44-year-old woman dead after found lying in parking lot, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman found in a parking lot was pronounced dead over the weekend, the Arlington Police Department said. Just before 4:10 a.m. Sunday, the Arlington Police Department (APD) said officers were called to the 400 block of N. Cooper Street after a passerby reported seeing a woman lying unresponsive in a parking lot.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police officer shoots, kills suspect
PARKER COUNTY, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer shot and killed a suspect while trying to serve a warrant on Tuesday night in Parker County. The Fort Worth Police Department Fugitive Unit and United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force were searching for an adult male with an active domestic violence felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
dpdbeat.com
Dallas Police Investigate Homicide and Officer Involved Shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center
The Dallas Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on October 22, 2022, at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. This is the first officer-involved shooting involving a Methodist Health System Police Department officer in 2022. On October 22nd, 2022, at approximately 10:21 AM, 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez arrived at Methodist Dallas Medical Center to visit a patient who had recently given birth.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Good Samaritan Helps Rescue Driver in Fiery Garland Crash
When an 18-wheeler crashed into flames in I-30 in Garland Tuesday morning, a Fort Worth man suddenly found himself in the role of rescuer. "All I could think of is those guys had to get out of that truck before it burned,” Jessie Wilkerson said. Wilkerson was heading east...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Eyewitness: Armed Man Pointed Gun at Officers Before Deadly Shooting
An eyewitness is sharing her perspective in the moments leading up to a deadly Dallas police shooting that happened Sunday night in South Dallas. Two Dallas police officers fired on a man who police say was shooting at them. That man died and another bystander was injured. Even 48 hours...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
1 Dead After Fiery Crash With 2 18-Wheelers on I-30 in Garland
At least one person is dead and a second person is hospitalized after a major crash involving multiple tractor-trailers shut down part of Interstate 30 near Lake Ray Hubbard Tuesday morning. Garland Police said an 18-wheeler headed westbound on I-30 at about 4:50 a.m. exploded after crashing into another 18-wheeler...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Officers Assisting Driver Struck by Passing Vehicle
Two Dallas police officers helping a driver were injured Sunday when a passing SUV crashed into their police cruiser, reports NBC DFW. The officers were on the Dallas North Tollway on October 30 around 2:15 a.m. trying to assist a driver whose car had stalled in the southbound lanes. A...
1 Person Killed, 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Dallas on Sunday. The crash happened along I-35 southbound near Harry Hines Boulevard at around 3 a.m.
One person killed and two others injured in 18-wheeler crash, fire on I-30 in Dallas County
Man killed by Dallas police identified
The man who died by Dallas police gunfire Sunday has now been identified as a 61-year-old man named Donathy Doddy. Police say Doddy is the man who opened fire on officers near Fair Park Sunday.
Driver injured in crash that ended a high-speed police chase in Fort Worth
The driver is in the hospital after a crash that ended a high-speed chase in Fort Worth last night. Police were pursuing a four-door car which was going very fast. The pursuit only ended when the driver crashed
kwhi.com
FOUR NORTH TEXAS MEN ARRESTED SUNDAY
Four North Texas men were arrested Sunday after a complaint of possible narcotics use was received. Brenham Police report that Sunday evening at 6:30, Officer Armando Guerra responded to the 1100 block of Green Street in reference to a complaint of possible narcotics use in a parked vehicle. Officer Guerra approached the vehicle, which was occupied by four male subjects and noted the strong odor of burnt marijuana. Sgt. John Snowden and Officer Bryan Morong arrived on scene and assisted Guerra as he had the four subjects exit the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted. After a thorough search of the vehicle and occupants, Officers were able to locate almost 4 ounces of marijuana, a Glock 9mm pistol, a Canik 9mm pistol as well as a .22 long rifle, which was.
Two Dallas police officers struck by a car on Dallas North Tollway overnight, police say
DALLAS — Two Dallas Police officers were injured by their own squad car after it was struck by another vehicle and pushed into them along the Dallas North Tollway early Sunday morning, police said. Shortly after 2 a.m. overnight, officers responded to an assist call on the southbound lanes...
The 'People's Fridge' stolen from Oak Cliff store; owners share surveillance to help catch thieves
DALLAS — An Oak Cliff refrigerator meant to help people in need during the pandemic has been stolen. Hundreds of people relied on it weekly to get food. Now, the owner of the store where the refrigerator once sat is sharing surveillance video with WFAA, hoping to catch the suspects.
fox4news.com
Family of man killed in road rage shooting on 635 in Garland hoping for answers
GARLAND, Texas - Family members of Cesar Moreno-Pompa delivered an emotional message to whoever killed the 30-year-old during an attack that Garland police describe as road rage. "Look at this picture because this is the person that you took away from us," Moreno-Pompa’s cousin, Jael Rios, said. "I would ask...
fox4news.com
Dallas shooting leaves man critically injured, suspect at-large
DALLAS - Dallas police believe the victim of an overnight shooting knows the gunman who shot him. Officers responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. Monday about a wounded man on Compton Street, which is near Clarendon Drive and Corinth Street. The victim had been shot in the stomach. He...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth shoe store owner's numerous security measures confound burglars
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth store owner released surveillance video of three masked burglars grabbing, throwing and bagging up boxes of high end Nikes, Yeezys and other expensive sneakers. Or at least that is what they thought. Chad Steward, the owner of Laced Connection, says when he opened...
Police searching for suspect after 2 men shot at Yello Belly Drag Strip
GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas County Sheriff's Department deputies are searching for a man who shot two people at Yello Belly Drag Strip.Deputies said it happened just after 11 p.m. on Oct. 30. Both victims are in stable condition, police said. Witnesses told law enforcement officials the shooter ran into a wooded area by the raceway, which is located at 4702 E. Main St.The Criminal Investigations Department said the shooting was an isolated incident.
Video Shows the Moment Two Pickups Collide at an Arlington Intersection
This right here is why I always slow down a bit at intersections, even though I have a green light. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen someone blow through a red light like it’s not even there. It was bad enough before the invention of the smartphone, but it’s gotten so much worse in the era of distracted driving.
