mourns death of man killed in Columbus shooting
Kevin Sobnosky, 21, attended elementary school at St. Rose, and his family has been a part of the parish for a long time.
Check out WKYC's full list of 2nd-round OHSAA football playoff matchups involving Northeast Ohio high schools
CLEVELAND — Is your team still alive in the race for a state championship?. When the OHSAA football playoffs began, 131 schools from across Northeast Ohio were scattered across the various regional brackets. Following Friday's first-round action, 63 remain, with the second round set for this coming weekend. The...
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Ohio
OHIO, USA — No one took home Halloween's billion-dollar Powerball jackpot Monday, but be sure to check those tickets. A number of players across the country, including two in Ohio, won at least $1 million in this drawing. Monday's winning numbers were 13-19-36-39-59, Powerball 13 and Powerplay 3. The...
WFMJ.com
Columbia Gas of Ohio announces near $20 monthly hike on customers
Columbia Gas of Ohio has announced a stipulation on Monday that it would charge all customers $56.15 a month regardless of how much gas they use that month. That's nearly $20 more than what customers are paying now. The hike will be staggered out over the next five years. This...
wcn247.com
Medical marijuana firms lead donors for legal weed campaigns
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Donors associated with companies holding medical marijuana licenses are providing most of the funding for ballot measures that would legalize recreational marijuana in several states. An analysis of campaign finance data by The Associated Press shows that marijuana legalization campaigns have raised about $23 million in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota. Entities associated with the existing marijuana industry have provided the bulk of the money in every state except North Dakota, where a national cannabis advocacy group is the top donor. The New Approach advocacy group also is the main backer of a Colorado initiative to legalize psychedelic mushrooms.
whbc.com
WEEK 2 PLAYOFF PAIRINGS: You’ll find them HERE
These games are set for Friday, November 4th. Kickoff at 7:00pm.
OHSAA announces football regional quarterfinal pairings for Nov. 4
Greater Cincinnati has 25 high school football teams competing this Friday night in the OHSAA regional quarterfinal round.
Wicked, Wild Winter in the Forecast for Northeast Ohio
Winter forecast for OhioPhoto by Tadeusz Lakota on Unsplash. Predictions for the Northeast Ohio winter season are shaping up to be a snowy, cold couple of months. Get your skis, snowboards, and sleds ready!
Historically Black Youngstown church celebrates 100 years
The Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church on Youngstown's East Side celebrated 100 years with a gala Sunday.
whbc.com
Former Canton Firefighter Sentenced to Honor Court in Assault Case
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Canton firefighter who police say attacked a co-worker in the victim’s home will avoid incarceration. 27-year-old Victoria Carafelli was sentenced to the county’s Honor Court program for veterans on Tuesday. It’s a one- to two-year program of intense...
wosu.org
Columbia Gas of Ohio reaches preliminary agreement for rate raise in 2023
After months of negotiations, Columbia Gas of Ohio reached a preliminary compromise with some state regulators and some consumer advocates to raise its rates. Columbia Gas asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio in June 2021 to increase its fees to generate an additional $212 million each year from Ohio customers. This proposal would generate less than that, at $68 million, but more than a report from state regulators and consumer advocates suggested.
Sen. Sherrod Brown speaks on Ultium Cells refusing UAW union
He made a visit to the Royal Oaks in support of candidate for governor Nan Whaley.
WFMJ.com
Trailer burns on I-80 in Mercer County
I-80 westbound traffic is back to normal near the Ohio state line in Mercer County after a truck trailer caught on fire Saturday afternoon. PSP Mercer Dispatchers tell 21 News the incident happened at the 1 1/2 mile marker. Traffic resumed after the fire was put out. There were no...
Northeast Ohio's most notorious serial killers
Everyone seems to be binging on documentaries about real-life horror stories. But did you know that Northeast Ohio has been home to many serial killers?
mahoningmatters.com
Youngstown mother, daughter turn lemonade business into sweet success
Aurielle Irizarry and her 10-year-old daughter, Amari Washington, are putting a twist on lemonade. Their business, Mommy & Me Lemonade, offers 15 flavors of lemonade beverages for residents. “I noticed that there weren’t many places and businesses that sold fresh lemonade besides the fairs in the summer or the flea...
Local woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Nashville
A local woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash while visiting Nashville, Tennessee last week.
Lima News
Secretary of State Frank LaRose: Ohio should require ‘supermajority’ of voters to amend Ohio constitution
COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Thursday he thinks the state legislature should consider raising the bar for future state constitutional amendments ahead of potential future ballot measures ensuring legal protections for abortion and other high-profile issue campaigns. The topic came up as LaRose and his...
WFMJ.com
Gas prices once again rising in Northeast Ohio
Gas prices in Northeast Ohio are slowly increasing once again with this week's local average being seven cents higher than last week's average. This week, Northeast Ohio's average is $3.682 per gallon compared to last week's $3.611 per gallon. During this time last year, the local average was $3.167 per gallon. The national average this week is $3.76 per gallon.
Comments / 0