Boston, MA

Boston Celtics reportedly pick up the 2023-24 option for Payton Pritchard

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics have reportedly picked up the contract option for third-year point guard Payton Pritchard for his 2023-24 season, according to new reporting from the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. While the Oregon alumnus has not been seeing the floor too much this season so far with the Cetics’ backcourt as stacked as it is, he is still seen as an important part of the team’s depth as evidenced by the team’s decision to pick up his option.

Thus far in his NBA career, Pritchard has been a lethal shooter and a better defender than his 6-foot-1 stature might have one think.

With career averages of 6.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 43.4% from the field, 41.3% from beyond the arc, and an impressive 92.4% from the charity stripe, it’s not too hard to see why Boston might want the 24-year-old guard around next season.

After news broke Saturday that reserve point guard Malcolm Brogdon had been listed as questionable for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Washington Wizards, we may get our first extended look at Pritchard in the 2022-23 season.

