ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Valley Post

New York Hunters Illegally Kill Momma Bear In Hudson Valley

Young cubs have been left without a mother thanks to a group of illegal hunters in the Hudson Valley, according to the DEC. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement recently released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a number of items including hunters who illegally killed a bear and a missing New York man who "may not have wanted to be found."
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What’s the Mystery Behind the Disparaged Building in Poughkeepsie?

There has to be an interesting story behind it. The Hudson Valley is filled with cool buildings and most of them are pretty unique. However, there are some eye sores in the area as well and it's unfortunate that they have fallen in such disrepair. It always makes you wonder things like how did that happen? Why is nobody keeping it up? Who owned it previously and what is the story behind it? There's a building I pass on the way to work every morning and I wonder all of these questions when I go by.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Spooky Bear Sightings Near Hudson Valley Home, New York Park

On Halloween, Hudson Valley residents were spooked by potentially "aggressive" bear sightings near homes and parks. On Monday, officials from two Hudson Valley hometowns warned residents about bear sightings. Black Bear Spotted Near Westchester County, New York Home. On Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, the Yonkers Police Department received reports of...
YONKERS, NY
101.5 WPDH

What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?

New York State is experiencing a homeless crisis. According to the United States Interagecy Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers do not have are homeless. I don't get out to this are very often but there always seems to be several RV's camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
MONROE, NY
telecompetitor.com

Archtop Fiber to Deploy Network in Saugerties, NY

Archtop Fiber, a provider of multi-gigabit and voice services focused on the northeast, has entered a strategic agreement to build a fiber network in the town and village of Saugerties, NY. The project, which will break ground in November, is the first part of an initiative that eventually will span...
SAUGERTIES, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York

Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
UTICA, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy