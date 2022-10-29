ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Tom's Takes: Quarterback carousel starts at Nebraska, but does it even matter?

By Tom Shatel World-Herald Columnist
North Platte Telegraph
 3 days ago
North Platte Telegraph

Amie Just: 4 Nebraska football, volleyball observations from Tuesday

Unsurprisingly, the main topic of conversation on Tuesday for Nebraska's media availability was the uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position. So naturally, half of my post-practice observations deal with that. Here are my four takeaways from Tuesday's media availability as football prepares for Minnesota and No. 4 volleyball prepares for Indiana...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker notes: What happened when Nebraska's extra point was blocked

LINCOLN — The extra point that Illinois blocked Saturday was a result of an individual mistake rather than a schematic flaw, Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch said Wednesday. Busch — who began the year coordinating special teams before Joey Connors took over in September — said he is not...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker notes: Nebraska players say losses aren't on Mickey Joseph

LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph more than once in his six-plus weeks as interim coach has used the line when talking about a Nebraska loss. It’s on me. Multiple Huskers on Tuesday respectfully disagreed. “As players and as leaders, that’s on us,” tight end Chancellor Brewington said. “Every game...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

McKewon: Arnold Barnes may not be the last running back Nebraska adds

Nebraska received a commit from New Orleans Booker T Washington running back Arnold Barnes. Three takes on the commit of the 5-foot-9, 224-pounder:. Barnes is a rumbler — a short, thick, low-to-the ground runner who can get under the pads of the modern long, lean safety and knock him back.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Casey Thompson remains day-to-day heading into Minnesota week

Due to the injury sustained in Saturday’s 26-9 loss to Illinois, Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson remains day-to-day, Husker interim coach Mickey Joseph said at his Tuesday press conference. Thompson, who has thrown for 2,023 yards, 12 touchdowns and ten interceptions this season, left the Illinois game in the second...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Practice report: Nebraska players make guarantee to Mickey Joseph

Mickey Joseph opened his Tuesday press conference by saying the Huskers must adopt a "next man up" mentality. As the calendar flips to November, the Huskers are dealing with a slew of injuries, and they’re staring at a grueling four-game stretch, which starts Saturday against a tough Minnesota team. Even coming off a disappointing loss to Illinois, Joseph believes his team will respond.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Casey Thompson could miss Minnesota game, Mickey Joseph says on TV show

LINCOLN - Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph said on his weekly coaches show that quarterback Casey Thompson - who missed the final 2 1/2 quarters of NU's 26-9 loss to Illinois, may not be ready to play against Minnesota. "We don't know if Casey's going to be ready," Joseph said on...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska Wesleyan grad wins gold at international cycling competition

When asked when she started cycling, Kaitlyn Mittan sometimes struggles to find an answer. "I'm asked this question often," Mittan said. "I don't know where to start." No matter when she started, she's come a long way. Now she's a gold medalist at the international level. Last month, Mittan won...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Company investing $23 million in its Lincoln plant

A company that makes electrical products is planning to invest several million dollars in its Lincoln manufacturing operation. Schneider Electric, which makes Square D circuit breakers and other products at its plant at 1717 Center Park Road, said it will spend about $23 million to modernize the 50-year-old facility. The...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Hy-Vee to close all stores on Thanksgiving

Hy-Vee will join the growing trend among retailers of closing its stores on Thanksgiving. The Iowa-based supermarket chain, which has five stores in Lincoln, announced that all of its stores will close on Thanksgiving Day for the first time in its 92-year history. The closure includes not only the company's...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska Penitentiary

A 26-year-old inmate died Saturday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Phillip M. Garcia was serving a sentence of 26 to 46 years for felony theft, use of a knife to commit a felony and assault on a law enforcement officer. A spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections said the cause of death is under investigation.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

One person killed in rollover crash in Bellevue

One person was killed and another was seriously injured early Tuesday in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Nebraska 370 in Bellevue. A vehicle that was eastbound on the highway crossed into the median about 4 a.m. and rolled several times, according to a Bellevue police spokesman. One person was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
BELLEVUE, NE

