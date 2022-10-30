Read full article on original website
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a BeachTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Bobcat spotted in Westfield using crosswalk
A bobcat was seen in Westfield Monday by a resident who was surprised to see the animal using a crosswalk.
Inside Oddities: Righting the wrongs of Connecticut’s witch trials
It was 12:30 pm on a beautiful and unseasonably warm Saturday in mid-October. A few dozen people were gathered at the center of the Ancient Burying Ground cemetery in downtown Hartford, all seeking to satisfy a desire for some local history sprinkled with a bit of Halloween spookiness. At the center of the crowd was […] The post Inside Oddities: Righting the wrongs of Connecticut’s witch trials appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Powerball reaches $1 billion with Connecticut residents hoping to win big
PROSPECT, Conn. — Are you feeling lucky?. The Powerball Jackpot is now up to $1 billion. It's the second time in Powerball history the prize has been this high ahead of Monday night's drawing. It's a chance that could pay off big time. Abdoul Hamid is the owner of...
themainewire.com
Trinity College Orders Tear Down of “Blue Lives Matter” American Flag
Trinity College in Hartford, CT, ordered the removal of a student’s American flag and attempted to confiscate the flag, according to a viral video depicting the incident. In the video, an unknown woman who appears to work for the college removes a student’s flag, citing a request from an unspecified dean’s office. The American flag is stylized with blue, green, and red stripes, a nod to members of law enforcement, service members, and firefighters.
Unclaimed Connecticut Lottery Winnings Top $1.6M, Is Any of it Yours?
I don't know about you, but if I won the lottery, I would be on the doorstep of the place that cuts those checks or hands the winners the cash as soon as possible. Believe it or not, sometimes winners of Connecticut Lottery games may lollygag to pick up their winnings for whatever reason.
sheltonherald.com
Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border
WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
Yale doctor says flu season could be the worst in 10 years
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – We could be in for the worst flu season in the past 10 years, according to Yale Medicine physician F. Perry Wilson. Early cases are already being detected. “If these trends continue, it absolutely will be. I suppose there’s a chance that we’re just seeing an early flu season that […]
Lessons Lurk In The Graveyard
Martha Townsend was laid to rest in Grove Street Cemetery 225 years ago this fall — becoming the first person to be interred in downtown’s foliage-dappled, history-rich burial ground. Since then, thousands of notable New Haveners have joined her. They have left behind wisdom of the ages that...
Why Day Pond State Park in CT is Worth the Trip
Day Pond State Park is one of Colchester, Connecticut’s most cherished treasures – it’s beautiful and there’s so much to do here. If you are looking to plan the perfect day at Day Pond or you’re curious about what there is to do here, this article is for you.
milfordmirror.com
Guilford Lobster Pound has 'one of the best' lobster rolls on the East Coast, Forbes says
Guilford Lobster Pound has one of the East Coast's best lobster rolls, a Forbes writer declared in a recent roundup. Author Elizabeth Brownfield chose the shoreline spot as home to one of the best seafood sandwiches in the Northeast. Guilford Lobster Pound was the only pick from Connecticut, with the other honorees hailing from Maine, Cape Cod, Narrangansett, R.I.; Long Island and New York City.
cityofwesthaven.com
7-Eleven opens New England’s 1st restaurant complex in city
PHOTO — West Haven Mayor Nancy R. Rossi, center, cuts the ribbon to mark the grand opening of New England’s first 7-Eleven restaurant complex at 480 Sawmill Road in West Haven on Thursday, Oct. 27. With Rossi are, from left, city Planning and Zoning Commissioner Steven R. Mullins, developer Jed Hayes, 7-Eleven Area Leader Vipin Sachdeva, Store Leader Keith Callahan, Restaurant Leader Dawn Maclulo, Executive Assistant to the Mayor Louis P. Esposito Jr., state Rep. Treneé McGee, Councilman Gary Donovan, city Economic Development Commission Chairwoman Christine Gallo and Councilwoman Colleen O’Connor. The 5,635-square-foot complex has a gas station and two counter-service restaurants. (Contributed Photo/Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce)
Who’s got the best pizza in CT? Yelp reviews have the answer
(WTNH) — It’s a debate as old as time, where can one grab the best slice of pizza? The answers vary for everyone, and in Connecticut, it depends on who you ask. Some of us are die-hard Frank Pepe fans. Others are dedicated to Sally’s and will wait in line for almost an hour for […]
darientimes.com
$1 million Powerball ticket purchased in Connecticut is still unclaimed
A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold to a Connecticut resident and drawn on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The ticket was purchased at the Big Y Express on 140 West Road in Ellington. According to the Connecticut Lottery site, the ticket had the winning numbers of 19 - 36 - 37 - 46 - 56, a Powerball number of 24 and a power play score of 2x.
connecticuthistory.org
The Art of Burying the Dead: Exploring Connecticut’s Historic Cemeteries
The Ancient Burying Ground in Hartford is the city’s oldest historic site and was its only cemetery from the 1640s to the early 1800s. Located downtown, the burying ground accepted anyone who died in Hartford, regardless of age, gender, race, ethnic background, economic status, or religious faith. Around 6,000 people have been buried in the site, yet only 415 people are represented with gravestones. Hiring stone-cutters to inscribe gravestones was expensive and the majority of people could not afford it.
Service Dog Seriously Hurt In Hit, Run In Central PA
Foxtrot can barely walk let only dance the ballroom style he's named after following a serious hit and run in central Pennsylvania. Foxtrot is the "lifeline" service dog for Middletown resident Cindy Teets. On the evening of Friday, Oct. 28, Foxtrot and Cindy were outside for "potty break" on when...
wiltonbulletin.com
Annabelle leaves home: Seeking the supernatural in CT at the Warren's Paracon
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Thousands of people lined up for the chance to see the infamous Annabelle doll during The Warren's Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon in Mohegan Sun on Saturday. The doll was investigated by Ed and Lorraine Warren, who said there...
NBC Connecticut
Fire Breaks Out in West Haven Home Where University Students Lived
Several people were forced out of a Gilbert Street home by a fire in West Haven Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the home around 6 a.m. and found fire coming from the third floor. There are eight total residents who live in the home and some of those residents are...
darientimes.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
'It has to stop' | Wallingford police, neighbors upset by issues at Doolittle Park
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A play set at Doolittle Park in Wallingford was set on fire Saturday night and is now closed off as the town works to replace the equipment. The slides have been melted and the wooden frame is burnt. Richelle Stainton said it’s sad to see. She...
Bristol Press
Chute Gates Steakhouse and Saloon celebrating 25 years
PLYMOUTH – Chute Gates Steakhouse and Saloon encourages the community to join them in celebrating 25 years in business this weekend and next while enjoying live music from prominent Nashville artists. Kevin Wotjzak opened the restaurant at 372 Main St. on Election Day in 1997. Since then, he said,...
