saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia football: 5 reasons Dawgs will end Vols' feel-good story
Last week, I did something unthinkable. Especially unthinkable considering I once roamed the University of Georgia campus, grilled burgers and drank (responsibly, of course) at tailgates on North Campus, and then screamed at the top of my lungs from the Bulldogs student section. My crime? I picked against Georgia. Yes,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel reacts to Tennessee being No. 1, speaks to the challenge of the Georgia defense
Josh Heupel said the Vols understand the test at Georgia on Saturday, and it’s time to lay it all out on the line. On the SEC coaches media teleconference, Heupel reacted to Tennessee being ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. “Didn’t know where we would...
College Football Playoff: Georgia not ranked No. 1 in committee’s first top 25 of the season
ATHENS, Ga. — The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season are out and Georgia isn’t at the top of the list. The playoff committee ranked the defending champions as the No. 3 team in the country on Tuesday night. The top six teams were: No. 1...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Let's set the record straight on Tennessee's defense and why Georgia could actually struggle against it
I’m guilty of disrespecting the Tennessee defense. Heading into last week, I outlined all the struggles the Vols have had against the pass and why I thought that could benefit Kentucky’s capable downfield passing game. Here I stand (I’m actually sitting) as a man willing to admit that...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia names players of the week from Florida win
Georgia flexed its muscle against Florida in the Cocktail Party on Saturday to improve its record to 8-0 and set up a massive showdown against Tennessee. The Bulldogs on Monday announced their players of the week from the contest. On offense, Brock Bowers, Daijun Edwards, and Kenny McIntosh received the honors. Bowers made 5 catches for a game-high 154 yards, including an incredible juggling 73-yard touchdown. Edwards and McIntosh combined for 28 carries, 196 yards, and 4 touchdowns on the afternoon.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee football: 5 reasons the Vols will shock No. 1 Georgia
How crazy would it have been for Vols (and Dawgs) fans to read that headline 8 weeks ago?. The Vols, in Year 2 of a rebuild and fresh off a 7-6 season, weren’t even on Georgia’s radar preseason. Even now, with Tennessee leading the nation with 5 wins over ranked opponents and 2 top-10 CFP poll wins, the Bulldogs are favored by a fairly considerable score. At the beginning of the season, Tennessee beating Georgia was a misplaced dream, nothing more.
saturdaydownsouth.com
CBS Sports Network analysts predict Tennessee at Georgia
It’ll be an undefeated showdown on Saturday when No. 1 Tennessee heads to No. 3 Georgia. The College Football Playoff rankings are certain to be impacted by the result of the massive contest. CBS is hosting the matchup and its studio crew made predictions. Brian Jones was the lone...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum addresses 'who needs it more' in Tennessee vs. Georgia top-5 bout
Who needs a win more this weekend: Georgia or Tennessee?. Both, even with a loss, are not out of the College Football Playoff race, though one team’s situation is more dire than the other’s. Paul Finebaum weighed in on the question Tuesday morning on KJM. “I think it’s...
dawgpost.com
Eli Manning Challenges Brother Peyton Manning: "Are you going to Athens?"
ATHENS - Former Tennessee Vols QB Peyton Manning said he’s not sure if he will watch Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs take on his old team in Athens this Saturday. Manning’s indecision lead to good-natured ribbing from his younger brother and former Ole Miss QB Eli Manning.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida football: It's time for Gators to end their misery against Jimbo Fisher
It hasn’t been the best year for Jimbo Fisher. Texas A&M, which started the season ranked in the Top 10, is now 3-5 after Saturday’s 31-28 loss at Kyle Field to Ole Miss and a very chatty Lane Kiffin. When an opposing coach suggests you give them your “Joker Costume” for Halloween, you know things have gone from disappointing to borderline disastrous.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia vs. Tennessee: Matchup between SEC East powers set to make Sanford Stadium history
The No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup being between Tennessee vs. Georgia in and of itself is intriguing and illustrates just the amount of shakeup that exists in college football right now. And what is sure to be a competitive game will also mark the first No. 1 vs No....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee vs. Georgia: 10 things every fan needs to know about this rivalry
Tennessee and Georgia have been on a collision course for a few weeks now, as the Vols have continued to march through their SEC schedule and climbed in the rankings. Georgia, as the defending national champion, is trying to hold off the upstart Vols and maintain its stranglehold on the SEC East.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn WR becomes first to enter transfer portal after firing of Bryan Harsin
Auburn wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers has become the first Tiger player to enter the transfer portal following the firing of head coach Bryan Harsin. Capers, a junior receiver seeing an increased role with the Tigers this season, is likely only the beginning for the Auburn program. The Tigers have already seen several hop ship prior to Harsin’s firing on Monday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida reporter heard on hot mic: 'I don't give a (bleep). I will be here longer than Billy Napier.'
A Florida beat reporter has drawn the ire of some Gators fans on social media for comments picked up by a hot mic on Monday. Florida live streams Billy Napier’s Monday press conference, allowing fans to listen online. The big story this Monday was the surprising news that defensive starter Brenton Cox is no longer a member of the team.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M football: Reeling Gators arrive just in time for Jimbo Fisher, Aggies
Jimbo Fisher said it again at his postgame press conference on Saturday following a 31-28 loss to Ole Miss at Kyle Field. One play away. It’s almost become the team motto. Texas A&M is 3-5 on the season overall and 1-4 in the SEC, and over 4 of those the Aggies have lost by an average of 4 points. So, maybe there’s something to that.
saturdaydownsouth.com
DJ Chester, 4-star 2023 OT out of Georgia, reveals final 6 days ahead of commitment
DJ Chester is ready to make his commitment. The elite offensive lineman out of McDonough, Georgia shared a final 6 and set his commitment for Thursday. Auburn, LSU and Ole Miss are finalists for Chester, along with Florida State, Florida A&M and Michigan. Chester is listed at 6-5, 300 pounds....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida reportedly dismisses veteran linebacker, multi-year starter
Florida’s defense will lose some significant experience and depth following the dismissal of a veteran linebacker and multi-year starter. Brenton Cox Jr. was reportedly dismissed from the team, according to Zach Abolverdi of GatorsOnline. Cox, who has 35 tackles this season, and 2 sacks, has been a starter with the Gators for 3 years after he transferred from Georgia.
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
WJCL
Local teams bring home hardware at the GHSA State Fast Pitch Softball Tournament
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Buford’s 9-1 victory over East Coweta in the Class 7A championship game gave the program its 11th state title and first since 2016 while bringing the GHSA State Fast Pitch Softball Tournament to a close Saturday in Columbus. Buford defeated Parkview 9-1, East Coweta 2-1,...
Georgia man sues over false ballot fraud claim in '2000 Mules'
ATLANTA — A Georgia man and his family “have faced threats of violence and live in fear” since the movie “2000 Mules” falsely accused him of ballot fraud during the 2020 election, according to a federal lawsuit. The widely debunked film includes surveillance video showing...
