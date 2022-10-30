After what Cadillac Williams called a “bittersweet 48 hours,” the former Bucs running back is settling into his role as Auburn’s interim head coach. Williams, the No. 5 overall pick in 2005, got the job after the Tigers ended months of speculation by firing Bryan Harsin on Monday. Williams said his “emotions were everywhere” after he heard his boss was out and that he would be taking over his alma mater for the final four games, starting Saturday at Mississippi State.

AUBURN, AL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO