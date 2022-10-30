Read full article on original website
Collider
'The Last of Us' Sets January Premiere Date on HBO
Finally, HBO has set a release date for its upcoming video game adaptation series The Last of Us. After having a fantastic year with House of the Dragon and Euphoria the streamer is looking out to start the new year on a high note. Fans will start the post-apocalyptical journey with Joel and Ellie early next year in January 2023, the network has announced. The series is based on Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed video game with a huge fan base and is highly anticipated.
Collider
'Dead to Me' Season 3 Trailer: Secrets Won’t Remain Buried For Long
We’re just a couple of weeks away from the premiere of the final season of Dead to Me, so it’s high time we got another trailer to hype up the upcoming episodes. Netflix released today new footage for the upcoming episodes that underscores a very simple truth: The series will go out with a bang. Once again, the story will follow two friends who bonded over the fact that they think they are above the law.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Jason Concepcion on Rhaenyra and Alicent's Decaying Friendship
It’s a long road to House of the Dragon Season 2, but there’s enough time for fans to theorize and mull over the events of Season 1. The series was everything that fans expect from a Game of Thrones prequel: it is thrilling, and has the most unexpected turns that even surprised avid book fans. The slow-burning season covered about 20 years worth of significant events in the life of Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock and Emma D’Arcy) and Queen Alicent (Emily Carey, Olivia Cooke). However, it was the final shot of D’Arcy’s face in the finale that declared fire will reign in Westeros.
Collider
David Duchovny Joins 'Adam the First' Opposite T.R. Knight and Oakes Fegley
David Duchovny is set to star in the drama Adam the First. He joins T.R. Knight and Oakes Fegley in the upcoming road-trip picture. The news of Duchovny's casting in the upcoming feature, which is written and directed by Irving Franco, comes via The Hollywood Reporter. In the movie, the titular Adam sets out on a cross-country road trip following the murder of his foster parents, searching for several men, one of whom may be his long-estranged biological father, and deciding if he wants to be part of their lives. Executive producer Scott Martin says Adam the First is "masterfully crafted and beautifully shot...and engaging from start to finish."
Collider
Listen to Enola's Upbeat New Theme From 'Enola Holmes 2' [Exclusive]
Enola Holmes is back on the case, and she's got a brand-new theme to go with it! Starring Millie Bobby Brown in the title role, Enola Holmes 2 sees the teenage detective setting up shop in London, determined to make a name for herself, even against that of her more famous older brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill). And along with her new adventures and new London-based office, Enola has a new theme, "The Enola Holmes Detective Agency" that is every bit as upbeat and vibrant as she is.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Collider
'Manifest' Season 4 Premiere: Watch the First 7 Minutes
In just a few short days, Manifest will return with the first part of its fourth and final season. After a winding journey that saw the show canceled at NBC and then suddenly revived at Netflix for a second chance following its chart-topping streaming numbers, the show is ready to close the book on the mystery of Flight 828 and everyone on board. As a little teaser for everyone that can't wait to jump back in, Netflix's Tudum website released the first seven minutes of the first episode online for free.
Collider
Hasbro Pulse Adds 'Andor's Vel Sartha to Star Wars Black Series
Star Wars: Andor has proven itself week after week, and as fans learn more about Diego Luna's Cassian Andor and find new characters to love, we're thrown into the rise of the Empire and the power it holds over the galaxy. One of those new characters that fans love is Vel Sartha, played by Faye Marsay. Coming into Cassian's life with Cinta Kaz (played by Varada Sethu), Vel is an important part thus far in Cassian's connections to the Rebellion on the ground level.
Collider
Rhaenyra and Daemon Make a Better Team Than Expected in 'House of the Dragon'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.There are no two ways about it: the internet loves Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) together. No matter how much love many fans may have had for the House of the Dragon's royal pair along the way, though, the real root of their romance was easy to question. Yet after the Season 1 finale, it seems that these two transcend the surprising ties that brought them together and are proving that what binds them is so much deeper and stronger than it may seem.
Collider
‘Three Pines’ Trailer Shows Alfred Molina Investigating a Small Town Murder Mystery
After putting out a teaser a couple of weeks ago, Prime Video has also now dropped the first trailer for their upcoming crime drama series, Three Pines. Set against the backdrop of a laid-back village in Quebec, the series will star Emmy nominee, Alfredo Molina as the detective Armand Gamache who is in the vicinity to solve a murder that soon begins to multiply into an intricate web of long-buried secrets with grim twists.
27 Celebs And Their Famous Parents That Prove Nepo-Babies Have Actually Been Around Forever
Being related in Hollywood is not a new thing.
Collider
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Premiere Uses Aubrey Plaza to Amp Up the Awkwardness
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of The White Lotus. In the premiere of The White Lotus Season 2, the biggest item on the itinerary was not checking out the picturesque locations or partaking in the extravagant meals at this newest destiny location. It wasn’t even about piecing together who among the various characters ended up dead in the water just off the beach. No, it was something that was present in the first season in small doses but is already ramping up even more here.
Collider
New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Poster Teases an Epic Underwater Adventure
After over a decade, James Cameron's long-awaited sequel to his epic science-fiction film Avatar is almost here. Fresh off the release of a brand-new trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water, a new poster for the long-awaited sequel has also been revealed, which features both new and returning characters to the franchise.
Collider
'House of the Dragon's Finale Showed Daemon's True Nature
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.Perhaps no character exemplifies the complicated morals of George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire universe better than House of the Dragon’s Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). Daemon’s actions identify him as a truly horrible human being for many different reasons and yet the majority of viewers find themselves cheering him on and some even attempt to justify his crimes, because strong writing and an excellent performance from Smith have made him sympathetic, even likable. The series’ first season finale, however, turned this dynamic on its head, stripping away the character’s usual layer of charm for a reminder of just how twisted and dangerous he really is.
Collider
Here’s Why Marvel Hasn’t Announced ‘Black Panther 3’ Yet
Since the late Chadwick Boseman's official debut as King T'Challa in Ryan Coogler's 2018 film Black Panther, fans have been anticipating a return to the nation of Wakanda. This November, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will see the kingdom in the wake of T'Challa's death, when the vibranium claws will be passed on as a new threat emerges. With the coming battle between Wakanda and the Talocan people, Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub asked producer Nate Moore if he envisions a third Black Panther film in the works within the next few years.
Collider
'Documentary Now!' Footage Exposes How Sheep-Stealing Prompted a Legendary Rivalry [Exclusive]
As you might know, the acclaimed mockumentary series Documentary Now! has kicked off Season 53 (or Season 4, but who cares about numbers, really) earlier this month, and it’s already reaching its halfway mark on the unfairly short season. As we can’t get enough of this show, IFC and AMC+ decided to share with us an exclusive clip from the series’ upcoming episode, as well as the poster that illustrates the story that will be told next.
Collider
Jean-Claude Van Damme to Lead Action Movie 'Silent Kill'
Fan favorite action icon Jean-Claude Van Damme is set to star in the action feature Silent Kill, Deadline has reported. The movie is helmed by Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth fame Anthony Hickox, who also penned down the screenplay. The film will follow four mercenaries who find a hidden treasure in the Congo and decide to bury it and to meet back at the same spot in three years to split the fortune evenly. However, things don’t go as planned and take a different turn. Along with Van Damme, the movie also features NFL star-turned-actor Vernon Davis, Rafael Amaya, and Madalina Anea.
Collider
New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Trailer Invites Us Back to Pandora
The wait is almost over. After 13 years of delays, the development of new technologies, and the promise of four sequels, the huge franchise that started with Avatar is finally getting kicked back to life in mid-December. That means it’s way past time that we got teased with a full trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water – after all, it’s been five months since the record-breaking teaser found its way to our screens.
Collider
Gene Tierney's Starring Role in 'Laura' Highlights the Impossible Struggle for Perfection
The death of illusion would be the death of cinema, a sobering fact not lost on Hollywood, which regularly dabbles in meta concepts and the dark side of fame. From the fictional Sunset Boulevard to the harsh realities that plagued Norma Jean aka Marilyn Monroe, the movie industry has churned out incredible stories and damaged people since day one, using fantasy as currency. Despite this, there remains a strong allure for would-be actors and actresses yearning to be embraced by the system, often at a cost to their mental and physical health. In other words, the image is rarely reflective of reality. The contrast is touched upon in Otto Preminger’s 1944 noir Laura, but made all the more poignant when one considers the trajectory of its star, Gene Tierney, an actress whose life, like so many before her, was a constant struggle to live up to the on-screen perfection.
Collider
Dig Into 'The Art and Making of The Boys' With New Coffee Table Book
Take those sunglasses off, put your spectacles on, and pick up a copy of the newly released The Art and Making of The Boys, the definitive book surrounding all things the Prime Video series. Sharing the book's cover to their Twitter, The Boys announced the news that the book has landed on shelves and online platforms today - just in time for the beginning of your holiday shopping. The colorful cover puts the titular team and their villainous Supe foes on vibrant display, sure to catch the eye of any visitors you may have checking out your bookshelf collection or coffee table.
