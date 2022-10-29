ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

WHSV

Dukes gear up for Louisville, look for ACC win on the road

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a bye week, James Madison football returns to the field on Saturday when the Dukes take on Louisville. JMU is facing one of the toughest teams in the ACC. Louisville is coming off a 48-21 victory over Wake Forest, a game that saw the Cardinals force eight turnovers and eight sacks against a top ten squad.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Announcement: Week 11 - Strasburg vs. Central

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The EndZone Game of the Week features two two teams that are undefeated in district play. The Falcons will host Strasburg in a battle between two of the strongest rosters in the area. Both squads will compete for a chance to go 9-1 in the regular season. Central is 4-0 in the Shenandoah District while the Rams boast a 5-0 mark in the Bull Run District.
STRASBURG, VA
WHSV

High School Volleyball Region Tournaments

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Scores from high school volleyball region tournaments. To see the full VHSL volleyball region brackets, click here. (4) Riverheads 3, (5) Appomattox Regional Governor’s Arts and Tech 0. (3) Central Lunenburg 3, (6) Buffalo Gap 1. Semifinals - Thursday, November 3. (4) Riverheads vs. (1)...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

JMU announces Carrier Library renovations

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University (JMU) is unveiling plans for a newly renovated and expanded Carrier Library on campus. The renovation will ensure the library is accessible, easy to visit, environmentally responsible and welcoming for Dukes and the local community. The new building will include a 24-hour student...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Bridgewater College’s Jazz Ensemble to Perform at Sipe Center

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College’s Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Christine Carrillo, will perform at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Sipe Center in Bridgewater. The concert will feature students playing different musical styles including swing, shuffle, samba, funk, rock, ballad and bebop, including...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WHSV

Rockingham County musician releases debut single

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - From creating a small band with his brother to releasing his first single on music streaming platforms, Spencer Hatcher is just beginning his music career. “I started this country band about two years ago. We started out playing about 20 shows, and we’ve progressed greatly,”...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

New historic marker unveiled in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Ivy Creek Foundation partnered with Charlottesville’s Department of Parks & Recreation for the unveiling of a historic marker Sunday, October 30. The historic marker and program are honoring River View Farm and the Carr and Greer Family. Teresa Leslie is a fifth-generation descendent of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wtoc.com

Proud to be a Farmer: Colby Cromley

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Colby Cromley calls the cab of his tractor his “office” this time of year. He’s a sixth-generation farmer helping harvest almost 3,000 acres of cotton. They started planning this harvest before they planted back in the Spring. “You have to basically plan...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WHSV

Denton Family Foundation presents check to First Tee

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Denton Family Foundation presented a check of $53,000 to First Tee in Harrisonburg on Tuesday morning. The foundation hosted its 20th annual golf tournament to raise money for local non-profit organizations. This year golfers and local sponsors raised a record-breaking amount towards First Tee. First...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Armed standoff at New Hope Road

Augusta County, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) was dispatched to the 1400 blk. of New Hope Road on Tuesday for a welfare check. According to the ACSO, when the man opened the door, he immediately placed the deputy at gun point. The deputy retreated, a perimeter was established and additional deputies responded.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro cosmetologist helps restore clients’ confidence

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A cosmetologist in Waynesboro is hoping to change the world one head at a time. Nico Ibarra knows first hand how hard dealing with hair loss can be. “A lot of men will get joked on for being bald, and they think that it’s so natural that it’s OK, but it really hurts,” Ibarra explained. “I was coloring eggs with my daughter one day, and my wife is taking pictures and she’s like, ‘wow!’”
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg Police report 485 calls Halloween weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police had another eventful Halloween weekend, reporting around 485 calls, up from last year’s 420 calls. Major calls for the holiday weekend include more than two dozen noise violations. Harrisonburg Police is always happy to increase patrols, but hopes the public takes priority in...
HARRISONBURG, VA
fox5atlanta.com

Officials find human remains after Georgia hunter discovers vehicle

EAST DUBLIN, Ga. - Authorities may have found the remains of a Georgia man missing for a year on Saturday. Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean said a deer hunter late Friday afternoon found a vehicle registered to Don Hightower off a highway between East Dublin and Wrightsville. Deputies from Laurens...
WRIGHTSVILLE, GA
WHSV

New developments could help housing market in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many localities in the Valley have seen new proposals for housing developments recently with other projects already under construction. Funkhouser Real Estate Group said it is still a seller’s market, but this is the time of year they see buying and selling slow down. “Sometime...
HARRISONBURG, VA

