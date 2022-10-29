ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

MSU Billings goalie Clare Keenan honored as First Team All-GNAC pick

PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings junior women's soccer goalkeeper Clare Keenan was named as a First Team All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference selection by the league Tuesday. Keenan, a 5-foot-6 shot-stopper from Tallahassee, Florida, led the GNAC in saves with 102 and had two shutouts for the Yellowjackets, who...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Bobcat All-Time Greats Go Head-to-Head in Exhibition Game

In his postgame press conference on Sunday, Montana State University Billings Men's Basketball Coach Mick Durham said it is hard to believe he got the chance to coach against his former player and current MSU Men's Basketball Coach Danny Sprinkle. "You know I'm just really proud of him," Durham said....
BILLINGS, MT
montanasports.com

Montana State pulls past MSU-Billings in exhibition game, Mick Durham honored

BOZEMAN — On an afternoon that pitted two former Montana State basketball icons against each other, the Montana State Bobcats outlasted the visiting Montana State University Billings Yellowjackets in a 56-49 exhibition game on Sunday. In the end, Danny Sprinkle’s Montana State Bobcats pulled away from MSU Hall of...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Carroll-MSUB Highlights

No. 4 Carroll evens record with home-opening victory over MSU Billings; Carroll men fall to Boise State in exhibition. “We started moving the ball, getting ball reversals, getting everybody involved. We played with a lot more tempo [in the second half].” — Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Scoreboard: Class AA Volleyball Power Poll

Rankings: 1, Billings West, 53 points, 9 first-place votes; 2, Billings Senior, 46, 2; 3, Great Falls CMR 33; 4 (tie), Bozeman Gallatin 13; Helena 13. Others receiving votes: Bozeman, Belgrade. More from this section.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings Mustangs announce 2023 schedule for 75th anniversary season

BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs will begin their 75th anniversary season in professional baseball on Tuesday, May 23, at Dehler Park against the Missoula PaddleHeads. The Pioneer League club released its 2023 schedule on Tuesday via a press release. The Mustangs first started playing in Billings in 1948 and...
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Paving contractor pleads guilty for attempted monopolization

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings paving and asphalt contractor pleaded guilty to attempting to monopolize the market for highway crack-sealing services in Montana and Wyoming. Nathan Nephi Zito pleaded guilty to one felony count after attempting to form a "strategic partnership" with a competitor. The U.S. Department of Justice...
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

First snowfall in Billings mid-week

Get ready for a big change in the weather this week; Mother Nature is going to let Old Man Winter show his face by mid-week. Don’t be fooled because the temps will be well above normal in the lower 50’s on Monday and Tuesday. But things are going...
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways

The Clean Water Act turned 50 on Oct. 18. During the past five decades, it has proven itself as one of the most successful environmental laws on the books. It has cleaned up contaminated waterways, helped to assure that the drinking water coming out of your tap is safe for your kids, and protected the […] The post 50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

High school students in Billings taken to hospital

BILLINGS, Mont. - Students at West High School in Billings were placed in a soft lockdown Wednesday morning. Around 8:35 am students were placed in a soft lockdown due to a medical emergency. The lockdown was lifted at 9:37 am after the incident was resolved. School will continue as normal...
