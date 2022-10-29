Read full article on original website
Dodgers: A Look at What Freeman, Barnes and More Wore for Halloween
Yesterday was Halloween, and the Dodgers would have much rather been playing a baseball game. If L.A. hadn’t flamed out in the NLDS, Game 3 of the World Series would been played in Houston’s Minute Maid Park, which has plenty of flaws but at least it has a roof. Instead, the World Series has to be played in Philadelphia, where the weather in October is lousy, and Game 3 was rained out.
Dodgers: Justin Turner Reveals What Mookie Betts Was Doing on the Night of His Birthday
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was a guest on MLB Network’s Intentional Talk on Monday, live from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, where Game 3 of the World Series was rained out. The main topic of conversation, of course, was Turner winning the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award for the humanitarian service he and his wife, Kourtney, do in the Los Angeles area.
Dodgers News: MLB Legend Albert Pujols Officially Retires
Before the 2022 season, Albert Pujols announced that it would be his last as a big leaguer. Pujols, who spent most of the 2021 season with the Dodgers, signed to spend his last year with the Cardinals, the team he spent his first 11 seasons with. Pujols had a better...
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Qualifies for Super-2 Classification
Tony Gonsolin had a breakout season for the Dodgers in 2022. He shattered his career-high with 16 wins, and had a career-best 2.14 ERA in 130.1 innings pitched. He struggled with injuries down the stretch, which largely stemmed from his high innings total, as his previous career-high was 55.2 in 2021. However, he had an incredible breakout year, and has now qualified for arbitration.
Dodgers Contract Offer to Tyler Anderson? Insider Expects All-Star to Return
Tyler Anderson had the best year of his career in 2022 as a member of the Dodgers. Anderson was named an All-Star for the first time in his career, and finished the year 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA and 138 strikeouts in a team-high 178.2 innings pitched. In the postseason,...
Dodgers: Former LA GM Thought Houston Wanted Different Alvarez in Yordan Trade to Astros
The Dodgers have to sit at home and watch the postseason, but perhaps what stings more is having to watch the Astros make the World Series once again. The Astros will always be labeled as the cheaters who robbed the Dodgers of a World Series, but one player that sticks out for the Dodgers is Yordan Álvarez.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Brings Home Gold Glove Award Number 6
An award that comes as no surprise to the Al-Star outfielder, Mookie Betts was awarded his sixth Gold Glove Award of his career. Betts wins the award coming off the heels of a record breaking regular season win total with the help of his miraculous plays in the outfield. Betts...
Dodgers History: 41 Years Ago LA Finally Beat the Yankees
On October 28, 1981, the Dodgers finally accomplished the impossible as they defeated the New York Yankees in six games to capture their fifth World Series title in franchise history. This was the Dodgers’ first title since 1965 and their first victory over the Yankees since 1963. Dodgers cruised to...
Dodgers Fans React to Astros Player Caught Cheating in World Series
It’s no surprise that the Astros are being accused of cheating yet again. From leaning into pitches to rubbing of hands on jerseys between pitches and finally getting called out for using an illegal bat. It’s the same stuff just different days. The most recent thing to set...
Dodgers News: First Base Coach Remains With LA Despite Interest From Other Teams
It’s no question with the success the Dodgers had during the regular that they’d receive calls for their coaching staff. Despite the fans dismay towards Dave Roberts returning, the rest of the coaching staff seems fair came and Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough became a popular name to keep an eye on.
Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Comes Up Short in Gold Glove Award Race
When it comes to winning, Tyler Anderson is no stranger as he tied for eighth in the league with 15 wins and five losses on the season with a 2.57 ERA. Unfortunately, Anderson wasn’t able to bring in what would’ve been his first Gold Glove Award after appearing in his first All-Star game this season.
Video of Astros super fan ‘Mattress Mack’ cursing out Phillies fans goes viral after Game 3 of World Series
McIngvale, who is a huge Houston Astros fan, was shown in the concourse of Citizens Bank Park, surrounded by security as he was yelling at Phillies fans after the Astros lost.
Dodgers Offseason: Angels Not Likely to Trade Shohei Ohtani This Winter
Despite winning 111 games in the regular season this year, the Dodgers head into the offseason with quite a few question marks on their roster. Three starting ptichers are heading into free agency, including two — Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Anderson — who were National League All-Stars this year. Their starting shortstop, Trea Turner, will also be a free agent, and his left-side infield-mate and last name buddy Justin Turner could be too if the team declines his option.
Dodgers: Familiar Names Lead Top MLB Jersey Sales Of 2022
A best way for a fan to show their love for a team is to rock the teams jersey of their favorite player. The Dodgers did a lot of winning during the regular season and despite a poor ending to the regular season, some familiar names remain at the top of jersey sales.
Dodgers: Vin Scully ‘Day of the Dead’ Ofrenda in LA’s Grand Park
Día de los Muertos (or “Day of the Dead”) is a Mexican holiday celebrated on November 1 and 2 in Mexico and other areas with a population of people with Mexican ancestry. The Dodgers, with a huge percentage of their fanbase consisting of Mexican and Mexican-American Angelenos, have long embraced the celebration, usually holding an event near the end of the regular season.
Dodgers: Could the Shift Ban Cause Trouble for Tony Gonsolin?
Writing for Dodgers Nation isn’t my only gig, you know. I also co-host a daily podcast called Locked On Dodgers over on the Locked On Podcast Network. I don’t talk about it much here because it’s kind of a competitor podcast to the great stuff my colleagues do here at DN. (But really, there’s plenty of time for great L.A. content from multiple sources, so feel free to check it out sometime, available on YouTube and wherever you get podcasts.)
Dodgers: Justin Turner Reacts to Roberto Clemente Award Win
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner doesn’t know what the future holds for him for 2023, but on Monday night he was named the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award winner, awarded annually to the “player who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”
Dodgers Rumors: Yankees Star Advocates for Return of Aaron Judge
The respect for Aaron Judge in his young career transcends through the MLB as the slugger has already amassed 220 career home runs. A huge boost to that comes at the heels of his AL record breaking season knocking out 62 home runs here in 2022. The bet that Judge...
Dodgers: Puig Shares About What It Means to #WinForVin
Overseas, Yasiel Puig has had quite the season. Although we miss him playing for Los Angeles, Puig has dominated in the KBO. In his first season in the league, he helped lead his team to the KBO Championship. But although winning is kinda cool, Puig has a bigger thing he’s playing for. His whole goal this postseason has been to #WinforVin.
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Hasn’t Heard from Team About Contract Status
On Monday, Dodgers legend Justin Turner was named the Roberto Clemente Award winner. It was a great reward for him and his wife Kourtney’s outstanding work in the Los Angeles community. With the honor in hand, Turner is also looking for another reward in the form of another season with the Dodgers. At his press conference, he was asked about his future in LA.
