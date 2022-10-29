Read full article on original website
Craft Public House Opens Bakery Expansion Thanks to Passionate EmployeeJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: Apex Community ParkJames TulianoApex, NC
Rehabilitated senior housing reopens in downtown DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Millbrook downs Cardinal Gibbons in five sets to punch state title match ticket
Raleigh, N.C. — The Millbrook Wildcats are heading to the 4A volleyball state championship match after a five-set win over the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders at home on Tuesday. The two former conference rivals met up for the second time this season with heightened stakes, and though it took longer, the outcome was the same as Millbrook prevailed.
Volleyball state championship schedule set for Saturday in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association has released the schedule for Saturday's volleyball state championships. State championship volleyball matches will begin on Saturday morning and run through Saturday night at Reynolds Coliseum on the campus of N.C. State University in Raleigh. The day will begin at...
PLAYOFF PREVIEW: No. 25 Raiders to visit No. 8 Holly Springs
CHAPEL HILL — After failing to win their first three games, the Richmond Raider football team turned its season around to qualify for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state playoffs. The NCHSAA released its final brackets on Saturday at 3:45 p.m., seeing the Raiders earn the No....
NC State football offers Monroe sophomore Jordan Young
Monroe, N.C. — Monroe sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Jordan Young has reported an offer from N.C. State's football program. It is Young's first offer from a school at any collegiate level. Young told HighSchoolOT that NC State is recruiting him for both wide receiver and free safety. Young has...
Rocky Mount Prep forfeits first round football game vs. Southside
Rocky Mount, N.C. — The NCHSAA has confirmed to HighSchoolOT that Rocky Mount Prep has ended its season by forfeiting its round one game vs. Southside. This was going to be 27 vs. 6 game in the 1A East, with Southside being the higher of the two. The forfeit came in after the brackets were finalized. The news was first reported by Brian North of WCTI-TV.
No. 17 North Carolina loses 3 starters for season to injury
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has lost three starters to season-ending injuries following 17th-ranked Tar Heels’ weekend win against Pittsburgh. The school said Monday that Noah Taylor and Desmond Evans from the defensive front, along with running back Caleb Hood, will miss the rest of the season.
goduke.com
No. 7 Duke Welcomes Fayetteville State in Exhibition
The seventh-ranked Duke men's basketball team plays its lone exhibition game on Wednesday by welcoming Fayetteville State to Cameron Indoor Stadium. In preparation for the 2022-23 season, the Blue Devils also played a closed scrimmage at preseason-No. 3 Houston on Oct. 28. Duke opens the regular season on Monday, Nov....
Game Preview: Duke vs Fayetteville State (Exhibition)
Duke will take part in their first, and only, public facing exhibition game on Wednesday night when the program plays host to Fayetteville State. The game will tipoff at 7PM and be broadcast on ACC Network Extra. Live stats can be followed here. While the matchup between the two in-state...
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: Best-case/worst-case scenarios for the 2022-23 season
Let’s just get this out of the way now: this North Carolina Tar Heels team is in championship-or-bust mode. This isn’t just my opinion or the media’s opinion, but it is how Hubert Davis and his team are approaching this season. Anything less than that with all but one members of the Iron Five, talented new freshmen, and a key transfer would be deemed unacceptable, and I do not expect to see any celebrations of moral victories in March. This is the hungriest team that we’ve seen since the 2016-17 team, but whether or not they will win it all is the big question.
Raleigh News & Observer
Exclusive: ESPN’s Jay Bilas on hoops, Duke-UNC and tangling with Barney the Dinosaur
Jay Bilas, ESPN’s leading college basketball analyst, is this week’s interview subject for “Sports Legends of the Carolinas.”. In many ways the conscience of college basketball, Bilas has long advocated that college athletes be paid for their labor and has harshly criticized NCAA leadership. Bilas also is a former Duke basketball player who started for the 1986 Blue Devils team that made it to the NCAA final before losing to Louisville.
Parents frustrated with Wake schools' severing of ties with cheerleading company after lawsuit
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Public School System says it is cutting ties with cheerleading company Varsity Spirit. The news comes after the company was named in a federal lawsuit accusing a local gym of failing to protect a cheerleader from sexual abuse. The school district says it's...
$1B Powerball jackpot second highest in history
RALEIGH, N.C. — Monday's drawing is the second highest Powerball jackpot in history, at 1 billion dollars. These big prizes are only getting bigger, after rule changes a couple of years ago. It's now easier to win small prizes, and more difficult to win the entire jackpot. And if...
The OG talks roster, NIL with Duke's Jon Scheyer ahead of his first season as head coach
Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer joined Joe Ovies & Joe Giglio to talk about the upcoming basketball season and his first as the head coach after taking over for Coach K, his roster for the year, the changing landscape of college sports, NIL, the transfer portal, and gives us a brief tour of his office.
cbs17
Chapel Hill cancels Franklin Street closure for Halloween due to heavy rain, lightning
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – One of the biggest nights on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill will have to wait until next year as mother nature postponed the big party. Monday night, Chapel Hill officials decided to forego closing Franklin Street night due to heavy rain and lighting. “I...
cbs17
Lanes reopen after trailer overturns on I-40 West in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A large, green trailer overturned on I-40 westbound near exit 278 in Durham early Tuesday afternoon. Approximately four miles of backups had been reported by the N.C. Department of Transportation as of 12:20 p.m. At approximately 12:45 p.m., the trailer had been towed away from...
Millbrook High student killed in Raleigh shooting; 2 others injured
A Millbrook High School student was killed and two other teens injured in a shooting Monday evening in northern Raleigh.
Rain brings more trick than treat to Chapel Hill on Halloween night
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Steady rain was certainly no treat at this year’s Halloween festivities on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill. Umbrellas became costume accessories as people took part in the annual tradition. Most appeared to take shelter and celebrate at area bars and restaurants that stayed opened.
WRAL
NC Central hosts graduate school fair for students
DURHAM, N.C. — North Carolina Central University on Thursday hosted a fair to introduce undergrads to the school's 27 graduate programs and post-graduate opportunities for degrees and studies. Each program had a booth in the NC Central event center. One booth that stood out was the School of Education's,...
titantime.org
How Many University of North Carolinas Even Are There?
“I’m applying to the University of North Carolina.” Okay? Which one? Most people attribute the UNC title to The University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, as this is the state’s “Public Ivy,” but there are actually seven universities in the system with- technically- this same title.
Beloved ‘Mr. Noble,’ who sells flowers on Raleigh streets, is missing
Mr. Noble, a fixture at the corner of Peace and St. Marys streets, has hundreds worried about him after his sudden disappearance.
