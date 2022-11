Following the release of the College Football Playoff Rankings, LSU hosting Alabama has now become a top-10 matchup. It’ll be a night game under the lights in Death Valley and should be one of the better environments LSU has produced since Joe Burrow was on campus. However, the Crimson Tide are no strangers to crowd noise and have survived hostile environments in Baton Rouge before.

