Page County family turns Halloween into hopeTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Reward offered in case of missing Virginia manTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Page County first responders hold emergency drills at local high schoolTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Coming Home - N.Y.-Va. Club reflects on the past and celebrates the futureTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Halloween-week Events in Luray & Nearby TownsTracy LeicherLuray, VA
WHSV
Dukes gear up for Louisville, look for ACC win on the road
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a bye week, James Madison football returns to the field on Saturday when the Dukes take on Louisville. JMU is facing one of the toughest teams in the ACC. Louisville is coming off a 48-21 victory over Wake Forest, a game that saw the Cardinals force eight turnovers and eight sacks against a top ten squad.
WHSV
WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Announcement: Week 11 - Strasburg vs. Central
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The EndZone Game of the Week features two two teams that are undefeated in district play. The Falcons will host Strasburg in a battle between two of the strongest rosters in the area. Both squads will compete for a chance to go 9-1 in the regular season. Central is 4-0 in the Shenandoah District while the Rams boast a 5-0 mark in the Bull Run District.
WHSV
High School Volleyball Region Tournaments
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Scores from high school volleyball region tournaments. To see the full VHSL volleyball region brackets, click here. (4) Riverheads 3, (5) Appomattox Regional Governor’s Arts and Tech 0. (3) Central Lunenburg 3, (6) Buffalo Gap 1. Semifinals - Thursday, November 3. (4) Riverheads vs. (1)...
Burke County football coach hospitalized after collapsing on field during game, BCPS releases statement
Burke County High School football coach Eric Parker is in the hospital after collapsing on the field during his team's game in Wayne County.
WHSV
James Madison University organization hosting event to boost mental health
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Dr. Lindsey Harvell-Bowman is director of James Madison University’s Terror Management lab, which studies the ideas of death and suicide. She says over the last year students on the University’s campus have approached her about more advocacy and awareness around these topics. In a...
WHSV
JMU announces Carrier Library renovations
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University (JMU) is unveiling plans for a newly renovated and expanded Carrier Library on campus. The renovation will ensure the library is accessible, easy to visit, environmentally responsible and welcoming for Dukes and the local community. The new building will include a 24-hour student...
WHSV
Bridgewater College’s Jazz Ensemble to Perform at Sipe Center
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College’s Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Christine Carrillo, will perform at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Sipe Center in Bridgewater. The concert will feature students playing different musical styles including swing, shuffle, samba, funk, rock, ballad and bebop, including...
Early voting winds down in Georgia, voters turn out in record numbers
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Early voters are turning out in record numbers in Georgia. So much so that the Chatham County Board of Elections is adding a second location for Sunday voting this weekend. “And the numbers there on Sunday actually were—people were voting at a higher rate and higher turnout than weekdays. If you […]
WHSV
Harrisonburg High School students hold walkout in response to Gov. Youngkin’s policies
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Students at Harrisonburg High School held a walkout Tuesday afternoon in response to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s model policies on transgender and non-binary students in public schools. “I knew I had to do something they’re not gonna listen to just one voice so we knew we...
WHSV
Rockingham County musician releases debut single
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - From creating a small band with his brother to releasing his first single on music streaming platforms, Spencer Hatcher is just beginning his music career. “I started this country band about two years ago. We started out playing about 20 shows, and we’ve progressed greatly,”...
WHSV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic crash on 1-81 South near Mount Crawford
Rockingham County, Va. (WHSV) - Drivers can expect delays on I-81 at mile marker 239S in Rockingham County, due to a vehicle crash. According to VDOT, the south left shoulder and left lane are both closed. Traffic backups are approximately 3.5 miles as of 8 a.m. Tuesday. Stay with WHSV...
WHSV
New historic marker unveiled in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Ivy Creek Foundation partnered with Charlottesville’s Department of Parks & Recreation for the unveiling of a historic marker Sunday, October 30. The historic marker and program are honoring River View Farm and the Carr and Greer Family. Teresa Leslie is a fifth-generation descendent of...
wtoc.com
Proud to be a Farmer: Colby Cromley
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Colby Cromley calls the cab of his tractor his “office” this time of year. He’s a sixth-generation farmer helping harvest almost 3,000 acres of cotton. They started planning this harvest before they planted back in the Spring. “You have to basically plan...
WHSV
Harrisonburg school board meeting draws large crowd over Gov. Youngkin’s model policies on transgender students
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After students at Harrisonburg High School held a walkout Tuesday afternoon in response to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s model policies on transgender and non-binary students in public schools, many people walked into the Harrisonburg School Board meeting later that evening. During the public comment period, an...
WHSV
Denton Family Foundation presents check to First Tee
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Denton Family Foundation presented a check of $53,000 to First Tee in Harrisonburg on Tuesday morning. The foundation hosted its 20th annual golf tournament to raise money for local non-profit organizations. This year golfers and local sponsors raised a record-breaking amount towards First Tee. First...
WHSV
Armed standoff at New Hope Road
Augusta County, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) was dispatched to the 1400 blk. of New Hope Road on Tuesday for a welfare check. According to the ACSO, when the man opened the door, he immediately placed the deputy at gun point. The deputy retreated, a perimeter was established and additional deputies responded.
WHSV
Waynesboro cosmetologist helps restore clients’ confidence
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A cosmetologist in Waynesboro is hoping to change the world one head at a time. Nico Ibarra knows first hand how hard dealing with hair loss can be. “A lot of men will get joked on for being bald, and they think that it’s so natural that it’s OK, but it really hurts,” Ibarra explained. “I was coloring eggs with my daughter one day, and my wife is taking pictures and she’s like, ‘wow!’”
WHSV
Harrisonburg Police report 485 calls Halloween weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police had another eventful Halloween weekend, reporting around 485 calls, up from last year’s 420 calls. Major calls for the holiday weekend include more than two dozen noise violations. Harrisonburg Police is always happy to increase patrols, but hopes the public takes priority in...
fox5atlanta.com
Officials find human remains after Georgia hunter discovers vehicle
EAST DUBLIN, Ga. - Authorities may have found the remains of a Georgia man missing for a year on Saturday. Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean said a deer hunter late Friday afternoon found a vehicle registered to Don Hightower off a highway between East Dublin and Wrightsville. Deputies from Laurens...
WHSV
New developments could help housing market in the Valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many localities in the Valley have seen new proposals for housing developments recently with other projects already under construction. Funkhouser Real Estate Group said it is still a seller’s market, but this is the time of year they see buying and selling slow down. “Sometime...
