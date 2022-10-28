Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
WINKNEWS.com
Changes to celebrating the holidays in Naples
Getting ready for the holidays despite Hurricane Ian’s damage, Naples is beginning to decorate for Christmas. The city plans to hold the usual festivities, including tree lighting, a Christmas walk, and a parade. One big thing many people look forward to is the fireworks show at the Naples Pier....
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Nov. 3-9
1 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theatre, 5401 Bayshore Road. Come take a virtual visit of one of the world's most picturesque cities. The Historic Asolo Theatre shows this documentary, which will focus on masterpieces by Tiepolo, Canaletto and Rosalba Carriera; The film will also delve into the many artists and intellectuals who have been drawn to Venice over the centuries including Lord Byron, Goethe, Walter Scott and more.
News4Jax.com
Lynyrd Skynyrd to headline Hurricane Ian benefit concert in Southwest Florida
ESTERO, Fla. – Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline a Hurricane Ian Benefit Concert at Hertz Arena next month, according to a release. The event — produced by Live Nation and Ira Dean for Boots on the Sand, Inc. — will be held in Estero, Florida, on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
STOCK Residences Unveils the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples
NAPLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- STOCK Residences, the luxury condominium division of STOCK Development -- the nationally recognized, award-winning Naples, Fla.-based developer -- today announced that its highly anticipated residential project, One Naples, will now be branded as The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005934/en/ Stock Residences unveils The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples (Photo: Business Wire)
mymanatee.org
Operation Green Light for Veterans
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (November 1, 2022) – In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Manatee County Government properties will be given the green light . . . literally. Community and Veterans Services staff—along with Property Management workers—are preparing the green illumination from November 7 through 13 as part of Operation Green Light—a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support those who have served in the military, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many Veterans—and the resources that are available at the county, state and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
grid.news
Hurricane Charley wrecked Punta Gorda, Florida. What the city did after may have saved it from the wrath of Ian.
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On a Wednesday afternoon in October on the patio of the Celtic Ray, an Irish pub in the center of town, co-owner Kevin Doyle bounded out a door to say hello. The pub looked fine, all in one piece — despite Hurricane Ian and its 150 mile-per-hour winds barreling through three weeks before. Notably, it looked far better than the last time such a storm laid waste to this part of the Florida Gulf Coast, in 2004.
WINKNEWS.com
Miceli’s Restaurant on Matlacha reopens just five weeks after Hurricane Ian
A popular restaurant in Matlacha has rebuilt from scratch just five weeks after Hurricane Ian brought in 40 inches of flood water. Miceli’s was a staple in the community, and on Tuesday, the restaurant reopened. The owners say they were motivated to help the community feel a sense of normalcy.
amisun.com
Outdoor dining expansion requires clarification
BRADENTON BEACH – The Wicked Cantina’s efforts to make its temporarily expanded outdoor seating area permanent have been delayed. After a lengthy discussion on Oct. 19, the Bradenton Beach Planning and Zoning Board agreed to continue until Wednesday, Nov. 16 its review of the special use permit sought by Wicked Cantina owner Michael Dolan for the permanently expanded outdoor seating.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida traffic peaks, hotels packed after Hurricane Ian
Packed roads and filled hotels are creating a new kind of post-Hurricane Ian world in Southwest Florida, especially in Lee County. Roads since the Sept. 28 storm have been clogged just about everywhere, and not just during rush hour, for a variety of reasons. In Lee County, where coastal communities...
happeningsmagazine.net
Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs November music
The Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs continues its live music schedule for the 2022-23 season. So far, the music schedule includes Nightbird: Tribute to Stevie Nicks on Nov. 12, Live at The Garden: Tribute to Billy Joel on Nov. 18, Riders in the Sky on Nov. 19, The Hit Men of Country on Feb. 10, Lee Rocker of Stray Cats on Feb. 18, One Night in Memphis on Feb. 25 and Alan Doyle on March 11.
Florida Weekly
Luigi’s opens at Miromar Outlets
Luigi’s Pizza & Pasta has opened at Miromar Outlets in Estero. Owner Tony Longobardo and his father, Luigi, offer award-winning pizza as well as homemade lasagna, stuffed pies, baked subs, pasta options, appetizers, salads and desserts. Many of the recipes go back generations. Luigi’s first restaurant, established in Naples, Italy, 38 years ago, is still open.
WINKNEWS.com
The Shack of Sanibel serving hot meals to first responders, others on the island
A restaurant on Sanibel is bringing some joy to first responders and people on the island. The Shack of Sanibel has been serving meals since right after Hurricane Ian hit. It has been one month since Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, and there have been a lot of volunteers, long lines, and hot meals at The Shack of Sanibel.
luxesource.com
In Naples, A Midcentury Coastal Vibe Welcomes A Growing Family
Designer Leslie Murchie Cascino’s father has a long history with Naples. As a child in the 1960s, his parents owned a second home in the growing town, where the Long Island family spent their time during summers. (He jokes they were the only Americans who summered in Florida.) When he had his own children decades later, this holiday tradition continued in the very same house. But over time, the inherited residence began feeling cramped with a growing family, so he and his wife longed for something new.
Mysuncoast.com
Red tide advisory issued for multiple Sarasota County beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is notifying the public of elevated levels of red tide detected at area beaches around the county. Beach water samples taken Monday had elevated levels of red tide. DOH-Sarasota will be posting signage at several beaches to advise the public that red tide is present.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach to hold vigil to honor hurricane victims, survivors
Fort Myers Beach is one of the more devasted areas after Hurricane Ian, and on Sunday night, a candlelight vigil is taking place to honor victims and survivors. Melody King, who’s helping organize this vigil, said she wants anyone and everyone to come out and support the Fort Myers Beach community.
fox13news.com
Habitat for Humanity offering free furniture vouchers to help Hurricane Ian victims replace their belongings
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. - Up and down the streets of Englewood, belongings ruined by Hurricane Ian are tossed to the curb. "It's definitely emotionally taxing," said Amanda Nelson. Nelson was lucky — flooding didn't make its way into her home, but across the street, her neighbors lost everything. "There's tons...
fox4now.com
After Ian: Updates for Sunday, Oct. 30
Information we receive about important recovery efforts, relief hotlines and more will be posted here. Scripps Howard Fund Hurricane Ian relief drive: Text STORM to 50155 or click here to make a contribution. FDEM Crisis Cleanup at 1-800-451-1954. Operation Blue Roof: Call 888-766-3258 or visit Blueroof.us. FEMA Assistance Hotline: 1-800-621-3362...
WINKNEWS.com
Damage around Bonita Beach after Hurricane Ian
A long road to recovery for a lot of Southwest Florida, and in particular Bonita Beach, four weeks after Hurricane Ian. Looking down onto Hickory Boulevard, it’s hard to make out what used to stand there. The trailer park is gone and pieces of homes are piled onto the side of the road.
multihousingnews.com
Florida Community Changes Hands for 4th Time
JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors brokered the sale of the Naples development. For the fourth time since its completion, Alvista Golden Gate, a 200-unit community in Naples, Fla., has sold. JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors brokered the deal. Dolben Co. purchased the property for $62 million from Phoenix Realty Group, according to...
Fort Myers gives estimated timeline for Marina to be cleared
The Legacy Harbour Marina is starting to look different compared to previous weeks. That's because the boat removal process has progressed.
