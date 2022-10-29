Read full article on original website
Related
wdnonline.com
Weatherford sports
Brooklyn Floyd runs during the Class 4A State Cross Country Meet Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe High School. Jaden Bradley competes during the Class 4A State Cross Country Meet Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe High School. Ava Foster runs during the Class 4A State Cross Country Meet Saturday at Edmond...
wdnonline.com
Boys cross country runners get close to PRs
EDMOND — Both Weatherford boys runners who competed at the Class 4A State Cross Country Meet Saturday came close to personal records. While it may not show up on the placings, both were able to get valuable experience at the state meet. Jacoby Welsh finished 37th with a time...
wdnonline.com
‘I’m proud of you and I’m proud of where you’ve come since week one’
OKLAHOMA CITY — Improvement. It’s the one word used to describe this 2022 football season for the Weatherford Eagles on more than one occasion. And, it’s been a season of highs and lows for Weatherford. One of the lows was losing three of the first four, then probably the biggest high of beating Clinton on their home field, spoiling their Homecoming, and winning four of the final five games of the season to finish 4-2 in district and 5-4 overall.
wdnonline.com
Weatherford Lady Eagle finishes in Top 15
EDMOND — Morgan Mouse finished in the Top 15 at the Class 4A Cross Country State Meet at Edmond Santa Fe High School Saturday. “Morgan had a great race. She was sitting right at 16th with about half a mile left in the race and knew she needed to be in the Top 15 to get All State. She was really strong in the last half mile and passed three girls to end up finishing 13th. I’m really proud of Mo because she is one of the hardest working girls that I coach and seeing her finally reach this goal was great,” coach Kaleb Fischer said.
wdnonline.com
4A Playoff bracket still not decided
Only one thing is for certain in District 4A-1 — Weatherford has clinched a playoff spot. Where the Eagles fall in that chaotic mess, just one game will decide it — Chickasha at Cache Thursday night. Very simply, if Cache wins Weatherford finishes second and hosts a playoff...
Comments / 0