Read full article on original website
Related
myhits106.com
Tatum Named MW Offensive Player Of The Year, 3 Other Cowgirls Honored
The University of Wyoming soccer team had a collection of four honored with postseason Mountain West Conference awards. Senior Jamie Tatum, junior Alyssa Bedard, freshman Alyssa Glover and head coach Colleen Corbin all reeled in recognition. Tatum led the way, earning Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year in addition...
myhits106.com
Cowboy Golf finished 15th in Hawaii
The Wyoming Cowboys shot their best round of the week on Sunday and moved up two spots in the final round of the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational to finish 15th out of 20 teams. Cowboy senior Kirby Coe-Kirkham had an outstanding final round, firing a 66 (-5) on Sunday to move up from 49th place into a tie for 27th in the field of 123 elite collegiate golfers.
Comments / 0