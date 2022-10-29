Read full article on original website
macaronikid.com
Chewy Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookies
It's National Dessert Day, and we tried an amazing new recipe courtesy of Cambrea Bakes. These pumpkin cookies are perfectly spiced and filled with all the best fall flavors, making them the perfect dessert for the season. Guaranteed to be your family's newest fall favorite!. INGREDIENTS. 1 cup unsalted butter...
EverydayHealth.com
TikTok’s Pumpkin Coffee Cake Recipe, Only Healthier
Without a doubt, pumpkin is the be-all and end-all flavor of fall. From pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin cookies to roasted pumpkin seeds and pumpkin soup, Americans can’t seem to get enough of this gorgeous fall gourd. Happily, pumpkin is a trend your body can get on board with,...
recipesgram.com
Grandma’s Apple Crumble Cake
This delicious Italian apple crumble cake is ideal to enjoy for an afternoon break with a cup of coffee or tea, or for a breakfast. It is easy and simple to prepare – you will need just 10 minutes to make it plus around 40 minutes to cook. My nonna Angela used to make this crumble cake each autumn when we visited her. What makes this apple crumble cake so special is its smell that will bring you back to childhood. Here is the recipe:
iheart.com
Rita's Halloween Beef and Mac
3 garlic cloves, chopped - a good tablespoon or so. Sharp cheddar cheese - a good cup or more to taste plus extra for garnish. Make a film of olive oil in bottom of large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook until slightly softened. Add garlic and cook...
Homemade Italian Dressing Recipe
Hands up if you can tell a bottled dressing from a fresh, homemade one — we thought so!. Why ruin a good salad with the wrong dressing? Recipe developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for homemade Italian dressing and remarks, "there is really no reason to buy bottled dressings. They are so easy to make at home!" We're betting that you have all of the ingredients sitting right in your pantry, and this whole recipe takes a whopping 5 minutes.
princesspinkygirl.com
Peanut Butter Fluff
This easy Peanut Butter Fluff recipe makes a rich and creamy dessert dip in 10 minutes. A simple combination of cream cheese, peanut butter, instant pudding, and whipped topping is folded together and filled with plenty of chocolate and peanut butter flavor and candy pieces. Reese’s Peanut Butter Fluff Recipe...
Extra-Crispy Oven-Roasted Potatoes
If there’s one thing that my colleagues and I here at Kitchn know, it’s that our readers absolutely love themselves some potatoes — baked, boiled, mashed, skillet-fried, you name it. As a result, we’ve amassed hundreds of recipes involving potatoes in some shape or form over the years. But is anyone really surprised? It seems to me that our readers just have good taste!
Oven-Crisp Potato Wedges Recipe
Wedges are an underrated form of potato side, often seen as a near non-contender in the ultimate french fry race. But potato wedges certainly have their place in this world and, more importantly, in our stomachs — especially when they're cooked to crispy perfection. With this oven-crisp potato wedges recipe, brought to us by developer Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating, you can enjoy wedges that are tender on the inside and crispy on the outside. And you don't need to rely on a deep fryer to get them there; as the name suggests, your oven will do most of the work.
cohaitungchi.com
Coffee + Lemon Juice: Weight Loss Dream Team?
Whether adding CBD for a calming effect or lavender for floral notes, we love creating coffee concoctions to enhance the average cup of joe. But what about a splash of lemon juice?. Though lemon coffee doesn’t sound so splendid, a number of TikTok users claim this drink is the latest...
The Daily South
Pumpkin Bars
Is great, and pumpkin pie is a classic, but pumpkin bars might very well become your new favorite pumpkin treat. They're an ideal fall dessert, full of the flavors that evoke the season. You've got pumpkin and pumpkin spice blend, plus cream cheese frosting for a creamy, rich finish. And the candied pumpkin seeds on top? Wow, those are a game-changer and make these pumpkin bars superior to all others.
