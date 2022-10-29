Justin Fields made wrong read on busted 2-pt try originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears did well to fight back from a 28-7 deficit to give themselves an opportunity to pull within three points of the Cowboys with a touchdown partway through the third quarter. They showed resilience to keep soldiering on when other teams may have packed it in at halftime. But both the Bears’ comeback trail and Justin Fields were squashed on the team’s two-point try following that third-quarter score.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO