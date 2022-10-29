ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart talks initial CFP ranking, Robert Beal, Hendon Hooker's poise

Georgia checked in Tuesday night at No. 3 in the initial release of the College Football Playoff rankings. The Bulldogs won’t have to wait long for a chance to improve their standing. They play host to top-ranked Tennessee on Saturday. Georgia coach Kirby Smart won’t be looking to use...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

CBS Sports Network analysts predict Tennessee at Georgia

It’ll be an undefeated showdown on Saturday when No. 1 Tennessee heads to No. 3 Georgia. The College Football Playoff rankings are certain to be impacted by the result of the massive contest. CBS is hosting the matchup and its studio crew made predictions. Brian Jones was the lone...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Florida Dismissal News

It's been a rough season for the Florida Gators, who have fallen to 6-4 on the season and have suffered back-to-back losses in the last three weeks. But things are staying ugly with the dismissal of a player on Monday. According to GatorsOnline, Florida defensive lineman Brenton Cox has been...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida reportedly dismisses veteran linebacker, multi-year starter

Florida’s defense will lose some significant experience and depth following the dismissal of a veteran linebacker and multi-year starter. Brenton Cox Jr. was reportedly dismissed from the team, according to Zach Abolverdi of GatorsOnline. Cox, who has 35 tackles this season, and 2 sacks, has been a starter with the Gators for 3 years after he transferred from Georgia.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart details Nolan Smith's injury, likely availability for Tennessee

Kirby Smart shared the latest about Nolan Smith following a serious injury to the star linebacker in Saturday’s win over Florida. At his Monday press conference, Smart said Smith suffered a pectoral muscle injury, and while Georgia did an MRI on the injury, the medical staff is still getting opinions about the issue.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee vs. Georgia: 10 things every fan needs to know about this rivalry

Tennessee and Georgia have been on a collision course for a few weeks now, as the Vols have continued to march through their SEC schedule and climbed in the rankings. Georgia, as the defending national champion, is trying to hold off the upstart Vols and maintain its stranglehold on the SEC East.
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

UGA supporter, Terry namesake leaves lasting legacy

Mary Virginia Terry recognized as major supporter of education, philanthropy, arts. Mary Virginia Terry, a leading University of Georgia supporter and surviving benefactor of the C. Herman and Mary Virginia Terry College of Business at UGA, died Saturday, Oct. 29, in Jacksonville, Florida. “Mary Virginia Terry made a transformational and...
ATHENS, GA
fox35orlando.com

Jewish community reacts to anti-Semitic remarks at UF game: 'Upsetting, disgusting, hurtful!'

ORLANDO, Fla. - People in the Jewish community are speaking up after anti-Semitic messages were seen at a University of Florida football game. A message saying "Kanye was right about the Jews" was projected on the back of a scoreboard at the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville this Saturday as the University of Florida and the University of Georgia faced off.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy