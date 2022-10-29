On a day that No. 11 Indiana (Pa.) could have captured its first division title since 2017, Gannon had other things in mind as the Golden Knights completed a 43-36 upset. Gannon quarterback Kory Curtis took charge in a big way over IUP as he passed for 342 yards and four touchdowns, including two big-time strikes. In the second quarter, Curtis found wide receiver Bransen Stanley for a 75-yard touchdown, and then Curtis connected with Ke’John Batiste for a 55-yard score in the third quarter.

INDIANA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO