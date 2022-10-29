ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Democratic U.S. Senator Under Federal Investigation

U.S. Senator Robert Menendez, a democrat from New Jersey, is facing a federal investigation in New York, according to news outlet Semafor. Semafor is reporting that the investigation is ongoing in the Southern District of New York and that there has been at least one subpoena issued in relation to the investigation.
Newsweek

The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm

With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AFP

New probe against powerful US senator: report

US Senator Robert Menendez, powerful Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is reportedly under a federal investigation -- again. "Senator Menendez is aware of an investigation that was reported on today, however he does not know the scope of the investigation," his political advisor Michael Soliman said in a statement.
FLORIDA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Biden hits campaign trail, blasting Republicans in Florida

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — President Joe Biden tore into Republican proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare on Tuesday, campaigning hard for Democrats in Florida one week before Election Day. In a final-week push, he will be flying to New...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy