Man found with more than 50 grams of meth in Sioux Falls, police say
The Sioux Falls Police Department arrested a man for distribution of meth after detectives noticed what they believed to be drug deal in central Sioux Falls. Antoine Demetrius Richardson, 30, of Sioux Falls, was arrested Tuesday on charges including fleeing police, distribution of meth, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.
