Philadelphia, PA

Joel Embiid to return for Sixers vs. Bulls after missing a game

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers were able to come up with a win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday thanks to the stellar play of Tyrese Maxey. The Sixers needed it considering Joel Enbiid missed the game due to right knee injury recovery.

That was just the first night of a back-to-back as they continue the road trip on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls. The Sixers showed off a lot of grit on Friday and they now will welcome their star big man back into the lineup.

Embiid is back in the starting lineup against the Bulls as he joins the rest of the regulars. Coming off a big win, the Sixers will be looking to continue to build and gain momentum in this one against Chicago who they swept in four regular season contests in the 2021-22 season.

Tipoff from the United Center is set for 8 p.m. EDT on the third game of this 4-game road trip.

