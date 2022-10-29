ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Twin Cities wedding photographer's equipment stolen with memory cards of a couple's special day

By Marielle Mohs
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZgQNS_0irhbred00

Wedding photographer's equipment stolen 01:36

MINNEAPOLIS -- A longtime Twin Cities wedding photographer is putting out a plea to turn in his stolen equipment.

On Thursday morning, Gabe Stejskal woke up to find his car broken into and important camera equipment missing.

"Five to six different lenses, around a $5,000 value, and memory cards that had someone's wedding on it," said Stejskal.

The thief made off with his K & F Concept Multi-Functional Camera Backpack that was holding the lenses and the memory cards.

Stejskal wants the cards back more than anything.

"Equipment - replaceable, right? that's what insurance is for. Those memory cards and wedding images are not, so it's really hard to swallow that," said Stejskal.

Stejskal's car was broken into outside his St. Paul apartment in the Mack-Groveland neighborhood, where he's always felt safe until now.

"It's very violating just to know that someone is in your personal space," said Stejskal.

Gabe holds the high responsibility of capturing once-in-a-lifetime moments. He's holding out hope someone gives those 'moments' back to the couple who cannot recreate that day.

"Those cards are priceless," said Stejskal.

If you spot the camera bag and the memory cards, please contact St. Paul Police, who Stejskal filed a formal report through.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.7 The River

Wallets, Car Stolen in Waite Park & St. Cloud; Camper Taken in Becker

Waite Park Police is reporting some vehicle break-ins. One is on the 200 block of 13th Avenue North where a hand gun was taken from a vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the gun was in a small blue travel bag. On 7th Street South Waite Park Police has a report of a vehicle gone through, a Macy's card was taken, a gym bag, and a title for the vehicle. Mages says another vehicle was left unlocked and their wallet was removed. In yet another vehicle Mages says a wallet was taken that included that person's drivers license and debit card.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Shooting in St. Paul leaves one dead

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say a man was shot and killed in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood of St. Paul Tuesday night. According to police, a 911 caller reported people with guns outside their home on the 600 block of Preble Street. While the caller was reporting the incident, they heard shots being fired.
SAINT PAUL, MN
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul police ask for public’s help to find missing woman

On Friday, police requested assistance from the public in locating a woman last seen in St. Paul five days prior. On Thursday, Lou Vue’s family reported her missing. Her family is worried about her, according to St. Paul police spokesperson Sgt. Mike Ernster. They anticipated that she would have communicated with them.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota actor brings cameras to home state to film movie starring Beau Bridges

MINNEAPOLIS -- An actor born and raised in Minnesota is making sure a story based on her real-life experiences is authentically Minnesota."Days When the Rains Came" is a dramedy based loosely on Marisa Coughlan's life. "It's certainly inspired by the relationship with my dad, my experiences creatively as a creative person and as a mom," Coughlan said.Coughlan plays Jane, a struggling actress with two kids who comes home to Minnesota to be with her ailing dad, played by Beau Bridges. In the process she reconnects with her high school sweetheart.Coughlan says the film highlights the difficulties for women in mid-life."We're...
MINNESOTA STATE
bulletin-news.com

16 Year-Old Student charged after found with loaded gun at St. Paul high school

A 16-year-old was accused by the prosecution of showing up to his St. Paul high school the previous day with a loaded firearm. According to a juvenile petition, the youngster said in a statement made after his arrest that he carried the pistol to Como Park Senior High School “for protection since he and his cousin were in an incident the day previous.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

DNR: Catch-and-release muskie record set in June

MILLE LACS LAKE, Minn. -- State wildlife officials say a new state record muskie was caught over the summer.Eric Bakke caught and released the 58.25-inch fish on Mille Lacs Lake June 11, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said."To be able to target and catch fish of this caliber has been one of the great passions of my life," Bakke said in a release.Bakke's fish broke the previous record by a full inch.  Last month, a fisherman on Green Lake tied the state record for largest hybrid sunfish.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Nov. 4-6)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Halloween is over and across the state local businesses are already getting prepared for the holidays. From holiday markets to celebrations of local art, there are plenty of activities in Minnesota this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Art...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Hennepin County man killed, 5 others injured in Wisconsin crash

ST. CROIX, Wis. (FOX 9) - A 54-year-old man from Hennepin County died Sunday morning following a crash in Wisconsin with a suspected drunk driver who traveled the wrong way on I-94, according to the state's department of transportation. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: New record high expected in Twin Cities Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twin Cities should see a new record high temperature on Wednesday. Highs around the state will be around 25 degrees above average.The metro is expected to hit 76 degrees, which is 4 degrees warmer than the old record of 72, set in 1978.Thursday will also be warm, with a high of about 70 in the Twin Cities. It'll be cloudy, though, and there's a chance of rain in the evening.Friday will be significantly cooler, with highs in the mid-40s. Both Friday and Saturday could bring more rain. Temperatures will stay cooler into next week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
101K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy