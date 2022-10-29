Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Lady Lex falls to Copley in Division II regional semifinals
WOOSTER — Time may have run out on Lexington’s storybook postseason run, but Tuesday’s 8-1 loss to Division II poll champ Copley could’t diminish all Lady Lex accomplished en route to the Sweet 16. Lexington (11-6-3) won a district championship for the first time since 2010,...
Akron's WinterBlast returns for 19th year
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report. One of Northeast Ohio's most popular winter event is back!. You can expect all the same fun: Putt-Putt, ice bumper cars, ice bikes, outdoor igloos, Archie the 22-foot talking Snowman, and Breakfast with Santa. And, of...
richlandsource.com
Evergreen Bookshop offers special sale on Nov. 3 at the library
MANSFIELD — The Mansfield/Richland County Public Library (MRCPL) Evergreen Bookshop will be open for the monthly Friends’ Used Book Sale on Friday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Preview Sale will take place for Friends...
extrainningsoftball.com
From a City Park to Turf: Ashland Gets a Facelift
Many small schools around the nation struggle with adequate playing facilities, and until recently, that certainly rang true for the Ashland University softball team. In a dedication ceremony held at the end of September, program supporters and alumni from near and far reunited to celebrate a new home for Ashland Softball – the brand-new Deb Miller Field at Archer Ballpark Complex.
whbc.com
Indian River Juveniles Involved in Similar incident in Circleville over the Weekend
Columbus TV Station WBNS is reporting that three juveniles who were involved in the riot at the Indian River Correctional Facility in Massillon were also involved in an incident at the state’s Circleville facility this past weekend. Apparently the youth were moved from Massillon to Circleville. The TV station’s...
daltonkidronnews.com
Local trick-or-treat times and fall events
Several local governments advise to leave porch lights on to participate in community trick-or-treat times. * Apple Creek: Trick or treat 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29. * Dalton: Trick or treat 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30; Living Water Church, 200 Kurzen Road N, Dalton, will host community Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 30 at the church. The free family event includes dozens of candy stops, free food for the family, bouncy inflatables, interactive experiences with fire and police departments and a drawing for a 50-inch television. For more information, visit lwchurch.com.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Ontario Trick or Treat
Ontario Trick or Treaters hit the streets Saturday night. Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com.
richlandsource.com
Destination Moon exhibit at Mansfield/Richland County Public Library Nov. 1-18
MANSFIELD -- The Main Library location of the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library (MRCPL) will display Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission in the 2nd-floor lobby Nov. 1 to 18. The poster exhibition from the Smithsonian celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission and explores the birth and development...
richlandsource.com
METRICH reports prescription take back totals throughout north central Ohio
MANSFIELD -- On October 29, 2022 the METRICH Enforcement Unit along with the Mansfield Division of Police, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, the Shelby Police Department, Bellville Police Department, Community Action for Capable Youth (CACY), Richland County Solid Waste Authority, Richland Public Health, and the Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board, participated in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Initiative.
richlandsource.com
Deacon Michael David Yakir
Deacon Michael David Yakir, age 72, of Lexington, Ohio died Monday, October 31, 2022 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center under the care of Hospice of Central Ohio. His death follows a well fought battle of chronic Leukemia since 2018 from exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War.
Akron Zoo offering free admission certain days in November
Akron Zoo is offering family-friendly admission prices multiple times in November.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State Reformatory wraps up latest haunted prison experience
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — For more than 20 years, the Ohio State Reformatory has played host to a number of haunted house attractions. Their latest includes the theme, "blood prison" that's been a part of the reformatory since 2017. "You know we kind of have a movie background so...
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion electrician hopes to “amp up” new business
GALION–Caleb Brown “lights up” when he talks about the new electrical business he opened up this year. Brown, 29, is the owner of C.B. Electrical Services, a firm that specializes in electrical work for residential customers in Crawford and surrounding counties. It’s something he’s passionate about – and something he’s always wanted to do.
richlandsource.com
Sticker Shock campaign reminds adults not to provide alcohol to minors
MANSFIELD — Julia Long peeled the back off an orange sticker, smoothed it over a can of spiked lemonade and stuck it back in the refrigerator. Then she took the can next to it and did the same thing, over and over, until a whole row of cans had been labeled with the warning.
richlandsource.com
Richland County Park District board growing by 40 percent
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Park District Board is going to get 40 percent larger. The current three-member volunteer board of commissioners, who oversee a district formed in 1965, voted unanimously Monday to add two seats to a governing body responsible for a wide array of parks and attractions.
richlandsource.com
Poll champ Copley awaits Lady Lex in regional semifinals
LEXINGTON — Lady Lex’s fairytale run through the postseason included wins over five-time defending district champ Madison and state-ranked Clear Fork and Ontario. Those obstacles pale in comparison to the one awaiting Lexington in the Sweet 16.
Missing: Billy Bays
FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find the missing.
richlandsource.com
James "Harold" Gray
James Harold Gray, age 85, resident of Mansfield, died Monday, October 31, 2022 at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital. Born July 31, 1937 in East Bernstadt, KY to John and Lena (Shorter) Gray, he had been a Shelby resident before moving to Mansfield in 2018. A 1955 graduate of Crestline High School, Harold had then joined the United States Marine Corps. He had been employed for numerous years with Estep Trucking as a truck driver and previously owned and operated his own truck as well as worked for many other trucking companies for over 50 years.
richlandsource.com
St. Peter's School announces 1st quarter honor roll
MANSFIELD -- St. Peter's School is pleased to announce the names of the students who achieved honor roll status for the first quarter of the 2022-23 school year this week. Students with an asterisk after their name achieved straight "A's." Students who achieved a 4.0-grade point average are also noted in the list. 67% of St. Peter's School students in grades 3-12 achieved academic honors.
