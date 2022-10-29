ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex, NC

WRAL News

Volleyball state championship schedule set for Saturday in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association has released the schedule for Saturday's volleyball state championships. State championship volleyball matches will begin on Saturday morning and run through Saturday night at Reynolds Coliseum on the campus of N.C. State University in Raleigh. The day will begin at...
WRAL News

NC State football offers Monroe sophomore Jordan Young

Monroe, N.C. — Monroe sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Jordan Young has reported an offer from N.C. State's football program. It is Young's first offer from a school at any collegiate level. Young told HighSchoolOT that NC State is recruiting him for both wide receiver and free safety. Young has...
WRAL News

Rocky Mount Prep forfeits first round football game vs. Southside

Rocky Mount, N.C. — The NCHSAA has confirmed to HighSchoolOT that Rocky Mount Prep has ended its season by forfeiting its round one game vs. Southside. This was going to be 27 vs. 6 game in the 1A East, with Southside being the higher of the two. The forfeit came in after the brackets were finalized. The news was first reported by Brian North of WCTI-TV.
WRAL News

No. 17 North Carolina loses 3 starters for season to injury

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has lost three starters to season-ending injuries following 17th-ranked Tar Heels’ weekend win against Pittsburgh. The school said Monday that Noah Taylor and Desmond Evans from the defensive front, along with running back Caleb Hood, will miss the rest of the season.
goduke.com

No. 7 Duke Welcomes Fayetteville State in Exhibition

The seventh-ranked Duke men's basketball team plays its lone exhibition game on Wednesday by welcoming Fayetteville State to Cameron Indoor Stadium. In preparation for the 2022-23 season, the Blue Devils also played a closed scrimmage at preseason-No. 3 Houston on Oct. 28. Duke opens the regular season on Monday, Nov....
247Sports

Game Preview: Duke vs Fayetteville State (Exhibition)

Duke will take part in their first, and only, public facing exhibition game on Wednesday night when the program plays host to Fayetteville State. The game will tipoff at 7PM and be broadcast on ACC Network Extra. Live stats can be followed here. While the matchup between the two in-state...
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: Best-case/worst-case scenarios for the 2022-23 season

Let’s just get this out of the way now: this North Carolina Tar Heels team is in championship-or-bust mode. This isn’t just my opinion or the media’s opinion, but it is how Hubert Davis and his team are approaching this season. Anything less than that with all but one members of the Iron Five, talented new freshmen, and a key transfer would be deemed unacceptable, and I do not expect to see any celebrations of moral victories in March. This is the hungriest team that we’ve seen since the 2016-17 team, but whether or not they will win it all is the big question.
Raleigh News & Observer

Exclusive: ESPN’s Jay Bilas on hoops, Duke-UNC and tangling with Barney the Dinosaur

Jay Bilas, ESPN’s leading college basketball analyst, is this week’s interview subject for “Sports Legends of the Carolinas.”. In many ways the conscience of college basketball, Bilas has long advocated that college athletes be paid for their labor and has harshly criticized NCAA leadership. Bilas also is a former Duke basketball player who started for the 1986 Blue Devils team that made it to the NCAA final before losing to Louisville.
WRAL News

$1B Powerball jackpot second highest in history

RALEIGH, N.C. — Monday's drawing is the second highest Powerball jackpot in history, at 1 billion dollars. These big prizes are only getting bigger, after rule changes a couple of years ago. It's now easier to win small prizes, and more difficult to win the entire jackpot. And if...
cbs17

Lanes reopen after trailer overturns on I-40 West in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A large, green trailer overturned on I-40 westbound near exit 278 in Durham early Tuesday afternoon. Approximately four miles of backups had been reported by the N.C. Department of Transportation as of 12:20 p.m. At approximately 12:45 p.m., the trailer had been towed away from...
WRAL

NC Central hosts graduate school fair for students

DURHAM, N.C. — North Carolina Central University on Thursday hosted a fair to introduce undergrads to the school's 27 graduate programs and post-graduate opportunities for degrees and studies. Each program had a booth in the NC Central event center. One booth that stood out was the School of Education's,...
titantime.org

How Many University of North Carolinas Even Are There?

“I’m applying to the University of North Carolina.” Okay? Which one? Most people attribute the UNC title to The University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, as this is the state’s “Public Ivy,” but there are actually seven universities in the system with- technically- this same title.
