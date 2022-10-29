Read full article on original website
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
MMAmania.com
This awful eye injury has Darren Till fans worried he might pull out of UFC 282 (again)
Since Dec. 2020, Darren Till has withdrawn from three scheduled fights, so you can’t blame fight fans for being a bit concerned when he’s booked to compete ... especially when “The Gorilla” posts eye-raising medical issues on his social media accounts. Pun intended. Till recently sent...
MMAmania.com
Easy work! Jake Paul eager to fight ‘slow’ Nate Diaz next - ‘He lost it’
The odds-on favorite to win the latest “Jake Paul Sweepstakes” is former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight and Welterweight contender, Nate Diaz. It’s an opportunity that is as real as it gets because the Stockton slugger is no longer bound by his iron-clad UFC contract. Paul is...
MMAmania.com
Cris Cyborg counters Amanda Nunes G.O.A.T. claims: ‘She has more losses than me’
Cris “Cyborg” Justino isn’t ready to sit back and give up the greatest of all time (G.O.A.T.) mantle to her old foe, Amanda Nunes. Whether or not one is over the other, or someone else is above both, Cyborg and Nunes are both strong candidates in the G.O.A.T. conversation. That was the case heading into their thrilling Dec. 2018 clash and it remains true in 2022.
MMAmania.com
Crazed fan threatened to kill Sean Brady, bury him in desert if he beat Belal Muhammad at UFC 280
Sean Brady suffered the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career at the hands of Belal Muhammad at UFC 280 on Oct. 22, 2022, losing to “Remember the Name” via technical knockout in the second round (highlights). Prior to the fight, though, a crazed fan...
MMAmania.com
Former UFC title challenger demands Jake Paul fight boycott: ‘Why are we pandering to this POS?’
Despite doing some decent things early on in his boxing career, Jake Paul has still not won over most people, specifically those who partake in the combat sports arena. Dana White is obviously not a fan, and several boxers and professional mixed martial arts (MMA) combatants have lashed out at the fighting circus that is “The Problem Child.”
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
MMAmania.com
Logan Paul challenges Andrew Tate to a UFC fight: ‘I don’t like you, I want to f— you up’
Logan Paul wants to kick canceled social media influencer Andrew Tate’s butt, and he wants to do it in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The elder Paul brother hasn’t been as visible in the combat sports world as his little brother Jake Paul. But, he still pops up on our radar from time to time. With professional wrestling and mixed martial arts (MMA) so intertwined, it was hard to miss his impressive WWE debut at WrestleMania 38. During an interview with Dana White on his Impaulsive podcast, White said he’d be willing to sign the popular YouTuber to UFC.
MMAmania.com
Who will Jake Paul fight next after upsetting Anderson Silva? Oddsmakers have surprising list
Jake Paul picked up the biggest win of his budding combat sports career, upsetting former UFC Middleweight champion, Anderson Silva, after eight rounds of Cruiserweight action this past weekend (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) in Glendale, Arizona (see it again here). Naturally, once the dust settled, all of the talk had...
MMAmania.com
Irate Cody Garbrandt demands trilogy fight with ‘cheating bastard’ TJ Dillashaw - ‘EPO can’t save you’
Cody Garbrandt may have suffered two devastating knockout losses at the hands of his former training partner, T.J. Dillashaw (watch them here and here), but “No Love” still feels there is unfinished business between the pair. After Dillashaw revealed that the shoulder injury he suffered during his title...
MMAmania.com
Aljamain Sterling tells bantamweight contenders to ‘give me a little bit of time’ or ‘kick rocks’
Aljamain Sterling isn’t looking to rush into his next title defense. Immediately upon winning his most recent bout against T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 two weekends ago (Oct. 22, 2022) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, fans began pondering what’s next for Sterling. Whether it’s his fellow winner from that night, Sean O’Malley, or former champion, Henry Cejudo, “Funk Master” isn’t short on options.
MMAmania.com
Aljamain Sterling welcomes rematch against ‘delusional’ TJ Dillashaw — ‘If we fight again, it’s only going to be worse’
Why did TJ Dillashaw fight with a debilitating injury?. Because the former bantamweight champion believed he was good enough to defeat Aljamain Sterling in the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event with only one good shoulder. So either Dillashaw was supremely confident in his own skills, or somehow convinced that “Funk Master” was a sloppy bum who presented little-to-no danger.
MMAmania.com
Watch UFC Vegas 64’s Marina Rodriguez steamroll Amanda Ribas on ‘Fight Island’ | Video
After four straight wins, Marina Rodriguez should have stamped her one-way ticket to a title fight by now. Instead, she will have to pick up one more win to do so. She will look to do that this Saturday night (Nov. 5, 2022) when she takes on Amanda Lemos in the main event of UFC Vegas 64 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MMAmania.com
Monday Morning Hangover: Featherweight title picture is a hot mess after UFC Vegas 63
UFC Vegas 63 went down last Saturday night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, which was overshadowed by the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match that went down 280 miles away in Glendale, Arizona. The outcome of the ESPN+-streamed main event further complicated what is going on at the top of Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) Featherweight division, as Arnold Allen won his twelfth straight fight (tenth inside the Octagon), by defeating Calvin Kattar after “The Boston Finisher” suffered a devastating knee injury (watch it).
MMAmania.com
Bubba Jenkins: American wrestlers are best in MMA — ‘We would beat the s—t out of Russian wrestlers’
Wrestling has long been considered the best base for mixed martial arts (MMA). Upcoming Professional Fighters League (PFL) Featherweight title challenger, Bubba Jenkins, knows all too well what it takes to be a great wrestler. The Arizona and Penn State University alum had a storied career throughout his college days competing in National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 and Big Ten Conference matches.
MMAmania.com
New video leaks of Nate Diaz being ejected from ‘Paul vs. Silva’ event, nearly arrested after backstage Stockton slap
Just a few weeks after cutting ties with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Nate Diaz is still stealing headlines. Over the weekend, the Stockton slugger and his entourage were involved in a scuffle with members of Jake Paul’s team backstage at the “Paul vs. Silva” event in Glendale, Arizona.
MMAmania.com
Matches to make for UFC Vegas 63: 'Kattar vs. Allen' main card winners
UFC Vegas 63 went down this past weekend (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, which saw the main event fight between Arnold Allen and Calvin Kattar end after “The Boston Finisher” suffered an unfortunate knee injury (see it again here). In further action, Max Griffin edged out Tim Means via split decision in the co-main event.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 64’s main card takes last-minute hit after losing Heavyweight slugfest
UFC Vegas 64, which is set to go down this Saturday night (Nov. 5, 2022), is down to 12 fights after losing a Heavyweight tilt between Jailton Almeida and Maxim Grishin, according to MMA Fighting. The 265-pound bout was removed from the ESPN+-streamed main card for undisclosed reasons. “Man, arrived...
MMAmania.com
Beneil Dariush won’t wait for UFC title shot, calls out Oliveira, Chandler or Poirier next
Beneil Dariush recently won his eighth straight fight in the loaded Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight division, defeating Mateusz Gamrot via unanimous decision at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi just last month. However, he ended up somewhat of a “loser” once the dust settled on “Fight Island.”
MMAmania.com
Kamaru Usman still feels he’s No. 1 pound-for-pound: ‘The world knows who the best welterweight is’
Kamaru Usman feels like the only thing that’s changed post-Leon Edwards loss is having a belt around his waist. UFC 278 in Aug. 2022 marked only the second professional loss of Usman’s impressive career up to this point. Suffering a late come-from-behind defeat to Edwards via fifth round head kick knockout (watch highlights), Usman saw his championship reign evaporate before his eyes.
MMAmania.com
Michael Chandler changes tune on Islam Makhachev - ‘He’s the real deal, I stand corrected’
Michael Chandler wasn’t initially sold on Islam Makhachev. While “Iron” did give him some credit for his fighting skills, he still didn’t feel that Khabib Nurmagomedov’s protege was deserving of all the hype and title contender talk. Fast forward to present day and Chandler is...
