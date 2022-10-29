Wedges are an underrated form of potato side, often seen as a near non-contender in the ultimate french fry race. But potato wedges certainly have their place in this world and, more importantly, in our stomachs — especially when they're cooked to crispy perfection. With this oven-crisp potato wedges recipe, brought to us by developer Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating, you can enjoy wedges that are tender on the inside and crispy on the outside. And you don't need to rely on a deep fryer to get them there; as the name suggests, your oven will do most of the work.

