Yardbarker

Cowboys Drop Odell Beckham Jr. Hint? Free Agent WR at Trade Deadline

Will the Dallas Cowboys make a move to add another wide receiver before the November 1 trade deadline? Maybe … but what if it’s not exactly a trade?. Despite the "itch" and the "risk-taker" mentality of Jerry Jones, COO Stephen Jones said the Cowboys are “comfortable” at wideout.
DALLAS, TX
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields Made Wrong Read on Bears Bad 2-Point Conversion

Justin Fields made wrong read on busted 2-pt try originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears did well to fight back from a 28-7 deficit to give themselves an opportunity to pull within three points of the Cowboys with a touchdown partway through the third quarter. They showed resilience to keep soldiering on when other teams may have packed it in at halftime. But both the Bears’ comeback trail and Justin Fields were squashed on the team’s two-point try following that third-quarter score.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields Records His Highest Quarterback Rating of Season

Fields records his highest quarterback rating of season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Despite a 20-point loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, there was an evidential improvement. Bears quarterback Justin Fields recorded his highest quarterback rating (QBR) of the season with a 120 value. His previous high was...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears Give Fields Help With Trade for WR

After trading away two defensive players in less than a week, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles adds help for Justin Fields, acquiring wide receiver Chase Claypool. The roster overhaul continues for the Chicago Bears. After trading two defensive stars, Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith, in less than a week, general manager Ryan Poles got some help for quarterback Justin Fields. He acquired Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Thunder Trade Features Luguentz Dort

Everyone needs goals. If you don’t have them, we hate to inform you that you might be depressed. Meanwhile, every NBA team needs goals as well. Everyone can’t have the same goals, either. Sure, everyone would like to be a billionaire. On the other hand, if everyone was a billionaire, trillionaires would have most of the wealth.

