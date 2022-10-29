ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

Houston police seek witnesses to rapper Takeoff's killing

HOUSTON (AP) — Police said they have few leads in the fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff outside a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley. Takeoff, whose off-stage name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, formed one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos with uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from suburban Atlanta. The 28-year-old rapper was killed early Tuesday when gunfire erupted and also wounded another man and a woman, according to police Chief Troy Finner.
HOUSTON, TX

