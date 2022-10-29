Read full article on original website
Hauntings and ghost stories of Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The historic buildings of Albuquerque’s downtown and Old Town are the origin of a number of stories passed down over the years. Some of them, undoubtedly, include stories of the paranormal. Local author Cody Polston has been investigating stories of ghosts in New Mexico since the mid-1980s and says he believes the probability […]
Rio Rancho mayor says city booming with home building permits rebound
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Rio Rancho is growing quickly. According to Mayor Gregg Hull, home building permits are back from pre-recession levels from the mid-2000s, and supply chain issues and rising costs are not slowing things down. In his state of the city address, Mayor Hull says the extensive amount of projects […]
New Albuquerque food park holds grand opening
The park, which sits near Louisiana and Santa Monica, is a combined effort between Grace Church and five local food trucks.
Victorian-style pastime comes to Albuquerque cemetery
Organizers welcomed visitors to have a picnic at the cemetery.
Albuquerque restaurant Bocadillos is closing its doors
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque favorite is closing its doors after over a decade in business. Bocadillos is closing, and its owner, Marie Yniguez, says the restaurant took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic and things never recovered for Bocadillos when the state opened back up. Bocadillos, which found success in slow-roasted meats, has been […]
Hiker rescued in foothills “extremely thankful” for volunteers who helped her
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lorna Greenway is retracing her steps after she spent nearly 16 hours lost in Albuquerque’s foothills last week. She moved to Albuquerque six weeks ago. She’s living the dream, exploring a new trail every day. It’s an activity she’s loved doing for 40 years. “It’s new territory, it’s a new challenge,” Greenway […]
County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The county will soon begin work on a new complex, allowing people to live and recreate in northwest Albuquerque. County officials are breaking ground on the Chamizal Multi-use Complex at Fourth and Osuna. It will include an affordable housing complex with more than 200 units, also about 20 retail spaces that will […]
Santa Fe mom says she found Tide Pods in kids’ candy
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Halloween night turned truly scary for one Santa Fe family after the mom says her three-year-old son ate a Tide Pod given out in his candy bag. The fun night quickly turned frightening. Giselle Rascon said she took her kids trick-or-treating in the Cielo Azul subdivision off Agua Street. After the […]
Crash at 14th and Marquette leads to homicide investigation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A homicide investigation is currently underway after Albuquerque police responded to a head-on collision in the northwest part of the city. Around 6:19 p.m. Monday, APD responded to a crash at 14th Street and Marquette Avenue. Once they arrived, police noticed the driver of one of the vehicles had suffered a gunshot […]
BCSO: Pedestrian suffered great bodily harm in crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The crash happened on Montano Rd. between Edith Blvd and Edmon Rd. BCSO says the pedestrian suffered great bodily harm and was taken to the hospital. Montano was closed Tuesday night while deputies investigated, […]
Don’t send your pumpkins to the landfill
Those jack-o’-lanterns don't have to end up in the local landfill.
Sports Desk: Sebastian Forsling can’t wait to play with his UNM Lobo teammates again
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A minor ankle sprain forced Sebastian Forsling to sit when the UNM Lobos hosted CSU Pueblo in an exhibition game this past Saturday. He participated in his own way. The seven-foot sophomore center was very vocal when encouraging his teammates. Forsling can’t wait to join them on the floor. He suffered a […]
$2k reward for information on 2020 missing woman case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators are now offering a $2,000 reward for any information about a missing woman. Pepita Redhair was last seen in March 2020. She was reportedly leaving a home near DeVargas and 114th Street with a homeless man named Laramy. She has tattoos of a dinosaur, a koi fish, a butterfly, and her […]
Crime Stoppers asking for info on 16-year-old’s death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are asking for help figuring out how a 16-year-old died. They say Angel Soto-Gallardo was found dead near the intersection of southern and Cardenas back in May. Crime Stoppers is now featuring the case, offering a $1,000 reward for information. People can contact Homicide Detective Conor Coleman at 505-659-8570 or […]
Trial begins for man accused in 2020 Albuquerque murder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for Steven Candelaria is underway Tuesday. Candelaria, and his brother Brandon, are accused of killing Luciano Montoya in southeast Albuquerque in November 2020 Montoya’s ex-girlfriend told police Steven and Brandon came to the apartment and fired multiple shots before driving off. Police say they shot 19 times. The state argues […]
Escaped New Mexico inmate is back in custody
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico inmate accused of escaping during a prisoner transport is back in custody. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says Troy Martinez was being moved from the Rio Arriba County Jail when he escaped. Officials say Martinez was being transported from the jail to Christus St. Vincent Hospital in Santa Fe. […]
Albuquerque carjacker sentenced to prison, deportation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A federal judge has sentenced Gael Rodriguez, a Mexican national, to four years and nine months in prison for carjacking. In January, Rodriguez was arrested for allegedly carjacking an elderly woman from Albuquerque. According to the criminal complaint written by an Albuquerque Police Department officer, Rodriguez approached the woman in northwest Albuquerque and […]
1 dead, 1 injured in Coors intersection crash
The Albuquerque Police Department Motors Unit reported to a fatal crash scene around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.
Gethro Muscadin, ex-Kansas, New Mexico forward, dies at 22
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas and New Mexico forward Gethro Muscadin died late Monday from injuries he sustained in a single-car rollover crash in December, Jayhawks coach Bill Self announced Tuesday. “Although only here one year,” Self said, “Gethro was loved and liked by all and will always be remembered as a Jayhawk. We […]
