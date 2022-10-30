ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Connecticut Inside Investigator

Inside Oddities: Righting the wrongs of Connecticut’s witch trials

It was 12:30 pm on a beautiful and unseasonably warm Saturday in mid-October. A few dozen people were gathered at the center of the Ancient Burying Ground cemetery in downtown Hartford, all seeking to satisfy a desire for some local history sprinkled with a bit of Halloween spookiness. At the center of the crowd was […] The post Inside Oddities: Righting the wrongs of Connecticut’s witch trials appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
HARTFORD, CT
themainewire.com

Trinity College Orders Tear Down of “Blue Lives Matter” American Flag

Trinity College in Hartford, CT, ordered the removal of a student’s American flag and attempted to confiscate the flag, according to a viral video depicting the incident. In the video, an unknown woman who appears to work for the college removes a student’s flag, citing a request from an unspecified dean’s office. The American flag is stylized with blue, green, and red stripes, a nod to members of law enforcement, service members, and firefighters.
HARTFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border

WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
WESTERLY, RI
WTNH

Yale doctor says flu season could be the worst in 10 years

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – We could be in for the worst flu season in the past 10 years, according to Yale Medicine physician F. Perry Wilson. Early cases are already being detected. “If these trends continue, it absolutely will be. I suppose there’s a chance that we’re just seeing an early flu season that […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Lessons Lurk In The Graveyard

Martha Townsend was laid to rest in Grove Street Cemetery 225 years ago this fall — becoming the first person to be interred in downtown’s foliage-dappled, history-rich burial ground. Since then, thousands of notable New Haveners have joined her. They have left behind wisdom of the ages that...
NEW HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

Guilford Lobster Pound has 'one of the best' lobster rolls on the East Coast, Forbes says

Guilford Lobster Pound has one of the East Coast's best lobster rolls, a Forbes writer declared in a recent roundup. Author Elizabeth Brownfield chose the shoreline spot as home to one of the best seafood sandwiches in the Northeast. Guilford Lobster Pound was the only pick from Connecticut, with the other honorees hailing from Maine, Cape Cod, Narrangansett, R.I.; Long Island and New York City.
GUILFORD, CT
cityofwesthaven.com

7-Eleven opens New England’s 1st restaurant complex in city

PHOTO — West Haven Mayor Nancy R. Rossi, center, cuts the ribbon to mark the grand opening of New England’s first 7-Eleven restaurant complex at 480 Sawmill Road in West Haven on Thursday, Oct. 27. With Rossi are, from left, city Planning and Zoning Commissioner Steven R. Mullins, developer Jed Hayes, 7-Eleven Area Leader Vipin Sachdeva, Store Leader Keith Callahan, Restaurant Leader Dawn Maclulo, Executive Assistant to the Mayor Louis P. Esposito Jr., state Rep. Treneé McGee, Councilman Gary Donovan, city Economic Development Commission Chairwoman Christine Gallo and Councilwoman Colleen O’Connor. The 5,635-square-foot complex has a gas station and two counter-service restaurants. (Contributed Photo/Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce)
WEST HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

$1 million Powerball ticket purchased in Connecticut is still unclaimed

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold to a Connecticut resident and drawn on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The ticket was purchased at the Big Y Express on 140 West Road in Ellington. According to the Connecticut Lottery site, the ticket had the winning numbers of 19 - 36 - 37 - 46 - 56, a Powerball number of 24 and a power play score of 2x.
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

The Art of Burying the Dead: Exploring Connecticut’s Historic Cemeteries

The Ancient Burying Ground in Hartford is the city’s oldest historic site and was its only cemetery from the 1640s to the early 1800s. Located downtown, the burying ground accepted anyone who died in Hartford, regardless of age, gender, race, ethnic background, economic status, or religious faith. Around 6,000 people have been buried in the site, yet only 415 people are represented with gravestones. Hiring stone-cutters to inscribe gravestones was expensive and the majority of people could not afford it.
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Service Dog Seriously Hurt In Hit, Run In Central PA

Foxtrot can barely walk let only dance the ballroom style he's named after following a serious hit and run in central Pennsylvania. Foxtrot is the "lifeline" service dog for Middletown resident Cindy Teets. On the evening of Friday, Oct. 28, Foxtrot and Cindy were outside for "potty break" on when...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fire Breaks Out in West Haven Home Where University Students Lived

Several people were forced out of a Gilbert Street home by a fire in West Haven Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the home around 6 a.m. and found fire coming from the third floor. There are eight total residents who live in the home and some of those residents are...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Chute Gates Steakhouse and Saloon celebrating 25 years

PLYMOUTH – Chute Gates Steakhouse and Saloon encourages the community to join them in celebrating 25 years in business this weekend and next while enjoying live music from prominent Nashville artists. Kevin Wotjzak opened the restaurant at 372 Main St. on Election Day in 1997. Since then, he said,...
PLYMOUTH, CT

