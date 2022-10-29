CAMPTON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — Two people killed when an SUV they were riding in rear-ended a school bus Monday in a Chicago suburb have been identified as a brother and sister. Emil Diewald, 19, and Grace Diewald, 20, died from blunt force trauma following the crash near the western Chicago suburb of Campton Hills, the Kane County coroner's office said Tuesday. Both lived in Kane County near St. Charles.

