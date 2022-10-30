ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'brien, OR

actionnewsnow.com

Brush fire breaks out near Lake Oroville

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 6:04 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters stopped forward spread of a fire in Robinson Mill, CAL FIRE Butte Unit said. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the Bridge Fire sparked along Bridgeview Circle near Lumpkin Road. Firefighters said the fire burned one acre and is spreading at a slow...
OROVILLE, CA
centraloregondaily.com

Buck deer carcass left to waste along Oregon road (Graphic image)

(Editor’s note: Oregon State Police provided an image of the deer. We have put it at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). Oregon State Police are looking for whoever is responsible for leaving a buck deer, which had been shot and killed, to waste along a road last week.
EUGENE, OR
kymkemp.com

Thirty or More Tenants in Manila Scheduled to be ‘Forcibly Removed’ from Their Homes Wednesday

On October 26, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office served a Writ of Removal to Linda Potts, the property owner of about six acres on Stamp Lane in the coastal town of Manila between Eureka and Arcata. The Writ of Removal gives residents of the unlicensed and unpermitted RV park until Wednesday, November 2, to vacate entirely, remove all their possessions, their livestock, and RV homes. The approximately twelve RVs house about thirty residents–some elderly, disabled, and young children– who were not notified they would be removed by the landowner or Sheriff’s Office in advance. One occupant discovered the removal action after speaking with the Sheriff’s Department when they delivered the notice last Wednesday and then he alerted the other tenants of the pending forced removal.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KTVL

Halloween decorations from in and around southern Oregon

SOUTHERN OREGON — Halloween is a holiday where people's yards can turn from a suburban postcard to a horror movie poster. We took a quick drive around the Rogue Valley to see what kinds of creative displays people have put up. We found lots of giant skeletons and spooky...
OREGON STATE
eastidahonews.com

California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
beachconnection.net

Six Highlights of Oregon's Curry Coast That Will Rock You - Literally

(Brookings, Oregon) – Where gargantuan meets gnarly, and soft sands meet hard rock surfaces of pointy configurations, the south Oregon coast's Curry County is a roller coaster of scenic wonders and twists 'n turns. There's something different around every bend, it seems, and being the road less traveled for this shoreline also means unspoiled and untouched is often the rule rather than the exception. (Above: Arizona Beach near Port Orford - photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
CURRY COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Healthy Homes Task Force holds public meeting, identifies problems and solutions

The Healthy Homes Task Force held its fourth public Zoom meeting Tuesday, where members identified potential problems and solutions with its Health Homes Grant Program. The task force is made up of officials from multiple agencies including the Oregon Health Association, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Oregon Habitat for Humanity among others. The task force came together after House Bill 2842 was established in the 2021 Legislative Session. Its main objective is to develop tools and information on services, programs and other resources related to housing and home-related issues throughout the state of Oregon.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

SEA LION DISEASE OUTBREAK ALONG OREGON COAST

There is an increase in the number of stranded California sea lions along the entire Oregon coast due to leptospirosis, a naturally-occurring bacteria that can also sicken dogs, people, other wildlife and livestock. A release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said dogs are most at risk of...
OREGON STATE

