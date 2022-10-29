ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma football: Sooners’ season has been streaky strange

The Oklahoma football Sooners are sailing in uncharted waters this season, playing out the role of the hunter instead of the hunted. And they have some big prey coming up in Baylor on Saturday followed by Bedlam with Oklahoma State a fortnight thereafter. In what has been an uncharacteristic up-and-down...
Tirade Tuesday: Oklahoma State Joins the Party and Iowa State Just Won’t Leave

Before we get started today, something needs to be addressed. I don’t know how, or why, but we are already heading into Week 10 of the college football season. Whoever keeps turning the days on the calendar or allowing the weeks to roll on at this rate needs to pick up their sword and fight the good fight. How are we already two-thirds of the way through the college football season? This has to stop. I’m not ready for another offseason filled with transfer portal news and preview magazines yet, but time stands still for no man, so for that, I digress.
