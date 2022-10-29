Read full article on original website
‘Pioneers’ of Upstate New York Food Scene Selling Beloved Business
Owners of an award-winning Hudson Valley business known for its "feel-good food" are looking for someone to take over. On Monday, a spokesperson from Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know that "Pioneers of the Catskills' Food Scene Are Handing Down Their Business."
Avoid These 7 Most Violent Streets in Kingston, New York
The Hudson Valley has so much beauty to offer the residents who live here. There are several reasons why someone would want to live here. With that beauty and opportunity comes a large population. In any big city comes unwanted crime. You have to admit that it is pretty bad...
New York Hunters Illegally Kill Momma Bear In Hudson Valley
Young cubs have been left without a mother thanks to a group of illegal hunters in the Hudson Valley, according to the DEC. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement recently released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a number of items including hunters who illegally killed a bear and a missing New York man who "may not have wanted to be found."
Hudson Valley Park Listed In Unsavory Report for “Threatened and At Risk Landscapes”
A local Orange County park was recently listed in a report from a National Organization that may spell trouble for the future of the park. In addition, particular social factors may also be playing a role in the future plans for the park. History of the Park. In the town...
What’s the Mystery Behind the Disparaged Building in Poughkeepsie?
There has to be an interesting story behind it. The Hudson Valley is filled with cool buildings and most of them are pretty unique. However, there are some eye sores in the area as well and it's unfortunate that they have fallen in such disrepair. It always makes you wonder things like how did that happen? Why is nobody keeping it up? Who owned it previously and what is the story behind it? There's a building I pass on the way to work every morning and I wonder all of these questions when I go by.
Bizarre Roadkill Trend Resurfaces in Hudson Valley, NY
This past Saturday I was driving on Route 300 in New Windsor when I passed what appeared to be a dead deer on the side of the road. Just off the shoulder, it looked as though it must have been hit by a car but there was obviously more going on which you can see in the picture.
New York City Learns About ‘Under-the-radar Hudson Valley Hotspot’
An "under-the-radar Hudson Valley hotspot" is helping others discover "the beauty of upstate New York." A recent New York Post article highlighted a town in the Upper Hudson Valley. Germantown, New York Called An Under-the-radar Hudson Valley Hotspot. Germantown is an under-the-radar Hudson Valley hotspot, according to the New York...
Spooky Bear Sightings Near Hudson Valley Home, New York Park
On Halloween, Hudson Valley residents were spooked by potentially "aggressive" bear sightings near homes and parks. On Monday, officials from two Hudson Valley hometowns warned residents about bear sightings. Black Bear Spotted Near Westchester County, New York Home. On Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, the Yonkers Police Department received reports of...
What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?
New York State is experiencing a homeless crisis. According to the United States Interagecy Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers do not have are homeless. I don't get out to this are very often but there always seems to be several RV's camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
Nationwide Company Closing Hudson Valley Plant, Many Out Of Work
After just about a year a nationwide company is closing a Hudson Valley location that was supposed to create many "good-paying jobs." On Oct 25, 2021, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Strides Pharma Inc. will expand its manufacturing and marketing operations from New Jersey and Florida to Chestnut Ridge, Rockland County, New York.
telecompetitor.com
Archtop Fiber to Deploy Network in Saugerties, NY
Archtop Fiber, a provider of multi-gigabit and voice services focused on the northeast, has entered a strategic agreement to build a fiber network in the town and village of Saugerties, NY. The project, which will break ground in November, is the first part of an initiative that eventually will span...
2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York
Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
A Quick Piece of Advise For The Streaker I Saw in Poughkeepsie, NY
Let me set the scene for you. Last week I was driving to work in the wee hours of the morning. It's around 5:15 am and I'm cruising up West Ceder in Poughkeepsie, New York. If you're familiar with the area, you know that this is the area of the Marist college dorms and a few of the off-campus houses.
focusmediausa.com
From Jamaica to Poughkeepsie: Project Designer Dwayne Hibbert Joins Tinkelman Architecture
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (Oct. 31, 2022) – Dwayne Hibbert, a project designer who has gained a broad range of experience at firms in Jamaica, on Long Island and in the Hudson Valley, has joined Tinkelman Architecture as a project designer. Hibbert began his career in Kingston, Jamaica, where is a...
Why Is Orange County New York Lighting Up All Green?
Over the next few weeks, you will notice something different in Orange County New York. Maybe you won't notice, it will be subtle. There will be several buildings that are being lit up in green all night. Why is this happening? Is the county getting ready for a visit from...
New York Man Shot Inside Hudson Valley Home, Shooter At Large
A Hudson Valley man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home. Police say the shooter is still on the loose. Over the weekend the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed one resident was shot inside a home. Newburgh, New York Man Shot Inside Orange County,...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of October 31
You might assume that winter is the most dangerous time of year to drive, and you wouldn’t be entirely wrong; however, more crashes happen in the fall than in the winter because more cars are on the roads in the fall. For a largely rural/suburban county like Dutchess, the...
Weird “Illegal” Note Left On Car Divides The Hudson Valley
It's official: comments that used to live on Facebook have come to real-life, and so has the drama. A lengthy note recently left on one New Paltz resident's car has sparked a massive debate as to who exactly is in the wrong. Strange Note in New Paltz, NY. "Why do...
Discover the Best Breakfast Spots in Middletown, New York
I'm sure something popped in your head the moment you read that. When I'm at home, I don't go too crazy. I like a nice bowl of Honey Nut Cheerios with milk, plus some fruit on the side. If I feel like putting in a little more work, I'll make some egg sandwiches on the stove.
Very Contagious Disease That Kills Infants Returns To New York, Hudson Valley
Three Hudson Valley infants have been diagnosed with a very contagious disease that officials fear is spreading again across New York. The Sullivan County Public Health Department has confirmed three unrelated cases of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, among children less than 2 years of age in different geographic regions of the Sullivan County.
