Raja Bell Calls Out Kyrie Irving After His Newest Controversy: "He Doesn't Really Care. He Just Does What He Does."
Raja Bell addressed the impact Kyrie Irving's latest controversy might have on the Nets.
Charles Barkley slams Nets for firing Steve Nash: He’s a 'scapegoat'
“This is all on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons,” Barkley said on TNT’s "Inside the NBA," via Colin Loughrin of the New York Post. “Steve Nash is a scapegoat. This thing was never going to work when [Irving] said we don’t need a coach.”
NBA Reporter Drops Truth Bomb On Kyrie Irving's Controversial Press Conference: "He Doesn't Understand How Upset So People Are."
NBA reporter gets real on Kyrie Irving's recent press conference.
Ice Cube Warns People to Keep His Name Out of Kanye West’s Anti-Semitism Controversy
Ice Cube wants people to keep his name out of the Kanye West anti-Semitism controversy. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), the west coast rap legend and Big3 founder shared a tweet distancing himself from the drama Kanye West has caused with his recent anti-Semitic comments. "I hate that my name was...
Nets star Kyrie Irving antisemitism controversy draws response from Nike
Kyrie Irving made anti-Semitic comments over the last few days and they’ve been the talk of the town. The Brooklyn Nets star had been posting cryptic messages with subtle jabs at the Jewish community. It all came to a head a few days ago, when Irving seemingly promoted a book and a film with clear anti-Semitic tones.
Kevin Durant was right, Brooklyn Nets had to fire Steve Nash and they have
With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needed to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands
Ice Cube reminds Twitter he landed $100M NFL pledge to support Black businesses
Forming the Contract with Black America, Ice Cube has promoted economic equality, and the NFL partnership is a major step forward in realizing this agenda. Entertainer Ice Cube during the 2020 election established the Contract with Black America (CWBA), a policy platform that he hoped would gain support among any and all politicians. The primary aim of this effort was to drive more money to Black-owned businesses, empower Black communities, and promote greater economic equality.
Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Speaks on Steve Nash's Nets Firing
The Brooklyn Nets and Steve Nash parted ways as the Dallas Mavericks practiced. Jason Kidd shared his thoughts on the situation with the media.
Dwight Howard Wants To Join The Golden State Warriors: "Oh Man, That's Perfect."
Dwight Howard would be willing to join the Golden State Warriors.
Reggie Miller Rips NBA Players For Response To Kyrie Irving
NBA players in the past have admirably come together to speak out against injustices and other wrongdoings. With this history in mind, a Basketball Hall of Famer is disappointed by players going silent in response to Kyrie Irving. Irving recently raised eyebrows when he took to his personal social media...
Donovan Mitchell's Tweet Before The Cavs Played The Knicks
Mitchell has been posting that tweet before games this season, and his post on Sunday already has over 3,000 likes in less than four hours. Over the offseason, the three-time NBA All-Star was traded from the Utah Jazz (in a blockbuster deal) to the Cavs. So far, the move has...
Fans wearing "Fight Antisemitism" shirts sit courtside after Nets star Kyrie Irving tweet
New York — Fans wearing "Fight Antisemitism" shirts occupied some courtside seats at the Brooklyn-Indiana game on Monday night, days after Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out a link to a film that includes anti-Jewish tropes. Irving posted the link to the film "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black...
This Jazz-Nets Trade Features Kevin Durant
It’s nice when something exceeds your expectations. Sometimes, NBA teams exceed our expectations as well. Suppose someone drags you to a movie. It doesn’t look like your thing – you’re willing to go, but you don’t expect to like it. Next thing you know, you’re holding back tears in a dark theatre. The movie exceeded your expectations.
Jewish fans heckle Nets' Kyrie Irving, wear 'Fight anti-Semitism' shirts in response to recent controversy
Jewish fans wore "Fight Anti-Semitism" T-shirts and heckled Nets guard Kyrie Irving on Monday night following the guard's recent post to a film with antisemitic disinformation.
Cam’ron Shares DM He Sent Nia Long Shooting His Shot With Actress
Cam’ron tried to shoot his shot with Nia Long by sliding into her DMs, and shared his message to her on Instagram. “Hey stink. I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out,” Killa Cam wrote. “Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold.”
NBPA denounces antisemitism amid Kyrie Irving saga: 'No place in our society'
The National Basketball Players Association denounced antisemitism Tuesday in response to Kyrie Irving's recent controversy, adding it will "combat" hate speech.
