actionnewsnow.com
Brush fire breaks out near Lake Oroville
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 6:04 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters stopped forward spread of a fire in Robinson Mill, CAL FIRE Butte Unit said. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the Bridge Fire sparked along Bridgeview Circle near Lumpkin Road. Firefighters said the fire burned one acre and is spreading at a slow...
KDRV
Winter weather reminds drivers of road hazards as heavy rain and low snow levels hit Southern Oregon
OREGON -- As we head into the winter months the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) wants to remind drivers to take safety precautions before they hit the road. With heavy rain and low snow levels many driving hazards can catch drivers off guard. ODOT says the first couple of heavy...
activenorcal.com
BREAKING: Snowstorm Has Arrived in Mount Shasta and it’s Coming Down HARD
Remember, remember the first of November. Those will hopefully be our words in a few months when we see a record start to the winter, beginning on November 1, 2022, in Siskiyou County. The early-season snowstorm arrived this morning and is starting with a fury near Mount Shasta. The Siskiyou...
KTVU FOX 2
14-year-old boy found shot dead in Northern California, sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A 14-year-old boy was found shot dead Friday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff. At approximately 9:08 pm, an emergency caller said they heard gunshots and found the teenager lying in their front yard, officials said. When deputies arrived to the home on the 3700 block...
KTVL
A perfect wildfire environment: How the PNW is trending towards harsher fire seasons
Over the last several years, regions in Southern Oregon and Northern California have seen an increase in wildfire intensity, frequency and behavior, causing a lot of anxiety for the residents of these areas every year when fire season rolls around. So, many may be wondering what's in store for the...
KATU.com
Missing California woman's car found in Linn County, woman remains missing
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Linn County deputies have found a car connected to missing California woman Tammy Pitkin, 54. However, Pitkin remains missing. Pitkin was officially reported missing on October 26, but had not been seen by family since October 14. She was last known to have been in Sutherlin, Oregon on October 17.
centraloregondaily.com
Buck deer carcass left to waste along Oregon road (Graphic image)
(Editor’s note: Oregon State Police provided an image of the deer. We have put it at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). Oregon State Police are looking for whoever is responsible for leaving a buck deer, which had been shot and killed, to waste along a road last week.
Heavy rains swamp Mississippi shopping center parking lot, flooding cars and businesses
Heavy rains, associated with a storm system moving across Mississippi Saturday, left shoppers at one Mississippi shopping center stranded when they found their cars flooded in the parking lot. Flash flooding caused by poor drainage on Pemberton Square Boulevard in Vicksburg put high water in the Pemberton Square Shopping Center...
klcc.org
Report highlights the abandoned or unused upper stories of "Main Street" Oregon
As you explore almost any Main Street in Oregon, you may be curious as to why so many active store fronts and businesses are on the ground floor, but why so many upstairs spaces are dark and vacant. Now there’s an effort to change that. A new report looks...
kymkemp.com
Thirty or More Tenants in Manila Scheduled to be ‘Forcibly Removed’ from Their Homes Wednesday
On October 26, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office served a Writ of Removal to Linda Potts, the property owner of about six acres on Stamp Lane in the coastal town of Manila between Eureka and Arcata. The Writ of Removal gives residents of the unlicensed and unpermitted RV park until Wednesday, November 2, to vacate entirely, remove all their possessions, their livestock, and RV homes. The approximately twelve RVs house about thirty residents–some elderly, disabled, and young children– who were not notified they would be removed by the landowner or Sheriff’s Office in advance. One occupant discovered the removal action after speaking with the Sheriff’s Department when they delivered the notice last Wednesday and then he alerted the other tenants of the pending forced removal.
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating road rage incident
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident that took place on southbound Interstate 35 near North Brighton Avenue and Northeast Chouteau Trafficway.
KTVL
Halloween decorations from in and around southern Oregon
SOUTHERN OREGON — Halloween is a holiday where people's yards can turn from a suburban postcard to a horror movie poster. We took a quick drive around the Rogue Valley to see what kinds of creative displays people have put up. We found lots of giant skeletons and spooky...
eastidahonews.com
California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome.
'Major' Storm Predicted To Hit Parts Of California This Week
These areas could see snowfall.
ijpr.org
Mon 9 AM | Nearly a century later, failed train robbery/murder still haunts Southern Oregon
It is often billed as America's last train robbery, but nothing of monetary value was taken. The would-be robbers who stopped a train near Siskiyou Summit in October 1923 ended up empty-handed, but killed four members of the train crew along the way. The story has long held the attention...
kptv.com
Oregon mobile home community owner under investigation for possible voter intimidation
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Elections Division is investigating a mobile home community owner for possible voter intimidation, the Secretary of State’s Office said Tuesday. In a complaint sent on Oct. 27, the Elections Division notified Brian Johnson, who owns a mobile home community in Johnson City...
beachconnection.net
Six Highlights of Oregon's Curry Coast That Will Rock You - Literally
(Brookings, Oregon) – Where gargantuan meets gnarly, and soft sands meet hard rock surfaces of pointy configurations, the south Oregon coast's Curry County is a roller coaster of scenic wonders and twists 'n turns. There's something different around every bend, it seems, and being the road less traveled for this shoreline also means unspoiled and untouched is often the rule rather than the exception. (Above: Arizona Beach near Port Orford - photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
KDRV
Healthy Homes Task Force holds public meeting, identifies problems and solutions
The Healthy Homes Task Force held its fourth public Zoom meeting Tuesday, where members identified potential problems and solutions with its Health Homes Grant Program. The task force is made up of officials from multiple agencies including the Oregon Health Association, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Oregon Habitat for Humanity among others. The task force came together after House Bill 2842 was established in the 2021 Legislative Session. Its main objective is to develop tools and information on services, programs and other resources related to housing and home-related issues throughout the state of Oregon.
kqennewsradio.com
SEA LION DISEASE OUTBREAK ALONG OREGON COAST
There is an increase in the number of stranded California sea lions along the entire Oregon coast due to leptospirosis, a naturally-occurring bacteria that can also sicken dogs, people, other wildlife and livestock. A release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said dogs are most at risk of...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon’s Nehalem River Valley Autumn Foliage Travel Down A Country Road Grant’s Getaways
Oregon’s Nehalem River Valley Autumn Foliage Travel Down A Country Road Grant’s Getaways: This is ELSIE, Oregon. When it comes to life, I am a firm believer that the path is just as important as the final destination. It’s a wise saying, and I try to keep it in mind anytime I’m out exploring Oregon’s beautiful wilderness.
