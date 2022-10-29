The Sioux Falls Police Department arrested a man for distribution of meth after detectives noticed what they believed to be drug deal in central Sioux Falls. Antoine Demetrius Richardson, 30, of Sioux Falls, was arrested Tuesday on charges including fleeing police, distribution of meth, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 HOUR AGO