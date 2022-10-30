ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See the Moment Couple Lost Engagement Ring on Beach

 3 days ago

Kristen Durand and Troy Parker of Vancouver, British Columbia, were shocked when they noticed their engagement ring was lost in the sand. It happened after Parker proposed to Durand on the beach. The bride-to-be leaped into Parker's arms, causing the ring to be knocked right out of the box. Unbelievably, their photographer captured the ring mid-air before landing in the sand. The couple eventually found the ring using their phone's flashlight.

