algonaradio.com
Former Webster County Teacher Pleads Guilty to Exploiting Students
A former Webster County teacher is pleading guilty to a charge of sexual exploitation by a school employee, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison. Brandon Louis was the choir director at Southeast Valley High School in Gowrie. Louis admits in a plea agreement that he had exchanged text messages with a student that were sexual in nature. Haley Studyvin, a graduate of Southeast Valley, says the messages Louis sent her began arriving later and later at night.
kiwaradio.com
Bird Flu Detected In County In Northwest Iowa
Wright County, Iowa — Although not yet detected in our broadcast area, bird flu is about 100 miles east-southeast of Sheldon, just east-northeast of Fort Dodge, in Wright County. State and federal officials have confirmed bird flu has been detected in chickens at a commercial egg-laying facility there. More...
Midwest Corn Seed Company Announces New Iowa Site
A Midwest seed company is planning an expansion that would leave a greater footprint in Iowa. Farmers in Iowa are no strangers to the Illinois seedcorn company Wyffels Hybrids. After nine years of consecutive growth, Wyffles has announced it is expanding its business with a new site in Ames. The...
theperrynews.com
Semi tips into Beaver Creek Tuesday afternoon
The bucolic banks of Beaver Creek were shaken Tuesday afternoon when a semi-tractor trailer tipped over into the waterway, entrapping the driver and possibly leaking hazardous wastes. The incident was reported about 4:45 p.m. in the 12700 block of Knox Trail north of Perry. The truck was reportedly hauling rock...
Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations
Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Driver of pickup truck dies in 2 vehicle crash north of Grimes
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — One person died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 141 north of Grimes Tuesday night. It happened around 9:20 p.m. near the 8000 block of NE 114th/Highway 141, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, they found a Jeep Wrangler and Ford pickup truck in the center median. […]
Incredible History From This Iowa Town You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
The state of Iowa is made up of hundreds of small towns with a population of fewer than 5,000 people. As a matter of fact, there are 629 according to Iowa Demographics. Every single one of those towns has something about them that makes them unique and they all have a story to tell. I took particular interest in this small Iowa town because this town and I have something in common. We share a name.
KCCI.com
1.1 million birds in Iowa to be destroyed
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture reports that 1.1 million egg-laying chickens will be destroyed in Wright County due to the discovery of avian influenza. The ag department said this is the first known case of bird flu this year in Wright County, which produces the...
1 dead following Tuesday night crash in Grimes, Polk County Sheriff's Office says
GRIMES, Iowa — One person is dead following a Tuesday night crash on IA 141 just north of Grimes, the Polk County Sheriff's Office says. The two-car accident occurred near the 8000 block of NE 114th Street and Highway 141 at approximately 9:20 p.m., according to law enforcement. A...
weareiowa.com
Iowa parents worry for daughter they say went missing in California
AMES, Iowa — Even after talking with Gennady Pogorelko and Oksana Fursova for just a few minutes, their care for their daughter Irina is obvious. "She was always quiet and smart ... Just a regular, nice kid that's growing and doing well," Pogorelko said. But the two parents haven't...
Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy
A Kanawha company that specializes in organic and non-genetically modified soybeans filed this week for bankruptcy, about three weeks after the state suspended its grain licenses. Global Processing Inc. estimates that it owes more than 150 people, banks and others a total of between $10 million and $50 million, according to its bankruptcy petition that […] The post Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kqradio.com
One vehicle accident investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department investigated a one vehicle accident at 1:05 on Saturday afternoon approximately three miles west of Webster City on Stagecoach Road and 240th Street. Reportedly a northbound 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sport SUV operated by Lakota Gillis of Stratford was making a left hand turn on to 240th Street when the driver reportedly panicked and went into the ditch striking a utility pole. Gillis was transported to Van Diest Medical Center for treatment of possible injuries. Investigating deputy Jamey Louk estimated the damage to the Gillis SUV was estimated at $5000. Damge to the light pole was estimated at $5000 and owned by Prairie Energy of Clarion.
Two people found dead in Iowa home, police investigating
FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people who were found unresponsive in a home Saturday morning. Officers with the Fort Dodge Police Department and medics with the Fort Dodge Fire Department responded to a report of two people unresponsive in a home around 8:59 a.m. in […]
theperrynews.com
Hampton man arrested for allegedly assaulting teen grandsons
A Hampton man was arrested Friday on warrants from Dallas and Franklin counties in connection with incidents in 2016 and 2017 in which he allegedly attempted to sexually molest his teenage step-grandsons. Daniel Frederick Wiechmann Jr., 73, of 207 Second Ave. N.E., Hampton, Iowa, was charged with two counts of...
Pharmacies sanctioned for public-health risks, operating without a license
A Fort Dodge pharmacy that was alleged to pose an “immediate danger” to the public is now restricted from concocting medications onsite using hazardous drugs. The Iowa Board of Pharmacy issued an emergency order earlier this year restricting the ability of Daniel Pharmacy, 1114 Central Ave., Fort Dodge, to concoct certain medications for customers. According […] The post Pharmacies sanctioned for public-health risks, operating without a license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa State Daily
Man pleads not guilty of rape at ISU residence hall
Editor’s note: This story contains information and allegations of sexual assault. Sensitive content to follow. A former Iowa state student accused of sexually assaulting a woman on Iowa State’s campus plans to plead not guilty. James Bryan Beck, 19, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse. The incident occurred...
KCCI.com
Fort Dodge police investigating after two men found dead
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge Police are investigating after finding two men dead in a home. Police say the men were discovered by someone who entered their home on the 200 block of North 13th Street around 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Police have not shared the identity...
KCCI.com
Ames Animal Shelter takes in dozens of cats that were found in vehicle
AMES, Iowa — The Ames Animal Shelter is overcrowded because of a cat hoarding case. The shelter says 29 cats were found in a car. They all had fleas, ear mites, and were severely malnourished. The shelter says it was already near capacity. To help cover the costs, you...
