SENATORS FORWARD DYLAN GAMBRELL HANDED MATCH PENALTY FOR ATTEMPT TO INJURE (VIDEO)
Ottawa Senators forward Dylan Gambrell had quite the season debut on Tuesday night. In the first period, he scored his first goal of the season to give Ottawa a 1-0 lead. Then in the second period, he was ejected from the game for a dangerous hit on Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Erik Cernak. Cernak was attempting to move the puck in his own zone when Gambrell swooped in with his elbow out, making contact with the Lightning blue liner's head.
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS FORCED TO SIGN AHL GOALTENDER TO NHL DEAL DUE TO INJURY CRISIS IN NET
There is an injury crisis in the crease for the Chicago Blackhawks. First, Petr Mrazek was placed on injured reserve on October 23rd with a groin issue, but appears to be close to returning and he's expected to travel with the team on their upcoming road trip. Early in the...
markerzone.com
NHL'S DOPS SLAPS ISLANDERS' CIZIKAS WITH FINE FOR GOALTENDING INTERFERENCE
The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced today that Islanders' forward Casey Cizikas has been fined the maximum allowable amount - under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement - for goaltender interference. Cizikas ran into Chicago's Alex Stalock, taking the goaltender out of the game to injury. The Islanders took this...
markerzone.com
MILES WOOD AND LUKE SCHENN DROP THE GLOVES, CANUCKS' JOSHUA EJECTED FOR THIRD MAN-IN (VIDEO)
Luke Schenn threw a couple of big hits - first on Nate Bastian and then on Mike McLeod - and Miles Wood could not let it stand. The Devils are up 4-1 on the Canucks right now, so frustration could be at play here. Dakota Joshua was tossed from the...
markerzone.com
DALLAS' GM OFFERS REPORT ON JAKE OETTINGER & THE CAP PROBLEM HIS ABSENCE CREATES
The Dallas Stars lost goaltender Jake Oettinger mid-way through their game against the New York Rangers to a lower-body injury. That loss clearly cost them that game, and it has also presented the Stars with two distinct problems. GM Jim Nill spoke about those problems today, and the general reaction...
markerzone.com
INSIDER SAYS 'EVERYBODY IS FRUSTRATED' IN SEATTLE W/ REGARDS TO SHANE WRIGHT BEING SCRATCHED
Shane Wright has had a rough start to his NHL career, going all the way back to the draft where he fell to fourth overall after spending more than two years atop the draft rankings. All in all, I have a hunch it'll work out for all parties involved, but that doesn't mean the situation is immune to growing pains.
markerzone.com
MAX DOMI'S HOMETOWN TEAM TRIED TO SIGN HIM DURING THE SUMMER
Suiting up for your hometown team in the National Hockey League is the dream of any player growing up and likely was the same for Max Domi. Domi also had the luxury of not only growing up in Toronto, but also being around the Maple Leafs, as his dad, Tie, spent parts of 11 seasons with the organization.
markerzone.com
TAGE THOMPSON IS LIVING UP TO HIS NEW DEAL AND THE SABRES MIGHT JUST BE A PLAYOFF TEAM
Tage Thompson signed a monster contract extension earlier this year, leading many to suspect it was too much too soon. The Sabres signed their premiere pivot to a seven-year, $50 million contract after just one productive season; Thompson nearly doubled his career production in one season. When Thompson was slow...
markerzone.com
BRUINS, PENGUINS UNVEIL LOGOS FOR 2023 WINTER CLASSIC
On Tuesday night, the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins faced off with two months to go until the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park. The two teams took this opportunity to unveil their logos for the event, which will be held on January 2nd, rather than January 1st this season, likely to avoid losing viewership due to NFL being played on the Sunday.
markerzone.com
SUTTER CALLS OUT HUBERDEAU AFTER FLAMES LOSS TO KRAKEN
Despite the Calgary Flames solid 5-3-0 start to the season, newcomer Jonathan Huberdeau has struggled to produce thus far. Those struggles continued against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night, and his head coach in Darryl Sutter is growing tired of it. The Flames lost a very winnable game to the...
markerzone.com
SABRES' ROOKIE SCORES A BEAUTY AND THEN THROWS BIG HIT ON RED WINGS' STAR (VIDEO)
If you haven't been watching, the Buffalo Sabres' stock is rising; fast. They routed the Detroit Red Wings last night, as they chug along through a triumphant opening to the 2022-23 season. Tage Thompson stole the show, but rookie Jack Quinn was also front and center. Quinn scored a goal, put up three shots, and one massive hit on Detroit's Lucas Raymond in 13:32 of ice-time.
markerzone.com
OTTAWA'S MATHIEU JOSEPH SCORES 3-ON-5 AGAINST THE LIGHTNING, KUCHEROV PROVES CLUTCH AGAIN (VIDEO)
The Senators are giving the Tampa Bay Lightning all sorts of trouble tonight, and just when you thought the two-time Stanley Cup champs would gain the edge - nope!. Off of an offensive miscue, Mathieu Joseph hit the gas and blew Lightning captain Steven Stamkos out of the water, burying his chance on Andrei Vasilevskiy and giving his team a huge 2-1 lead.
markerzone.com
CANADIANS GM KENT HUGHES ATTEMPTS TO CLEAR THE AIR ON STATUS OF EVGENII DADONOV
With forward Evgeni Dadonov sitting out the last two games and very little being said about why, many began to wonder if the 33-year-old's time with the Montreal Canadiens would be short. Brought in over the summer as a potential trade piece at the deadline, Dadonov has been held pointless in all eight games he's played, and has looked listless at best when on the ice. Many were wondering if Dadonov might end up on waivers in order to bury his salary in the minors or get him off the team completely. However, Habs GM Kent Hughes says that's not the case.
markerzone.com
RADULOV GOES ON THE DEFENSIVE AFTER BEING PULLED FROM LINEUP AND RUMOURS OF A RIFT WITHIN TEAM
Former NHLer Alexander Radulov has decided to speak out following a large dose of internet rumours after he was made a healthy scratch right before a game recently despite being his team's best scorer. Radulov was pulled from the lineup of Ak Bars Kazan just minutes before the game was supposed to start late last week, causing an explosion of rumours on the internet. One of them spoke about an apparent rift between Radulov and Ak Bars head coach Oleg Znarok. This is something Radulov denies.
markerzone.com
ANDREAS ATHANASIOU BURNS MARC-ANDRE FLEURY WITH GOAL-OF-THE-YEAR CANDIDATE
The Chicago Blackhawks have been wildly surprising this season. I guess no team can be considered out when they've got Patrick Kane and friends, but this team wholly embraced the tank-job this summer. Yet, they are sitting in a playoff spot ten games in, with a 4-3-2 record after tonight.
markerzone.com
CORY CONACHER RETURNS TO NORTH AMERICA ON A PTO
After spending the last two seasons in Switzerland's National League, Cory Conacher is returning to North America. Conacher has signed a professional tryout contract with the Bellville Senators of the AHL. The 32-year-old has played 193 games in the NHL, recording 75 (28G, 47A) points. He's had a much better...
markerzone.com
DALLAS SIGNS G MATT MURRAY TO A ONE-YEAR DEAL IN WAKE OF OETTINGER NEWS
The Dallas Stars have signed minor league goaltender Matt Murray to a one-year contract. No, not the Matt Murray currently on the shelf of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Murray, 24, was an undrafted free agent out of the University of Massachussetts - Amherst. In five seasons with UMass - Amherst, Murray went 83-43-4; posting a 2.21 GAA and .916 SV%.
markerzone.com
SPORTICO RELEASES ANNUAL NHL FRANCHISE VALUATIONS
Top-10 1. Toronto Maple Leafs - $2.12 billion. 2. New York Rangers - $2.01 billion. 3. Montreal Canadiens - $1.7 billion. 4. Chicago Blackhawks - 1.44 billion. 5. Boston Bruins - $1.41 billion. 6. Los Angeles Kings - $1.39 billion. 7. Philadelphia Flyers - $1.35 billion. 8. Edmonton Oilers -...
markerzone.com
SOO GREYHOUND DEFENSEMAN RUSHED OFF AFTER HARD CHECK INDUCES A SEIZURE
Just a heads up to anyone who might be squeamish or easily startled; I am neither, and this was a difficult watch. First and foremost, I sincerely hope this kid is alright; what a scary scene. Ottawa Senators prospect and Ottawa 67s forward Tyler Boucher delivered a pretty routine check...
markerzone.com
NHL NAMES 'THREE STARS OF THE WEEK' FOR OCTOBER 24TH TO 30TH
Every Monday, the NHL recognizes three players who were among the best of the best during the previous week. Today, the National Hockey League announced the 'Three Stars of the Week' for October 24th to October 30th. The third star of the week was Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. Fleury...
