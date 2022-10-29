Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
The Role of SiC in E-Mobility
The EU Power Semiconductor Executive Summit (PSES), held September 19-22 in Munich, brought together leaders from across the full spectrum of the power semiconductor industry. This included manufacturers of semiconductor substrates, devices and modules, companies specializing in test and packaging, to the end-use product providers. The goal of the PSES was a discussion on the use of power electronics to drive the world towards a more sustainable, carbon-neutral future across key technologies such as electric vehicles (EVs), consumer electronics, 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) and industrial automation.
techaiapp.com
This would be a good time to test your cloud ROI
Enterprises have been moving steadily to the cloud for years, often paying for multiple cloud platforms — and the COVID-19 pandemic greatly accelerated that trend, as businesses closed offices and outsourced their on-prem operations. Now, as the pandemic seemingly winds down and workers are returning to the office, several...
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Outlook really wants to help you to focus on your work
Microsoft is looking to help users get some peace and quiet to be productive thanks to a new Outlook update. The email client is introducing “Focus Time”, which will allow users to silence all notifications for a set period of time, allowing them to power through those vital tasks.
techaiapp.com
Huawei Nova Y61 With 6.52-Inch HD+ Display, 50-Megapixel AI Triple Camera Announced: All Details
Huawei Nova Y61 got quietly listed on the Huawei global site recently. This affordable smartphone could be considered a successor to the Huawei Nova Y60 that launched last year. The Huawei Nova Y61 features a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. This smartphone is powered by an unspecified octa-core chipset and runs on EMUI 12. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that offers support for 22.5W Huawei SuperCharge fast charging. The dual-SIM 4G smartphone is compatible with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and NFC.
techaiapp.com
User Privacy and Financial Security Key Principles Guiding CBDC Design Process – Featured Bitcoin News
According to Yi Gang, governor of China’s central bank, the process of designing the country’s digital currency is premised on two principles, the protection of user privacy as well as ensuring “financial security.” To achieve this, the central bank’s role will be limited to managing the digital currency’s “operating system” while the handling of personal transaction information is done by “designated operating institutions.”
techaiapp.com
HapticVR Technology As A Means To Facilitate Better Surgical Training
A recent peer-reviewed study published in the Annals of Medicine and Surgery details the benefits of applying HapticVR technology to surgical training. In the study, haptic feedback technology was used alongside non-haptic immersive VR training to assess the impact of the former. The results showed that with the use of...
techaiapp.com
Finding Talent to Run New Fabs Might Be Challenging
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. The U.S. CHIPS and Science Act spurred a rush to build new semiconductor fabs in the United States. So far, there are at least nine new fabs planned or under construction, as well as expansion plans at many existing fabs. One challenge the industry faces is matching a huge influx of fab capacity worldwide with the notorious boom-bust cycles of the semiconductor industry.
techaiapp.com
Blackbird’s latest $1B AUD fund signals maturation of Australian, New Zealand venture scene • TechCrunch
This is Blackbird’s fifth fund, and it’s double the size of the VC’s last fund which closed in August 2020. Several institutional investors participated, including superannuation funds like AustralianSuper, Hostplus, Australia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Future Fund, New Zealand’s sovereign wealth funds and New Zealand Growth Capital Partners Elevate fund, which is a government-backed fund.
techaiapp.com
RBI to Begin Pilot of Digital Rupee on November 1 With Participation From 9 Banks
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will launch the pilot for a central-bank-backed digital rupee for the wholesale segment on November 1, it said on Monday, identifying nine banks, including top lender State Bank of India, to participate in the project. The pilot’s use case will be to settle secondary...
techaiapp.com
GaN ePower ICs for Motor Drive Applications- EEWeb
Devices based on gallium nitride are at the forefront of power conversion innovation. In applications involving motor drive, the advantages of GaN-based inverters are becoming more and more obvious. Reference 1 outlines the benefits of GaN technology, while Table 1 gives an overview of some of this wide band gap...
techaiapp.com
High-severity OpenSSL vulnerabilities fixed (CVE-2022-3602, CVE-2022-3786)
Version 3.0.7 of the popular OpenSSL cryptographic library is out, with fixes for CVE-2022-3602 and CVE-2022-3786, two high-severity buffer overflow vulnerabilities in the punycode decoder that could lead to crashes (i.e., denial of service) or potentially remote code execution. CVE-2022-3602, whose existence was preannounced by the OpenSSL Project team a...
techaiapp.com
New tech solves longstanding challenges for self-healing materials
Engineering researchers have developed a new self-healing composite that allows structures to repair themselves in place, without having to be removed from service. This latest technology resolves two longstanding challenges for self-healing materials, and can significantly extend the lifespan of structural components such as wind-turbine blades and aircraft wings. “Researchers...
techaiapp.com
Start with Phishing-Resistant, Passwordless Authentication
Going beyond the hype, passwordless authentication is now a reality. Cisco Duo’s passwordless authentication is now generally available across all Duo Editions. “Cisco Duo simplifies the passwordless journey for organizations that want to implement phishing-resistant authentication and adopt a zero trust security strategy.“ – Jack Poller, Senior Analyst, ESG.
techaiapp.com
VMware warns of the availability of CVE-2021-39144 exploit codeSecurity Affairs
VMware warned of the availability of a public exploit for a recently addressed critical remote code execution flaw in NSX Data Center for vSphere (NSX-V). VMware warned of the existence of a public exploit targeting a recently addressed critical remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2021-39144 (CVSS score of 9.8), in NSX Data Center for vSphere (NSX-V).
techaiapp.com
KIKS Sanlitun Store by ROOI Design & Research
ROOI Design & Research take us to another universe of retail where the infinite intergalactic world and fashion metaphorically collide. Taking cues from the majestic planets of the Solar System and principles found in classical Chinese painting, KIKS retail store is an interchangeable display that cleverly encapsulates a level of adaptability to accommodate the varied brands displayed within.
techaiapp.com
China’s Tiangong Space Station Nears Completion As Final Module Launches Into Orbit
China’s very own space station is on the verge of completion. The country’s human spaceflight agency, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), recently announced that it had launched the third and final module needed to complete the Tiangong Space Station into orbit. China’s space agency rolled out the...
techaiapp.com
ThousandEyes: the X-ray machine of the internet
It’s the early 2010s, and Mohit Lad and Ricardo Oliviera are working well into the evening, developing their internet monitoring software ThousandEyes in their startup’s first office in San Francisco. The city is energy conscious enough that the lights in the building will go off at 6pm on the dot, and it takes a phone call and a passcode to get things back up and running. Oliviera has had enough of this, and has written a script using Twilio, which offers APIs to automate phone calls.
techaiapp.com
Keeping the human in the OODA Loop
The vast amount of data generated by space, air, water and terrestrial systems and sensors is overwhelming human analysts. restricting rapid assessment and inhibiting decision making by the U.S. government and the military. The number of systems and devices that can generate data is expanding exponentially, collecting, aggregating and storing...
techaiapp.com
Incorporating nanoparticles into a porous hydrogel to propel an aquabot with minimal voltage
A team of researchers from Korea University, Ajou University and Hanyang University, all in the Republic of Korea, has created a tiny aquabot propelled by fins made of a porous hydrogel imbued with nanoparticles. In their paper published in the journal Science Robotics, the group describes how the hydrogel works to power a tiny boat and reveals how much voltage was required.
Comments / 0