Pittsburgh, PA

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Basketball All 14: Aidan Fisch

Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with a senior walk-on from Murrysville, PA, Aidan Fisch. Aidan Fisch. Hometown: Murrysville, PA. Height,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Duquesne Eager To Move Forward As A Group

It was early Friday morning at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse practice gym and Duquesne Men’s Basketball Coach Keith Dambrot had messaged his players but that was about to change. A practice that started at 8 a.m. ended nearly three-and-a-half hours later and featured tough love from Dambrot to the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Basketball All 14: KJ Marshall

Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with a junior walk-on who returned to Pitt this year after several years away from the program:
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Plum RB Eryck Moore-Watkins Gets Pitt PWO Offer

For the second time in the last week, a WPIAL senior has received a PWO offer from the Pitt Panthers. First it was South Allegheny standout defensive end Dashawn Carter and last night, Plum High School’s Eryck Moore-Watkins got the call from Pitt. Moore-Watkins is a 6’0″, 190-pound running...
PLUM, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Western Pennsylvania Small College Football Roundup

On a day that No. 11 Indiana (Pa.) could have captured its first division title since 2017, Gannon had other things in mind as the Golden Knights completed a 43-36 upset. Gannon quarterback Kory Curtis took charge in a big way over IUP as he passed for 342 yards and four touchdowns, including two big-time strikes. In the second quarter, Curtis found wide receiver Bransen Stanley for a 75-yard touchdown, and then Curtis connected with Ke’John Batiste for a 55-yard score in the third quarter.
INDIANA, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Former Pitt WR Jacques-Louis Named to Biletnikoff Watch List

Former Pitt wide receiver, redshirt senior Shocky Jacques-Louis, earned a spot on the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Watch List on Wednesday. Jacques-Louis played four seasons for the Panthers from 2018-2021, where he appeared in 46 games and started 27 of them. As a a Panther, Jacques-Louis never played as the No. 1 receiver, but instead served as backup to wide receivers like Jordan Addison, Maurice Ffrench, Aaron Mathews, Taysir Mack, Jared Wayne and D.J. Turner. Still he caught 83 passes for 1,010 yards and three touchdowns during his time in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Tiqwai Hayes, Cameron Lindsey on Quips Undefeated Season, Recruiting Process

FREEDOM Pa — Division I recruits Tiqwai Hayes and Cameron Lindsey powered Aliquippa to a 35-24 comeback win over Beaver County rivals Central Valley on Friday night at Freedom Bulldog Stadium. Aliquippa trailed 24-14 at halftime, but the Quips made the proper adjustments and completely dominated in the second half. Aliquippa scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- October 31

Update (2:59 PM)- **Josh Philostin is a 2024 4-star cornerback from Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Florida. **An offer comes in this weekend for Aliquippa 2025 running back Tiqwai Hayes. Update (9:00 AM)- **A great play by former Pitt defensive back K’Waun Williams to clinch the win...
PITTSBURGH, PA

