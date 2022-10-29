ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia football: 5 reasons Dawgs will end Vols' feel-good story

Last week, I did something unthinkable. Especially unthinkable considering I once roamed the University of Georgia campus, grilled burgers and drank (responsibly, of course) at tailgates on North Campus, and then screamed at the top of my lungs from the Bulldogs student section. My crime? I picked against Georgia. Yes,...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia names players of the week from Florida win

Georgia flexed its muscle against Florida in the Cocktail Party on Saturday to improve its record to 8-0 and set up a massive showdown against Tennessee. The Bulldogs on Monday announced their players of the week from the contest. On offense, Brock Bowers, Daijun Edwards, and Kenny McIntosh received the honors. Bowers made 5 catches for a game-high 154 yards, including an incredible juggling 73-yard touchdown. Edwards and McIntosh combined for 28 carries, 196 yards, and 4 touchdowns on the afternoon.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee football: 5 reasons the Vols will shock No. 1 Georgia

How crazy would it have been for Vols (and Dawgs) fans to read that headline 8 weeks ago?. The Vols, in Year 2 of a rebuild and fresh off a 7-6 season, weren’t even on Georgia’s radar preseason. Even now, with Tennessee leading the nation with 5 wins over ranked opponents and 2 top-10 CFP poll wins, the Bulldogs are favored by a fairly considerable score. At the beginning of the season, Tennessee beating Georgia was a misplaced dream, nothing more.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

CBS Sports Network analysts predict Tennessee at Georgia

It’ll be an undefeated showdown on Saturday when No. 1 Tennessee heads to No. 3 Georgia. The College Football Playoff rankings are certain to be impacted by the result of the massive contest. CBS is hosting the matchup and its studio crew made predictions. Brian Jones was the lone...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida football: It's time for Gators to end their misery against Jimbo Fisher

It hasn’t been the best year for Jimbo Fisher. Texas A&M, which started the season ranked in the Top 10, is now 3-5 after Saturday’s 31-28 loss at Kyle Field to Ole Miss and a very chatty Lane Kiffin. When an opposing coach suggests you give them your “Joker Costume” for Halloween, you know things have gone from disappointing to borderline disastrous.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee vs. Georgia: 10 things every fan needs to know about this rivalry

Tennessee and Georgia have been on a collision course for a few weeks now, as the Vols have continued to march through their SEC schedule and climbed in the rankings. Georgia, as the defending national champion, is trying to hold off the upstart Vols and maintain its stranglehold on the SEC East.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn WR becomes first to enter transfer portal after firing of Bryan Harsin

Auburn wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers has become the first Tiger player to enter the transfer portal following the firing of head coach Bryan Harsin. Capers, a junior receiver seeing an increased role with the Tigers this season, is likely only the beginning for the Auburn program. The Tigers have already seen several hop ship prior to Harsin’s firing on Monday.
AUBURN, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida reportedly dismisses veteran linebacker, multi-year starter

Florida’s defense will lose some significant experience and depth following the dismissal of a veteran linebacker and multi-year starter. Brenton Cox Jr. was reportedly dismissed from the team, according to Zach Abolverdi of GatorsOnline. Cox, who has 35 tackles this season, and 2 sacks, has been a starter with the Gators for 3 years after he transferred from Georgia.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA

