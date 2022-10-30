Read full article on original website
Related
Could Celtics Trade Ime Udoka To Nets? Deal Reportedly ‘Unlikely’
The Boston Celtics can trade suspended head coach Ime Udoka to another NBA team in a pursuit of either draft picks or cash, given that he remains under contract. But that doesn’t mean the Celtics will do so. Udoka, who was suspended by the Celtics on Sept. 22 due...
Unless Kyrie Irving apologizes, it's time for Nets, NBA to administer consequences | Opinion
Intended or not, Kyrie Irving's endorsement of an antisemitic film is a grenade thrown directly onto the wave of attacks on Jews.
BBC
NBA: Brooklyn Nets fans wear 'Fight Anti-Semitism' T-shirts after Kyrie Irving tweet
Some fans wore 'Fight Anti-Semitism' T-shirts at the Brooklyn Nets' game against the Indiana Pacers after Kyrie Irving was criticised for a social media post about a film featuring anti-Jewish tropes. The group was sat courtside at the Barclays Center in New York as Irving scored 26 points in a...
Nets star Kyrie Irving antisemitism controversy draws response from Nike
Kyrie Irving made anti-Semitic comments over the last few days and they’ve been the talk of the town. The Brooklyn Nets star had been posting cryptic messages with subtle jabs at the Jewish community. It all came to a head a few days ago, when Irving seemingly promoted a book and a film with clear anti-Semitic tones.
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Elon Musk tells Stephen King that Twitter needs to pay the bills somehow after the novelist said he'd quit the site if he was charged $20 for verification
Elon Musk said Twitter has bills to pay after Stephen King threatened to leave the site over a $20 verification fee. Musk suggested to King that verified Twitter users could be charged $8 a month. The billionaire said charging for a blue tick was the only way to defeat trolls...
Blame It on Kyrie Irving
He is incapable of understanding the provocative nature of the rhetoric he continues to spew.
Shams: Brooklyn Nets plan to hire suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka to replace Steve Nash
In a rapidly unfolding series of events, the Brooklyn Nets are reportedly planning to hire suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. The Nets and head coach Steve Nash mutually decided to part ways early Tuesday, according to reporting from The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The Celtics had suspended Udoka...
PHOTOS: Fans in 'FIGHT ANTISEMITISM' shirts sit courtside at Net game after Kyrie Irving promotes antisemitic film
Irving posted the link to the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on Twitter on Thursday. The synopsis on Amazon said the film “uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel.”
Comments / 0