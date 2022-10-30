Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
Seahawks dump pair of Eagles draft busts
Cornerback Sidney Jones is out of a job again. So is wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Pro Football Talk reports the Seattle Seahawks waived Jones Tuesday after the NFL trade deadline passed. PFT also reports the Seahawks cut Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
profootballnetwork.com
Early NFL Week 9 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Can D’Onta Foreman, Travis Etienne Jr., and Rhamondre Stevenson Carry Their Teams?
Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 9 predictions and picks for all 13 games, with the 49ers, Broncos, Browns, Cowboys, Giants, and Steelers on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 9 Picks...
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume
Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
Three takeaways from Seahawks' 27-13 win over Giants in Week 8
SEATTLE — You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone before the 2022 season began who would have predicted the Week 8 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants would feature two squads with winning records, but that was the case Sunday at Lumen Field. On a cloudy afternoon...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks have a Plan 1A with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett hurting: using 3 tight ends
The Seahawks made a move before their test against the New York Giants to deal with DK Metcalf’s knee injury. They promoted Cade Johnson from the practice squad Saturday to have another wide receiver. Metcalf, Seattle’s $70 million star, didn’t practice all week on his injured knee yet was...
Decision Day: 4-star DT Kayden McDonald to reveal decision on Halloween
The recruiting finish line is in sight for Kayden McDonald, as the Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett senior is revealing his decision later today. An announcement is expected to take place at roughly 6:00 p.m. EST. A priority Gators target at defensive tackle, the 6-foot-2, 325-pound McDonald will be choosing from...
Giants blitz everyone but Lawrence Taylor at Geno Smith. Again he, Seahawks don’t blink
Smith continues the NFL’s most surprising story through two months of the season. Pete Carroll says it’s about time to believe.
profootballnetwork.com
Buy Low, Sell High Week 9: Should Managers Buy Low on Davante Adams and Sell High on Tony Pollard ?
Week 8 of the fantasy football season continued to bring us more ups and downs and head-scratching moments. Savvy fantasy managers will be able to take advantage of these ebbs and flows to improve their teams. Here are a handful of players entering Week 9 of the fantasy football season that presents an optimal opportunity to buy low or sell high on.
49ers work out 7 players, including 4 WRs, 3 DBs
The 49ers on Monday hosted a slew of receivers and defensive backs for workouts as they prepare to take off for the bye week. Injuries at receiver and in the secondary have left San Francisco scraping the bottom of their roster for depth, so it stands to reason they may want to add a veteran or two to their practice squad to help bolster the in-house depth.
ComicBook
The Rock Unveils XFL Teams and Logos
The most electrifying man in sports entertainment has taken over the gridiron. Following an unsuccessful relaunch in 2020 largely in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vince McMahon suspended XFL operations and filed the football league for bankruptcy. Months later, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stepped in and purchased the XFL for $15 million in August 2020. Aside from an expected 2023 revival, chatter revolving around the future of the league stayed relatively dormant for the past two years. While aspects like schedules and rosters remain unknown, fans now know what teams will make up the league.
Clemson doesn’t belong in the top four? ESPN’s Paul Finebaum reacts to College Football Playoff rankings
The College Football Playoff rankings came out on Tuesday night and Paul Finebaum has opinions. Boy, does Finebaum have opinions. The ESPN and SEC Network analyst is fired up about the CFP rankings, a relatively meaningless exercise at this point in the season but entertaining nonetheless. Finebaum is on-board with Tennessee checking in at No. 1 in the first CFP rankings, but he seriously questions much of the rest of the field. The ACC doesn’t deserve a spot so high (Clemson is in at fourth in the rankings) and the SEC, well, Finebaum says that unequivocally it is the best conference in...
On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Previewing multiple commitments this week
As arguably the busiest and most chaotic two months of the recruiting calendar kick off ahead of the Early Signing Period, things are beginning to heat up. That includes five coveted prospects — including one of the nation’s top quarterbacks prospects — deciding between some of the country’s top programs over the next few days. With the help of the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM), we’ll preview each of the expected announcements.
profootballnetwork.com
Garrett Wilson Waiver Wire Week 9: Jets Rookie Prepared To Take Flight…Again
Week 8 was a much better week for injuries. There were a couple of injuries to elite players, but they appear to be minor. Nevertheless, fantasy managers are always looking to improve their rosters. New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson broke out (again) in Week 8. Is this a blip...
Sporting News
Week 9 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Geno Smith, Caleb Huntley, Garrett Wilson & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Fantasy football owners are missing players from the Giants, Cowboys, Steelers, Browns, 49ers, and Broncos this week, knocking out no fewer than one starting QB, seven starting RBs, six starting WRs, and four starting TEs. In other words, sleepers and waiver-wire streamers will be at a premium this week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 9 fantasy lineup decisions.
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy QB Streamers and Rankings Week 9: Why Justin Fields and Taylor Heinicke Are Top Streaming Options
The NFL and fantasy football season are in full swing, giving us new information and trends to digest and break down ahead of Week 9. With the spotlight on quarterbacks, here are our Week 9 fantasy QB rankings and some streamers to consider. QB Rankings for Week 9. To view...
NFL World Reacts to Christian McCaffrey’s Historic Performance in Second Game as a 49er
So, what can’t Christian McCaffrey do? Against the LA Rams, the running back threw for, rushed for, and caught a touchdown. That’s right, he hit the NFL hat trick and he did it with relative ease. The San Francisco 49er’s offense definitely got an upgrade with their latest trade.
profootballnetwork.com
List of XFL Team Names
The XFL is back in February 2023, and the league is preparing its ramp-up to the action as kickoff draws closer. One of the most important orders of business: who are the teams that will be facing off when players and coaches take the field? The list of XFL team names and logos has been announced, so who will fans be rooting for come February?
FOX Sports
McCaffrey a triple threat; Dolphins WRs unstoppable: NFL notes and analysis
The NFL is the best weekly soap opera on television. Watching our favorite teams experience the ups and downs of an 18-week regular season takes us on an emotional roller coaster that we hope ends in a title run. Although it is still too early to determine which teams are built for the long haul, Week 8 provided us with another opportunity to see some of the elite squads separate from the pack.
Comments / 3