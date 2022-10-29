The Austin Packers girls swimming and diving team traveled to Northfield for the Big 9 meet Friday and Saturday, and it was the Packers taking 7th place overall with 164 team points. For the third year in a row, Rochester Century claimed first place in the conference meet with 439 points, followed by Rochester Mayo in a distant second with 290.5 points. The host Raiders were third with 287 team points, followed by Mankato West in fourth with 236.5 points, Winona took fifth with 188 points, followed by Mankato East in sixth with 170 points, then came the Packers followed by Red Wing, Rochester John Marshall, Owatonna, Faribault and Albert Lea in the order of finish.

AUSTIN, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO