Jimbo Fisher said it again at his postgame press conference on Saturday following a 31-28 loss to Ole Miss at Kyle Field. One play away. It’s almost become the team motto. Texas A&M is 3-5 on the season overall and 1-4 in the SEC, and over 4 of those the Aggies have lost by an average of 4 points. So, maybe there’s something to that.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO