Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers will travel back to South Bend for the first time since their 2020 historic showdown with the Irish. The Notre Dame Football season has had its ups and downs this fall, but Marcus Freeman has an opportunity to build off last week’s momentum and gain a signature victory. It will be a primetime showdown on Saturday Night as the Irish play host to the #5 Clemson Tigers.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO