Pitt Basketball All 14: Aidan Fisch
Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with a senior walk-on from Murrysville, PA, Aidan Fisch. Aidan Fisch. Hometown: Murrysville, PA. Height,...
Duquesne Eager To Move Forward As A Group
It was early Friday morning at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse practice gym and Duquesne Men’s Basketball Coach Keith Dambrot had messaged his players but that was about to change. A practice that started at 8 a.m. ended nearly three-and-a-half hours later and featured tough love from Dambrot to the...
Pitt Basketball All 14: KJ Marshall
Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with a junior walk-on who returned to Pitt this year after several years away from the program:
Pitt Football to Get Visit from 2023 Charlotte Commit TE Zeke Wimbush
Saturday is shaping up to be a big recruiting weekend for the Pitt Panthers as they return home to take on No. 20 Syracuse. The Pitt staff will be hosting a number of players in the Classes of 2024 and 2025 but a senior to keep your eye on will also be at Acrisure Stadium.
2024 4-Star WR Jaylan Hornsby Excited to See Tiquan Underwood and Pitt this Weekend
In his short time at Pitt, Tiquan Underwood has shown the ability to catch the interest of talented wide receivers across the country. The best example of that is with 2023 5-star wideout Hykeem Williams, who had Underwood and Pitt in his top three schools before eventually committing to Florida State.
Plum RB Eryck Moore-Watkins Gets Pitt PWO Offer
For the second time in the last week, a WPIAL senior has received a PWO offer from the Pitt Panthers. First it was South Allegheny standout defensive end Dashawn Carter and last night, Plum High School’s Eryck Moore-Watkins got the call from Pitt. Moore-Watkins is a 6’0″, 190-pound running...
Western Pennsylvania Small College Football Roundup
On a day that No. 11 Indiana (Pa.) could have captured its first division title since 2017, Gannon had other things in mind as the Golden Knights completed a 43-36 upset. Gannon quarterback Kory Curtis took charge in a big way over IUP as he passed for 342 yards and four touchdowns, including two big-time strikes. In the second quarter, Curtis found wide receiver Bransen Stanley for a 75-yard touchdown, and then Curtis connected with Ke’John Batiste for a 55-yard score in the third quarter.
Former Pitt WR Jacques-Louis Named to Biletnikoff Watch List
Former Pitt wide receiver, redshirt senior Shocky Jacques-Louis, earned a spot on the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Watch List on Wednesday. Jacques-Louis played four seasons for the Panthers from 2018-2021, where he appeared in 46 games and started 27 of them. As a a Panther, Jacques-Louis never played as the No. 1 receiver, but instead served as backup to wide receivers like Jordan Addison, Maurice Ffrench, Aaron Mathews, Taysir Mack, Jared Wayne and D.J. Turner. Still he caught 83 passes for 1,010 yards and three touchdowns during his time in Pittsburgh.
Elite 5-Star Wide Receiver Jaime Ffrench Jr. Visiting Pitt This Weekend
Some encouraging recruiting news for Pitt as they’ll once again host one of the top recruits in the country. 2025 5-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench Jr. will be at Acrisure Stadium this Saturday to check out the Pitt/Syracuse game on an unofficial visit. This will be the second visit...
Tiqwai Hayes, Cameron Lindsey on Quips Undefeated Season, Recruiting Process
FREEDOM Pa — Division I recruits Tiqwai Hayes and Cameron Lindsey powered Aliquippa to a 35-24 comeback win over Beaver County rivals Central Valley on Friday night at Freedom Bulldog Stadium. Aliquippa trailed 24-14 at halftime, but the Quips made the proper adjustments and completely dominated in the second half. Aliquippa scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter.
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- October 31
Update (2:59 PM)- **Josh Philostin is a 2024 4-star cornerback from Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Florida. **An offer comes in this weekend for Aliquippa 2025 running back Tiqwai Hayes. Update (9:00 AM)- **A great play by former Pitt defensive back K’Waun Williams to clinch the win...
7-Eleven Selling These Four Pennsylvania Locations
7-Eleven Inc. is looking to sell or lease 73 of its stores, four of which are in Pennsylvania. NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC is helping with the process, having posted a list of all of the sites along with a bid deadline of Tuesday, Nov. 1. Some of the...
