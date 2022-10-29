Read full article on original website
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
EW.com
Shelley Duvall returns to acting after 20 years with indie horror film The Forest Hills
Welcome back, Shelley Duvall. The award-winning actress known for her roles in The Shining, Annie Hall, Brewster McCloud, Popeye, and many more is returning to the big screen for the first time in 20 years with the horror-thriller The Forest Hills from writer-director Scott Goldberg. Deadline Hollywood was first to report Duvall's casting.
Mads Mikkelsen and Bryan Fuller Reunite for New Film ‘Dust Bunny’
It’s not the reunion that “Hannibal” fans have been waiting for, but it might be the next best thing: Series creator Bryan Fuller and star Mads Mikkelsen are making a movie together. Titled “Dust Bunny,” the film is written and directed by Fuller, who makes his feature directorial debut. Mikkelsen will star in the horror movie, which focuses on an 8-year-old girl who enlists the help of a neighbor to kill a monster under her bed that she believes ate her family. The project was announced November 1 during the first day of the American Film Market, with global sales company...
thedigitalfix.com
Wes Anderson movies are “very difficult” to film, says Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston, best known for his performance on the hit TV series Breaking Bad, is busy on his next gig – Wes Anderson’s upcoming romance movie Asteroid City. However, it turns out that working with the famed director on the upcoming project isn’t exactly a cakewalk. Cranston,...
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Hallmark Channel Actor Michael Kopsa Dead at 66
Actor Michael Kopsa had died at age 66. He appeared in numerous Hallmark Channel movies, as well as 'Fringe' and episodes of 'iZombie,' 'The X-Files,' and other shows.
CAA Signs Filmmaker Daina Oniunas-Pusić (EXCLUSIVE)
Daina Oniunas-Pusić, director of “Rhonna & Donna” and the upcoming A24 movie “Tuesday” starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, has signed with CAA for representation in all areas. Best known for her award-winning 2016 comedy short “Rhonna & Donna,” Oniunas-Pusić is currently in post-production on her debut feature film “Tuesday” for A24, BBC Film, Cinereach and BFI. Written and directed by Oniunas-Pusić, the film was described in the initial announcement as a “mother-daughter fairytale,” starring Louis-Dreyfus, Arinzé Kene and Lola Petticrew (who plays Tuesday, the daughter of Louis-Dreyfus’ character). It is set to be released by A24 in early 2023. The London-based, Croatian-born filmmaker made...
Protagonist Closes U.K. Deal on London Film Festival’s ‘Pretty Red Dress’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Protagonist Pictures has closed a U.K. and Ireland distribution deal with BFI Distribution on the debut feature from Dionne Edwards, “Pretty Red Dress,” it was announced Tuesday by CEO Dave Bishop. Protagonist is handling worldwide sales on the critically lauded title and will continue sales at the ongoing American Film Market. “Pretty Red Dress,” which world premiered at the BFI London Film Festival, will receive its market premiere at AFM screening for world buyers on Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. at the AMC Broadway. The film stars Natey Jones, singer Alexandra Burke, and new talent Temilola Olatunbosun in the story of a...
‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+
We knew it was coming in December and now we know when. 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series will debut Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will premiere the following day on Monday, December 19 on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The next installment of the Sheridan franchise introduces a new generation of Duttons. Led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the limited series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic...
Actor in cult favorite 'American Movie' dies at age 53
Musician Mike Schank, who was best known for his good guy role in the award-winning documentary film "American Movie," has died, according to a close friend
‘Nomadland’ Filmmaker Chloé Zhao Signs With CAA (Exclusive)
Chloé Zhao, the filmmaker whose drama Nomadland swept the Academy Awards in 2021 and who in the process became the first woman of color to win the best director Oscar, has signed with CAA. Zhao, who also frequently acts as writer, editor and producer on her films, has been agentless for the last several years. She continues to be repped by Ilene Feldman Management and Simon Faber at Pangea, and is additionally repped by attorney Linda Lichter at Lichter Grossman.More from The Hollywood ReporterBresha Webb Signs With Gersh (Exclusive)Kantemir Balagov to Direct 'Butterfly Jam' for Square Peg, AR Content (Exclusive)Lance Reddick...
Hilary Swank To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Nar’ With Peter Berg Among Producers & WME Independent Launching Sales — AFM
EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) is set to star in and executive-produce Nar, a character-driven action-thriller, which WME International is launching for world sales ahead of next week’s AFM in LA. Set in Latin America, Swank will play a downed pilot, wounded and isolated deep in hostile territory, whose survival relies on trusting a stranger who claims to be part of a vast secret network designed to bring her to safety. N.A.R. (Non-conventional Assisted Recovery) is the name of an actual US Defense Department program. The film is scheduled to shoot in fall of 2023. Written by Clint Bentley...
Guy Fawkes review – mild comedy needs some satirical gunpowder
Despite some strong performances, this production is undone by flip-flopping between the serious and the silly
Siegfried and Roy Apple Limited Series Set from Ron Howard, Brian Grazer
The true tiger kings just landed an Apple TV+ limited series. The legendary German-American tiger-handling duo Siegfried & Roy, comprised of Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn, will be the subjects of an upcoming Apple TV+ biographical series. In the vein of “Pam & Tommy” and “Welcome to Chippendales,” the yet-untitled half-hour series will be told from various perspectives and document the story of Siegfried and Roy’s star-making act in Las Vegas. “Only Murders in the Building” co-creator John Hoffman is writing and executive producing the series, with Ron Howard and Brian Grazer of Imagine Television also serving as executive producers. The Apple...
Northwest Film Forum Awards $20,000 Lynn Shelton Grant to Izabel Acevedo in Honor of Late Director (EXCLUSIVE)
The Northwest Film Forum has selected filmmaker Izabel Acevedo will be the 2022 recipient of the Lynn Shelton “Of A Certain Age” Grant. Acevedo will receive an unrestricted cash award of $20,000 to financially support her first narrative feature film. “Today is such a joyful day,” Acevedo said. “I feel seen as a filmmaker, and I’m thrilled and thankful to see now that this project has suddenly taken over my schedule.” The grant honors late film and television director Lynn Shelton, who died from acute myeloid leukemia in 2020. Shelton found inspiration in the fact that acclaimed filmmaker Claire Denis once spoke...
27 Actors That Have Famous Parents That I've Never Fully Registered Because They've All Been Famous For Sooo Long
Being related in Hollywood is not a new thing.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Cast: Where You’ve Seen Harper Actor Aubrey Plaza Before
Harper Spiller promises to be a voice of reason throughout 'The White Lotus' Season 2, but where might viewers have seen actor Aubrey Plaza before?
SFGate
Paul Schrader’s Crime Thriller ‘Master Gardener’ Sells to Magnolia Pictures
The movie, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival and later screened at New York Film Festival, is based on an original screenplay by Schrader. Magnolia will release “Master Gardener” next year. More from Variety. Magnolia Buys U.S. Rights to Jerome Salle's Action Thriller 'Kompromat' Starring Gilles Lellouche...
‘A Man In Full’: Jerrika Hinton Joins Cast Of Netflix Limited Series
EXCLUSIVE: Jerrika Hinton (Hunters) is set for a major recurring role in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series starring Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane, from David E. Kelley and Regina King based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel. In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Hinton will play Henrietta White. Henrietta guides her husband, Roger (Aml Ameen), though a moment of soul-searching to protect what’s best for their family. Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and...
tvinsider.com
HBO Max’s ‘The Penguin’ Casts Cristin Milioti Opposite Colin Farrell
Cristin Milioti will join the cast of HBO Max’s upcoming series The Penguin, a spinoff series of Warner Bros. The Batman film. Although details about the show are scarce, many speculate the series will take place after the events of the film, with star Colin Farrell recently confirming the opening scene.
