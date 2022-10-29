Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
KRQE News 13
Knicks in search of late-game focus vs. Hawks
On Sunday night, the New York Knicks got a glimpse at the player who could have been their centerpiece for most or all of the remainder of the decade. On Wednesday night, the Knicks get to see the player who looks like he could torment them for most or all of the remainder of the decade.
KRQE News 13
Hot Blazers set to face inconsistent Grizzlies
The Portland Trail Blazers will aim to continue their surprisingly solid start when they host the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. The Trail Blazers have won five of their first six contests after winning just 27 games a season ago when their eight-season playoff streak came to an end. Portland...
KRQE News 13
Mix-and-match Spurs get next test vs. Raptors
The San Antonio Spurs will have to call on their depth when they play host to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. The Spurs have won five of their past six games, including the first two of a four-game homestand. The latest came in a 107-98 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Keldon Johnson paced San Antonio with 25 points and Doug McDermott added 23 off the bench for the shorthanded Spurs.
KRQE News 13
Clippers to lean into Paul George vs. young Rockets
With Kawhi Leonard, John Wall and Robert Covington all unavailable and the Los Angeles Clippers mired in an ugly four-game skid, Paul George needed to do something spectacular to save his team. George came to the Clippers’ rescue with 35 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and six steals in a...
After ‘awful call’ in loss, Warriors face ailing Magic
The Golden State Warriors hope to vent the frustration of what they considered to be poor officiating in their previous
KRQE News 13
Finally off the schneid, Lakers host Pelicans
Fresh off their long-awaited first victory of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers will see if they can make success a theme Wednesday when they host the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers started the season on a five-game losing streak before scoring a 121-110 victory at home Sunday over the Denver Nuggets. They were the last team in the NBA to finally win a game this season.
KRQE News 13
Undefeated Bucks chase repeat victory over Pistons
The Milwaukee Bucks can tie a franchise record on Wednesday if they defeat the visiting Detroit Pistons for the second time in three nights. The Bucks are in line to match the franchise-best start of 7-0, set by the 1970-71 and 2018-19 squads, while retaining their status as the league’s only undefeated team.
KRQE News 13
Hoping to sort out inconsistencies, Bulls battle Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets have been really good at times during the opening weeks of the season. It’s the bad stretches that they need to eliminate. The Chicago Bulls have an eerily similar early resume as they enter Wednesday night’s contest against the visiting Hornets, who have dropped three of their last four games.
KRQE News 13
Heat, Kings look to overcome injuries in rematch
The Sacramento Kings will be without star point guard De’Aaron Fox. The Miami Heat may be without star combo guard Tyler Herro. The health of those two players will play a key role in the Wednesday game between the host Heat and the suddenly hot Kings, who have won two straight following a four-game skid.
KRQE News 13
Butler takes over late, Heat rally past Warriors 116-109
MIAMI (AP)Upon review, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra had a good birthday. Jimmy Butler made sure of that. Butler scored five straight points late to give Miami the lead, Max Strus led all scorers with 24 and the Heat overcame a triple-double from Stephen Curry to beat the Golden State Warriors 116-109 on Tuesday night.
Pacing the Pacers Podcast: Rookie Bennedict Mathurin has looked impressive
Join deputy sports editor Nat Newell and insider Wilson Moore as they take a look at the Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin and the first few weeks of the season. This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacing the Pacers Podcast: Rookie Bennedict Mathurin has looked impressive
KRQE News 13
Source: Bradley Chubb traded to Miami Dolphins
DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos have traded linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said sources told the network. Miami traded the 2023 first-round pick it acquired from San Fransisco, a fourth-round pick in 2024, and running back Chase Edmonds to Denver for Chubb and a fifth-round draft pick in 2025, Schefter tweeted.
KRQE News 13
Verlander flips script, gives thumbs-up to Phillies fans
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies fans had to hand it to Justin Verlander: they gave the Astros ace a thumbs-up a day after he showed them he was No. 1. On Monday, a video clip of the Houston pitcher flipping his middle finger at a small group of Philadelphia rooters — kiddingly, he said — outside the players’ entrance at Citizens Bank Park drew plenty of attention on social media.
KRQE News 13
Chase Young to resume practice 11 months since tearing ACL
Chase Young is expected to practice with the Washington Commanders this week for the first time since tearing the ACL in his right knee 11 months ago. Coach Ron Rivera said Young will take part in positional workouts Wednesday before getting ramped up to participation in team drills at some point. It’s not clear when the young edge rusher will make his season debut.
Comments / 0