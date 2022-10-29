ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Twitter's play-by-play for Florida's loss to the Georgia Bulldogs

By Sergio De La Espriella
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Florida Gators lost to the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday, their 5th loss in their last six meetings. The all-time record in the series is now 54-44-2, per the University of Florida.

Georgia controlled the game from the beginning, jumping ahead to a 21-0 lead before the Gators kicked a field goal to extend their consecutive scoring game streak. The last time Florida was shut out was Oct. 29, 1988, when they lost to Auburn 16-0. This is the longest streak in the nation.

The first half was highlighted by Georgia tight end Brock Bowers’ acrobatic catch down the sideline for a touchdown, aiding Georgia’s 28-3 halftime lead.

The Gators showed signs of life in the third quarter, with the defense forcing two turnovers early in the quarter. Florida would go on to score 17 unanswered points to make it a one-possession game.

That would be the closest the Gators would get.

Here’s how social media reacted to Florida’s 42-20 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

