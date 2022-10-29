ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFAA

44-year-old woman dead after found lying in parking lot, Arlington police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman found in a parking lot was pronounced dead over the weekend, the Arlington Police Department said. Just before 4:10 a.m. Sunday, the Arlington Police Department (APD) said officers were called to the 400 block of N. Cooper Street after a passerby reported seeing a woman lying unresponsive in a parking lot.
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth police officer shoots, kills suspect

PARKER COUNTY, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer shot and killed a suspect while trying to serve a warrant on Tuesday night in Parker County. The Fort Worth Police Department Fugitive Unit and United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force were searching for an adult male with an active domestic violence felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Dallas Police Investigate Homicide and Officer Involved Shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center

The Dallas Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on October 22, 2022, at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. This is the first officer-involved shooting involving a Methodist Health System Police Department officer in 2022. On October 22nd, 2022, at approximately 10:21 AM, 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez arrived at Methodist Dallas Medical Center to visit a patient who had recently given birth.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Good Samaritan Helps Rescue Driver in Fiery Garland Crash

When an 18-wheeler crashed into flames in I-30 in Garland Tuesday morning, a Fort Worth man suddenly found himself in the role of rescuer. "All I could think of is those guys had to get out of that truck before it burned,” Jessie Wilkerson said. Wilkerson was heading east...
GARLAND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Eyewitness: Armed Man Pointed Gun at Officers Before Deadly Shooting

An eyewitness is sharing her perspective in the moments leading up to a deadly Dallas police shooting that happened Sunday night in South Dallas. Two Dallas police officers fired on a man who police say was shooting at them. That man died and another bystander was injured. Even 48 hours...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Dead After Fiery Crash With 2 18-Wheelers on I-30 in Garland

At least one person is dead and a second person is hospitalized after a major crash involving multiple tractor-trailers shut down part of Interstate 30 near Lake Ray Hubbard Tuesday morning. Garland Police said an 18-wheeler headed westbound on I-30 at about 4:50 a.m. exploded after crashing into another 18-wheeler...
GARLAND, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Officers Assisting Driver Struck by Passing Vehicle

Two Dallas police officers helping a driver were injured Sunday when a passing SUV crashed into their police cruiser, reports NBC DFW. The officers were on the Dallas North Tollway on October 30 around 2:15 a.m. trying to assist a driver whose car had stalled in the southbound lanes. A...
DALLAS, TX
kwhi.com

FOUR NORTH TEXAS MEN ARRESTED SUNDAY

Four North Texas men were arrested Sunday after a complaint of possible narcotics use was received. Brenham Police report that Sunday evening at 6:30, Officer Armando Guerra responded to the 1100 block of Green Street in reference to a complaint of possible narcotics use in a parked vehicle. Officer Guerra approached the vehicle, which was occupied by four male subjects and noted the strong odor of burnt marijuana. Sgt. John Snowden and Officer Bryan Morong arrived on scene and assisted Guerra as he had the four subjects exit the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted. After a thorough search of the vehicle and occupants, Officers were able to locate almost 4 ounces of marijuana, a Glock 9mm pistol, a Canik 9mm pistol as well as a .22 long rifle, which was.
BRENHAM, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas shooting leaves man critically injured, suspect at-large

DALLAS - Dallas police believe the victim of an overnight shooting knows the gunman who shot him. Officers responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. Monday about a wounded man on Compton Street, which is near Clarendon Drive and Corinth Street. The victim had been shot in the stomach. He...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police searching for suspect after 2 men shot at Yello Belly Drag Strip

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas County Sheriff's Department deputies are searching for a man who shot two people at Yello Belly Drag Strip.Deputies said it happened just after 11 p.m. on Oct. 30. Both victims are in stable condition, police said. Witnesses told law enforcement officials the shooter ran into a wooded area by the raceway, which is located at 4702 E. Main St.The Criminal Investigations Department said the shooting was an isolated incident.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

