Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Howard Woolf announces retirement from ExCollege after 40 yearsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Solomont Speaker Series panel explores impact of Dobbs decision on reproductive and other rightsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Related
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
KRQE News 13
Knicks in search of late-game focus vs. Hawks
On Sunday night, the New York Knicks got a glimpse at the player who could have been their centerpiece for most or all of the remainder of the decade. On Wednesday night, the Knicks get to see the player who looks like he could torment them for most or all of the remainder of the decade.
KRQE News 13
Clippers to lean into Paul George vs. young Rockets
With Kawhi Leonard, John Wall and Robert Covington all unavailable and the Los Angeles Clippers mired in an ugly four-game skid, Paul George needed to do something spectacular to save his team. George came to the Clippers’ rescue with 35 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and six steals in a...
After ‘awful call’ in loss, Warriors face ailing Magic
The Golden State Warriors hope to vent the frustration of what they considered to be poor officiating in their previous
WATCH: ESPN releases full video of Michigan Stadium tunnel incident
More is coming out about the postgame events at the Big House...
KRQE News 13
Finally off the schneid, Lakers host Pelicans
Fresh off their long-awaited first victory of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers will see if they can make success a theme Wednesday when they host the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers started the season on a five-game losing streak before scoring a 121-110 victory at home Sunday over the Denver Nuggets. They were the last team in the NBA to finally win a game this season.
KRQE News 13
Undefeated Bucks chase repeat victory over Pistons
The Milwaukee Bucks can tie a franchise record on Wednesday if they defeat the visiting Detroit Pistons for the second time in three nights. The Bucks are in line to match the franchise-best start of 7-0, set by the 1970-71 and 2018-19 squads, while retaining their status as the league’s only undefeated team.
KRQE News 13
Mix-and-match Spurs get next test vs. Raptors
The San Antonio Spurs will have to call on their depth when they play host to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. The Spurs have won five of their past six games, including the first two of a four-game homestand. The latest came in a 107-98 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Keldon Johnson paced San Antonio with 25 points and Doug McDermott added 23 off the bench for the shorthanded Spurs.
KRQE News 13
Butler takes over late, Heat rally past Warriors 116-109
MIAMI (AP)Upon review, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra had a good birthday. Jimmy Butler made sure of that. Butler scored five straight points late to give Miami the lead, Max Strus led all scorers with 24 and the Heat overcame a triple-double from Stephen Curry to beat the Golden State Warriors 116-109 on Tuesday night.
KRQE News 13
Chase Young to resume practice 11 months since tearing ACL
Chase Young is expected to practice with the Washington Commanders this week for the first time since tearing the ACL in his right knee 11 months ago. Coach Ron Rivera said Young will take part in positional workouts Wednesday before getting ramped up to participation in team drills at some point. It’s not clear when the young edge rusher will make his season debut.
KRQE News 13
Source: Bradley Chubb traded to Miami Dolphins
DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos have traded linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said sources told the network. Miami traded the 2023 first-round pick it acquired from San Fransisco, a fourth-round pick in 2024, and running back Chase Edmonds to Denver for Chubb and a fifth-round draft pick in 2025, Schefter tweeted.
KRQE News 13
Verlander flips script, gives thumbs-up to Phillies fans
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies fans had to hand it to Justin Verlander: they gave the Astros ace a thumbs-up a day after he showed them he was No. 1. On Monday, a video clip of the Houston pitcher flipping his middle finger at a small group of Philadelphia rooters — kiddingly, he said — outside the players’ entrance at Citizens Bank Park drew plenty of attention on social media.
Comments / 0